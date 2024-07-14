Spain v England: Big 31/1 shot leads five Bet Builders for Euro final
Paul Higham has a 24/125.00 shot on England to win Euro 2024 and a huge 31/132.00 special on star turns Jude Bellingham and Yamine Lamal as two of his five Bet Builder for the final against Spain on Sunday...
-
Get 24/125.00 on England to win the Euros & Foden to score
-
Back huge 31/132.00 Bet Builder on stars Bellingham & Yamal
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more of the latest final tips!
-
Football... Only Bettor: Listen to our award winning Podcast now!
Spain v England SuperBoost
England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.
English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.
England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.
He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.
In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).
Spain v England
Sunday 14 July, 20:00 kick-off
Live on BBC & ITV
Just one more game for Gareth Southgate's England side to make history, and as the tests have been getting tougher round-by-round the final offers up the largest of them all against form team Spain.
The Spanish have won five out of six games in 90 minutes in the tournament, conceding just three goals and with only Germany forcing them into extra-time, but it's been a much more dramatic and taxing passage for England.
But they've been improving, with their best display coming in the semis, so can the Three Lions finally end 58 years of hurt? Whatever happens there's a Bet Builder below to cover all bases.
England become legends Bet Builder
First off let's compile a likely Bet Builder for if England do finally bring football home and with the nature of their run so far we won't bank on them doing the job in 90 minutes, which is 2/13.00, and back them to lift the trophy by any means necessary at 5/42.25.
Both Germany and France generated more xG than Spain and combined for the same number of shots on target, while Spain also allowed plenty of crosses into the box so the Three Lions are more than capable of taking advantage.
So that's why I fancy both teams to score at 11/102.11 and also Phil Foden to finally get the goal he's been looking increasingly likely to score at 9/25.50. Foden's been one of England's leading lights going forward and has been getting closer and closer - a goal in the final would be fully justified.
And the final piece of the puzzle is England's stand-out performer from the semi-final Bukayo Saka, who has only had one official shot on target but can have another in the final at 11/102.11.
Viva Espana Bet Builder
Spain are odds-on at 4/61.67 to lift the trophy and with the goals they've been scoring and also the firepower England can bring to the table then over 2.5 goals is a distinct possibility here at 6/42.50.
Dani Olmo has three goals an an assist in the knockouts despite not starting the first two, so the Golden Boot hunter should be involved in a goal here - priced at 11/53.20 for a goal or assist.
And as for shots, Fabian Ruiz is the value pick at 7/52.40 for 1+ shot on target as the midfielder is second on the team with five shots on target and has plenty of volume with 15 efforts and at least two in five of six games so far.
Extra-time Bet Builder
Finals can easily go the distance and this game could easily follow a similar path to the last one between England and Italy, so the 9/52.80 on the 90-minute draw will be a popular bet.
Both teams should still score, and with the pressure high then take a look at the card markets and back both teams to get 2+ cards. England have reached that mark in three of the last four and Spain in the last two - including a whopping eight yellows and a red in the slugfest with Germany.
Corners is a tricky market as England didn't win a single one against the Dutch but had 4, 6 and 9 in the other knockout games, while Spain games have had 10, 6 and 16 total corners in them.
With Lamal and Williams out wide for Spain as well then there's some confidence behind backing over 8.5 corners at 11/102.11.
Young stars to shine Bet Builder
Jude Bellingham only turned 21 a couple of weeks ago, but he's an elder statesman compared with Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday - with both young stars being the leading lights for their teams.
Bellingham's scored twice while Yamal has a goal and three assists so his dual threat and the way he can produce those delicious crosses into the box mean we'll back him for a goal or assist at 9/43.25.
Yamal has had a shot on target in four games to Bellingham's three, and they're both very backable prices with the Spaniard 5/61.84 and Bellingham 13/102.30 to hit the target once in Berlin.
The Englishman is the most fouled player on the most fouled team in the competition, so 8/151.53 on Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times makes the list but we'll back the same for Yamal too at 5/61.84, as he's been fouled twice in two of his last four and you better believe England will want to send the youngster an early message or two.
Feast on fouls Bet Builder
Alvaro Morata leads from the front and leads in terms of fouls given away for Spain, and with at least two in every knockout game then we'll back the skipper for another 2+ fouls at 11/102.11.
Morata has also been fouled nine times and isn't afriad to try and 'win' a foul here and there, so back Mark Guehi and John Stones to each give away a foul.
Out trump card though is Mark Cucurella, who will surely fouls Bukayo Saka at least once you'd imagine - but the left-back has actually been fouled more than he's given away free kicks (11-6) so we'll add the 5/42.25 on him to be fouled 2+ times as he has been in the last four matches.
Now read Paul's Euro 2024 final match preview for Spain v England
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill man racks up fouls
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price