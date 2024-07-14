Spain v England: Finish with final flourish at 13/2

Le Normand carded in five of last nine internationals

Ruiz has had 2+ shots in seven of his last eight

Back Bet Builder double at around 13/2 7.50

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews!

Football... Only Bettor: Listen to our award winning Podcast now!

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Spain v England

Sunday 14 July, 20:00

Live on BBC1 and ITV1

There's a good chance if you're reading this that you'll be cheering on England in Sunday's Euro 2024 final.

History awaits. Possibly.

But betting on the team you want to win isn't always the best policy and that's good news for this column as our best bets both involve Spain.

The players in the two-legged Bet Builder are Robin Le Normand and Fabian Ruiz and in the four games the pair have both started at this tournament, our 13/27.50 shot has already landed twice.

The first leg is for Le Normand to be carded.

Having received cards against both Germany and Italy, the centre-back was banned for the semi-final win over France but he is widely expected to return to the back line, along with Dani Carvajal, for this one.

Le Normand has now been booked in five of his last nine games for Spain (and six of the last 12), while he was carded no fewer than 17 times in 43 appearances for Real Sociedad in the season just finished.

He's a regular for committing fouls - nine in 360 minutes so far in Germany - and in this contest will be operating in the same area as England's two most-fouled players, namely Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who has drawn more fouls in this tournament (14) than anyone else.

The referee, Francois Letexier, could be better but he's still shown 4+ cards in six of his last nine international appointments, including two of three at this tournament.

In this contest, he'll be adjudicating the highest-fouling team in the tournament by some distance, Spain, while England are the most-fouled side.

Unsurprisingly given that last sentence, Spain have received 17 cards in their six matches so far, putting them second only to Turkey, who were involved in that wild, 18-card match with the Czechs.

The second part of our bet features Ruiz, who has been outstanding in the Spanish midfield.

Playing alongside Rodri, the PSG man has regularly had the licence to drive into goalscoring positions and he's managed 15 shots in the tournament. That's just one fewer than starboy team-mate Lamine Yamal.

Ruiz is available at 8/111.73 for 2+ shots.

It's a bet he's now landed in seven of his last eight Spain games and while England's defence has been pretty stingy in terms of conceding shots, I think they are up against it in midfield in this game, with the tournament's leading scorers ready to take control in that area and give the likes of Ruiz plenty of the ball in threatening areas.

Conclusion: 13/27.50 looks more than fair.