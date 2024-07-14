Spain v England: Big 31/1 shot leads five Bet Builders for Euro final

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Spain v England

Sunday 14 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on BBC & ITV

Just one more game for Gareth Southgate's England side to make history, and as the tests have been getting tougher round-by-round the final offers up the largest of them all against form team Spain.

The Spanish have won five out of six games in 90 minutes in the tournament, conceding just three goals and with only Germany forcing them into extra-time, but it's been a much more dramatic and taxing passage for England.

But they've been improving, with their best display coming in the semis, so can the Three Lions finally end 58 years of hurt? Whatever happens there's a Bet Builder below to cover all bases.

England become legends Bet Builder

First off let's compile a likely Bet Builder for if England do finally bring football home and with the nature of their run so far we won't bank on them doing the job in 90 minutes, which is 2/13.00, and back them to lift the trophy by any means necessary at 5/42.25.

Both Germany and France generated more xG than Spain and combined for the same number of shots on target, while Spain also allowed plenty of crosses into the box so the Three Lions are more than capable of taking advantage.

So that's why I fancy both teams to score at 11/102.11 and also Phil Foden to finally get the goal he's been looking increasingly likely to score at 9/25.50. Foden's been one of England's leading lights going forward and has been getting closer and closer - a goal in the final would be fully justified.

And the final piece of the puzzle is England's stand-out performer from the semi-final Bukayo Saka, who has only had one official shot on target but can have another in the final at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back England to lift the trophy, Foden to score, both teams to score & Saka 1+ shot on target SBK 24/1

Viva Espana Bet Builder

Spain are odds-on at 4/61.67 to lift the trophy and with the goals they've been scoring and also the firepower England can bring to the table then over 2.5 goals is a distinct possibility here at 6/42.50.

Dani Olmo has three goals an an assist in the knockouts despite not starting the first two, so the Golden Boot hunter should be involved in a goal here - priced at 11/53.20 for a goal or assist.

And as for shots, Fabian Ruiz is the value pick at 7/52.40 for 1+ shot on target as the midfielder is second on the team with five shots on target and has plenty of volume with 15 efforts and at least two in five of six games so far.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to lift the trophy, over 2.5 goals, Dani Olmo goal/assist, Fabian Ruiz 1+ shot on target SBK 13/1

Extra-time Bet Builder

Finals can easily go the distance and this game could easily follow a similar path to the last one between England and Italy, so the 9/52.80 on the 90-minute draw will be a popular bet.

Both teams should still score, and with the pressure high then take a look at the card markets and back both teams to get 2+ cards. England have reached that mark in three of the last four and Spain in the last two - including a whopping eight yellows and a red in the slugfest with Germany.

Corners is a tricky market as England didn't win a single one against the Dutch but had 4, 6 and 9 in the other knockout games, while Spain games have had 10, 6 and 16 total corners in them.

With Lamal and Williams out wide for Spain as well then there's some confidence behind backing over 8.5 corners at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back 90-minute draw, both teams to score & over 1.5 cards each, over 8.5 corners SBK 18/1

Young stars to shine Bet Builder

Jude Bellingham only turned 21 a couple of weeks ago, but he's an elder statesman compared with Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday - with both young stars being the leading lights for their teams.

Bellingham's scored twice while Yamal has a goal and three assists so his dual threat and the way he can produce those delicious crosses into the box mean we'll back him for a goal or assist at 9/43.25.

Yamal has had a shot on target in four games to Bellingham's three, and they're both very backable prices with the Spaniard 5/61.84 and Bellingham 13/102.30 to hit the target once in Berlin.

The Englishman is the most fouled player on the most fouled team in the competition, so 8/151.53 on Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times makes the list but we'll back the same for Yamal too at 5/61.84, as he's been fouled twice in two of his last four and you better believe England will want to send the youngster an early message or two.

Recommended Bet Back Lamal & Bellingham 1+ shot on target & fouled 2+ times, Yamal goal or assist SBK 31/1

Feast on fouls Bet Builder

Alvaro Morata leads from the front and leads in terms of fouls given away for Spain, and with at least two in every knockout game then we'll back the skipper for another 2+ fouls at 11/102.11.

Morata has also been fouled nine times and isn't afriad to try and 'win' a foul here and there, so back Mark Guehi and John Stones to each give away a foul.

Out trump card though is Mark Cucurella, who will surely fouls Bukayo Saka at least once you'd imagine - but the left-back has actually been fouled more than he's given away free kicks (11-6) so we'll add the 5/42.25 on him to be fouled 2+ times as he has been in the last four matches.