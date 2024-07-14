Football Only...Bettor Euro 2024 Final Preview: Listen to Betfair's award-winning podcast

Football...Only Bettor wins SBC Best Sports Podcast

Listen to Euro 2024 final episode for Spain v England tips

Podcast has delivered daily episodes throughout tournament

Betfair's Football...Only Bettor podcast won a top industry award this week and there is no better way to prepare for Spain v England than by listening to the special Euro 2024 final episode.

The episode will wrap up an incredible tournament for Football...Only Bettor which on Thursday won the Smart Betting Club Best Sports Podcast Award.

Football...Only Bettor is the winner of the @SBCinfo Best Sports Podcast award for 2024! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1O4xyDcATt -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 11, 2024

Hosts Kevin Hatchard and Will Perry have been joined throughout by regular guests including Mark O'Haire, Mark Stinchcombe, Jake Osgathorpe and more as well as Betting.Betfair talent in Alex Boyes and James Mackie, alongside Betfair traders and occasional visits from our friend s at Opta to make for a brilliant show.

Our dedictaed team recorded episodes after each day of action and provided tips through the Group stage, the knockout rounds and all the way to the final.

With England on the brink of glory in Germany, their Euro 2024 final special episode is essential listening for anyone interested in the Three Lions' chances against Spain.

Whether it's a partiotic play on the Three Lions or simply backing the favourites, we have bets for whichever way you want to play the final.

And we have a major sprinkling of star power in the form of legendary England striker Alan Shearer. The Euro 96 Golden Boot winner gives us his exclusive prediction in the Football...Only Bettor Final Preview.

So be sure to listen to our award-winning show as we prepare for a massive day for English and European football.