Spain v England Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast and best tips for the final

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Paul Higham says: "Finals are traditionally tight, tense affairs with six of the last seven Euro finals seeing under 2.5 goals, which is 8/151.53 here and could easily go that way if England sit back and Spain get comfy just playing the ball around.

"But over 2.5 goals has landed in all Spain's knockout games so could be worth a look at 6/42.50 in the final especially if England adopt the same attitude as against the Dutch as for all their nice play Spain have been vulnerable and given away plenty of chances in the knockouts.

"So both teams to score at 21/202.05 looks a bet as England will get chances after Germany and France actually generated a higher xG from around the same number of shots on target to Spain - but I think this time Southgate's side can take advantage.

"By hook or by crook, England have scrapped their way to the final, and with the belief they've built, the talent that's just starting to show through and the gamechangers on the bench - they can finally end that long wait for silverware on Sunday, and the FA can start measuring Southgate up for his statute"

Lewis Jones: "I've had to wait to the very last game of 50 matches but this selection has to be up there as the best bet of the tournament.

"I think the traders at Betfair must've had a good month because it's not often you see such glaringly obvious value offered up in a big game. To offer up 6/52.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook for Marc Cucurella to make a foul on Bukayo Saka is very ballsy in a market where you are likely to get a decent sized bet on. It's certainly worth 2.8 of my money in terms of stake size.

"Saka is England out-ball when they look to switch the play and with Spain allowing Neco Williams to play high and not track back there are going to be so many opportunities for Saka to get one-on-one with Cucarella in this game.

"We've got strong evidence that fouls will fly from their meetings in the Premier League. Cucurella has made 10 fouls against Saka in the last four matches where they've faced each other.

"Cucurella does to try to fight fire with fire and doesn't defend that intelligently, making him a great player to follow in these kinds of markets. He's a very rash full-back who likes to snap into challenges. All he needs to do is make one foul on Saka for this bet to land - it's an incredible price, that I'd have it nearer 1/2."

Stephen Tudor: "Whether Luke Shaw or Kieran Trippier starts on Sunday they will surely have their work cut out, facing the devastating Yamal who will be ably backed up by Dani Carvajal.



"The teenager's propensity to cut inside has been in evidence across the tournament but most came to prominence against France. With Spain behind but refusing to panic, Barca's wonderkid teed the ball onto his left foot and curled an absolute stonker in from range.

"On the left of England's back three it is imperative therefore that Marc Guehi anticipates such movements and negates them at source, something the Crystal Palace defender is more than capable of doing, as 40 ball recoveries so far illustrates. Furthermore, Guehi has been outstanding in parts and solid elsewhere.

"This though is by some distance his toughest challenge to date and it's worth noting that he has the unusual distinction of being booked for half of the fouls he's made in Germany, two from four."

JimmyThePunt: "England are the most fouled side at Euro 2024 drawing exactly 14 per game. Spain conceded 13.8 a game and none of the three nations to concede more made it past the round of 16.

"Cody Gakpo conceded three against England in the last game, as did second half substitute Wout Weghorst. Switzerland frontman Breel Embolo also racked up three in the quarters and Slovakia's front three conceded five between them.

"So, attackers have averaged 1.22 fouls per game against England during the knockouts and strikers alone have averaged 1.67. Imagine how many Morata is going to concede."

Opta: "Were it not for Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute winner, we would have been going the distance once more. It is also worth pointing out that England's last appearance in the European Championship final was settled on penalties.

"Such are the nature of major tournament finals, and the enormity of what is at stake, it can lead to matches degenerating into cagey football with players unwilling to take risks for fear of making a mistake. Since 1996, five out of seven European Championship finals have ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

"Should the match play out as expected, another period of extra time would be no surprise. The draw after 90 minutes is priced at 8/5 in the match odds 90 market."

Mike Norman: "Spain have won each of their last eight games across all competitions; their longest run since 12 successive victories between June 2009 and June 2010. Indeed, only France in 1984 (14) have scored more goals at a single edition of the UEFA European Championship than Spain's 13 so far."

Lewis Jones: "Spain have shipped 11 shots per game, conceded 13.5 open play crosses per game (the 10th most of any team in the competitions), have an expected goals against record of 1.25 per 90 which is only the ninth best and have overperformed their expected goals data by 1.37 - only the Swiss overperformed more.

"England won't want this final to descend into a free-flowing, chance-heavy shootout but I'm not sure they'll have a choice up against this Spanish side. Whether that's triggered by falling behind or finding pathways to the Spanish goal more welcoming than what is usually the case in finals, the market is sleeping a little on this game being an exciting one. At the time of writing, there is 7/42.75 on offer for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals landing. That's a bet."

Paul Higham: "First off let's compile a likely Bet Builder for if England do finally bring football home and with the nature of their run so far we won't bank on them doing the job in 90 minutes, which is 2/13.00, and back them to lift the trophy by any means necessary at 5/42.25.

"Both Germany and France generated more xG than Spain and combined for the same number of shots on target, while Spain also allowed plenty of crosses into the box so the Three Lions are more than capable of taking advantage.

"So that's why I fancy both teams to score at 11/102.11 and also Phil Foden to finally get the goal he's been looking increasingly likely to score at 9/25.50. Foden's been one of England's leading lights going forward and has been getting closer and closer - a goal in the final would be fully justified.

"And the final piece of the puzzle is England's stand-out performer from the semi-final Bukayo Saka, who has only had one official shot on target but can have another in the final at 11/102.11."

Alan Shearer: "I won't go against England. There are so many things that have happened that make us all think this could be England's tournament. The moments of the goals, the penalties, the little bit of luck that everyone needs alongside moments of magic when we so desperately needed them. There are so many things you can point to.

"I'm going to go for an England win. It really can happen. We are playing against the best team of the tournament, but I just have a feeling that we'll have enough to win. I think if England are to do it, I think with what's gone on previously in the other matches, we might not do it in 90 minutes and we may have to endure a long evening once again.

"My dream is that England are 3-0 up with 15 minutes to go so that we can all relax and enjoy the party atmosphere but I sense that won't happen. I may be dreaming there! I hope that will the case, but I think it will be really, really tight, it's never easy with England, this tournament has proven that if we are going to win it, we're going to have to win it the hard way.

"If we do it, there should be a bank holiday, I think we'll get one on Tuesday. If we do win it, there'll be an incredible open top bus parade and the players will be off to Buckingham Palace.

"Someone asked me if I'd take England winning but Sunderland come back up to the Premier League and win the title. I don't care about Sunderland, I have no interest in them, I just want England to win so if that had to happen, then fair enough."

Andy Robson: "Fabian Ruiz The PSG midfielder has had an exceptional tournament. Coming into the tournament he was a first-choice player for de la Fuentes but one that could've been potentially under pressure for his place if his performances were slightly off-colour, but his all-round game has been perfect for the system.

"Ruiz has been a really strong goal threat for the Spanish. His moves into the box are often well-timed and he has scored one from the edge of the box and one header to demonstrate this, but he has been consistent with the number of shots he has taken.

"He has started five matches in the tournament and this line has collected in four of the five matches."