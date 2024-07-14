Euro 2024 Final: We reveal the sacrifices football fans are willing to make for England to win

One in five football fans willing to not watch the final if it means the Three Lions triumph

Premier League supporters willing to wear rival's shirt to ensure Kane lifts the Euro 2024 trophy

They'd even see their rivals win the league title next season to ensure victory

Almost half of fans believe there should be a bank holiday if football comes home

Club or Country?

A new Betfair survey of more than 2,000 Brits has revealed the lengths football fans will go to see England win the Euro 2024 final.

Three Lions supporters are so desperate for Southgate's side to bring it home that 16% of them would be willing to allow their club rivals to win a league title next season, with a fifth (20%) of Arsenal fans saying they would wear their rival's shirt out in public to ensure the trophy is won.

England win #Euro2024 BUT your rival team wins the league next season...



What would you choose? 🤝 @YouGov pic.twitter.com/he7ERgD6jr -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 14, 2024

One in ten (10%) Man City fans would be happy to never see their team win the league again, while the same amount of Spurs fans would take relegation next season.

Betfair Ambassador and Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer even admitted he wouldn't be bothered if Sunderland come back to the Premier League and win the title if it means England triumph.

"I don't care about Sunderland. I have no interest in them, I just want England to win so if that had to happen, then fair enough." Shearer revealed.

One in five fans (21%) even say they would sacrifice watching the final itself, while 12% would have Scotland knock England out of the 2026 World Cup, with a surprising 7% of supporters accepting no qualification for that tournament if it meant they beat Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

The most popular sacrifice may come as a joy for fans of other international teams, as almost a third (30%) of supporters say they'd be willing to never sing the popular Three Lions song ever again if England go all the way.

Meanwhile, almost half (49%) of football fans believe there should be a Bank Holiday if England do win the Euros.

Betfair x YouGov survey data

If England win Euro 2024 there should be a bank holiday?

Football fans:

- Agree 49%

- Neither agree nor disagree or not sure 16%

- Disagree 35%

What would you be willing to sacrifice for England to win the Euro 2024 final?

Your rival football team win the league next season:

- All Fans - 16%

- Arsenal 12%, Chelsea 18%, Liverpool 13%, Man City 17%, Man Utd 17%, Newcastle 7%, Spurs 16%

You have to wear your rivals shirt in public:

- All Fans - 16%

- Arsenal 20%, Chelsea 17%, Liverpool 11%, Man City 15%, Man Utd 16%, Newcastle 12%, Spurs 18%

Your team gets relegated next season:

- All Fans - 5%

- Arsenal 9%, Chelsea 4%, Liverpool 5%, Man City 6%, Man Utd 4%, Newcastle 9%, Spurs 10%

Your club never win the league in your lifetime:

- All Fans - 5%

- Arsenal 7%, Chelsea 5%, Liverpool 5%, Man City 10%, Man Utd 5%, Newcastle 7%, Spurs 6%

You can't sing Three Lions ever again:

- All Fans - 30%

- Arsenal 24%, Chelsea 14%, Liverpool 22%, Man City 21%, Man Utd 32%, Newcastle 28%, Spurs 28%

You can't watch the final:

- All Fans - 21%

- Arsenal 23%, Chelsea 19%, Liverpool 20%, Man City 14%, Man Utd 20%, Newcastle 21%, Spurs 27%

England get knocked out of the 2026 World Cup by Scotland:

- All Fans - 12%

- Arsenal 15%, Chelsea 10%, Liverpool 10%, Man City 6%, Man Utd 10%, Newcastle 7%, Spurs 19%

England don't qualify for the 2026 World Cup:

- All Fans - 7%

- Arsenal 7%, Chelsea 3%, Liverpool 6%, Man City 5%, Man Utd 6%, Newcastle 8%, Spurs 11%

- Spain: 4/61.67

- England: 5/42.25

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "It's interesting to see what sacrifices fans are willing and not willing to make for England to win the final. Gareth Southgate's side go into the final as the underdogs, so they will need all the help they can get.

"The Three Lions are the 5/4 outsiders to lift the trophy in Berlin, with their opponents Spain 4/6 to record their fourth European Championship win.

"Gareth Southgate and his team will have to overcome the odds to bring football home."

Now read more Euro 2024 Final tips and previews here.