Netherlands v England Euro 2024 Tips: Three Lions at 21/1 & two 30/1 shots in five best Bet Builders

Wednesday 10 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

And so we go on.... England are still getting plenty of criticism but still grinding their way through the tournament - and showing that even if they're not clicking in terms of style, they'll be hard to beat mentally.

Next up is the Netherlands who also did well to come from behind to beat Turkey and with the Dutch having eye-catching spells going forward but also some holes at the back, we could actually see a game break out.

But saying that, semi-finals are hugely tense and are tight affairs traditionally - but not short on drama! Let's look at how we can propser with the best Bet Builders for the game.

Leg 1: England Bet Builder

It feels almost implausible that England will win this game in 90 minutes - any game in 90 minutes for that matter as they look more and more likely to do a Portugal in 2016 who won just one of their seven games in 90 minutes.

So you have to take the 8/111.73 on them to qualify and ignore the 90-minute odds of 13/82.63. And given England's safety-first approach then the half-time draw at 5/61.84 is well in play.

England's new formation promotes wide play and the Dutch have given away a few corners the last couple of games so take 5/61.84 on England most corners.

And the man to make the difference? Bukayo Saka is 23/103.30 for a goal or assist and after the formation switch last game really freed him up he'll be the one to watch for England.

Recommended Bet Back England to qualify, HT draw, England most corners & Bakayo Saka goal or assist SBK 21/1

Dutch delight Bet Builder

The Netherlands haven't been perfect - they finished third in their group after all - but they battered Romania then weathered a Turkey storm to make it this far.

They're 2/13.00 to win in 90 minutes, and the way they seem to have that defensive frailty then both teams to score at 11/102.11 goes along with that nicely - they also know England have shown they can keep their nerve in extra-time and pens.

Cody Gakpo is undoubtedly the biggest Dutch threat, and you have to believe he'll score if they do win this, as he's 10/34.33 to do for a fourth time this tournament.

Regardless of who wins, the Dutch to have most cards at 11/102.11 appeals with England the most fouled team in the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands to win, both teams to score, Cody Gakpo to score, and Dutch most cards SBK 32/1

On the spot Bet Builder

It'd surprise nobody if England went to penalties again, when it really is anyone's game, so either team to win on spot-kicks at 7/24.50 is the play here.

It's hard to see this being a goal fest under any circumstances really, so even at 1/21.50 we'll add under 2.5 goals in the match.

Over 3.5 cards at 4/71.57 is a decent enough line to take - it is a semi-final after all and has landed in three of England's last four and both of Netherlands' knockout ties.

And as for corners, under 8.5 corners at 11/102.11 is our number here, which has landed in four of five England games in Germany, and the cautious approach goes up a level in semi-finals.

Recommended Bet Back Either team on pens, under 2.5 goals, under 8.5 corners, over 3.5 cards SBK 18/1

Favourite faces Bet Builder

Plenty of stars on show that we know and I can't see too many changes from either side really, so let's have a simple trio of players to have a shot on target with no surprises in Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Bukayo Saka.

Memphis has only got three shots on target so far, but spread over three different games he's 8/111.73 for another, whilst Gakpo is a great price at 4/51.80 following a shot on target in every game and eight in total.

Saka looked in great form against Switzerland and needs to be backed whenever you can.

On the fouls front, nobody on either side has given away more than Virgil van Dijk so far (12) which is strange for him but just shows how the Dutch defence has struggled at times.

The Liverpool and Netherlands captain is 8/52.60 to give away 2+ fouls against England - which he's managed in four of five games in the tournament.

Declan Rice has managed to give away one foul in four games in Germany, so 4/91.44 on him giving away just one in the semi-final is a nice price to add to the pot.

Recommended Bet Back Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and Bakayo Saka 1+ shot on target, Declan Rice 1+ foul & Virgil van Dijk 2+ fouls SBK 21/1

Dutch defenders & super subs Bet Builder

Both Virgil van Dijk and Stefan De Vrij have had one shot on target from four attempts in the tournament, with De Vrij getting the goal against Turkey but Van Dijk has had a shot in four games out of five.

So we'll back Van Dijk for 1+ shot on target at 16/54.20 whilst taking De Vrij just to have an attempt at goal at 13/102.30, with set pieces likely to be taken very seriously in a tight game.

And for England's subs, Cole Palmer is almost always good for a shot on target at 4/51.80 and Southgate may have to use his subs a bit sooner given his starters have had back-to-back extra times to play in.

A similar story for Ivan Toney to be fouled 2+ times at 8/131.61 as Harry Kane was out on his feet late on against the Swiss and if England need to dig themselves out of trouble again Toney could be sent on earlier that usual.