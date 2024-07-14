Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 11/2 best bet for the Euro 2024 final

Shot-happy Mainoo

Bellingham to be targeted

Le Normand tasked with Kane

Ruiz to try his luck

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!

Football... Only Bettor: Listen to our award winning Podcast now!

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Spain v England (Sun, 20:00)

Leg #1 - Kobbie Mainoo to have 1+ shots

The England midfielder has been an attacking threat as well as defensive cover since he was given a start by Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice.

Mainoo has been able to get forward on occasion and when he does so he usually lets a strike go from around the edge of the box. Indeed, he has taken at least one shot in all five of his England starts so far, seven shots in total in those appearances.

He only managed one strike in the semi-final against the Netherlands, and though that would still be enough to see this leg collect, he had been shooting twice per start up until that round.

Mainoo currently averages 1.5 shots per 90 minutes at Euro 2024, he will play long enough for his average to suggest he should get at least one shot away, he managed almost the entire match last time out.

Leg #2 - Jude Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times

After escaping opposition foul treatment at the beginning of the tournament, Bellingham has been fouled on a regular basis again as he was before the tournament.

Including the March friendlies, and Italy qualifier, Bellingham's last matches before the tournament, and adding them to the matches played in this tournament, he has now been fouled 26 times in nine appearances.

Bellingham's fouls against average including the tournament, friendlies, and Euro qualifiers is 2.67 per 90 minutes.

Thankfully for this bet as well, he is cemented in the team for the duration of the match unless injured. The look of dismissal he gave when the official mistakenly showed his number for a substitution earlier in the tournament tells us that he knows that he isn't being replaced any time soon unless injured.

Leg #3 - Robin Le Normand to commit 1+ fouls

Robin Le Normand is likely to return from suspension for the final and he has racked up the fouls in his first five appearances at the finals.

He is averaging 2.25 fouls per 90 and he has fouled at least once in every game that he has played, including a substitute appearance in the third group game.

Furthermore, he will be up against Harry Kane, who has a long record of winning fouls for his country if he is required to do so by the game state, so if England do go ahead or are hanging on at any stage, Kane could deploy these tactics.

Leg #4 - Fabian Ruiz to have 2+ shots

The PSG midfielder has had an exceptional tournament. Coming into the tournament he was a first-choice player for de la Fuentes but one that could've been potentially under pressure for his place if his performances were slightly off-colour, but his all-round game has been perfect for the system.

Ruiz has been a really strong goal threat for the Spanish. His moves into the box are often well-timed and he has scored one from the edge of the box and one header to demonstrate this, but he has been consistent with the number of shots he has taken.

He has started five matches in the tournament and this line has collected in four of the five matches.

Recommended Bet Back the four legged Bet Builder here SBK 11/2 6.50

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors during Euro 2024, as is my Euro Hub which is live on-site with all the latest expert predictions and previews.