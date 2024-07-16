Spain 2-1 England: Three Lions falter again as speculation mounts on Southgate's future
Defeat to Spain means England have lost consecutive Euros finals under Gareth Southgate and it's Graham Potter who heads the betting for next manager of the Three Lions.
-
England suffer consecutive Euros finals defeats
-
Three Lions prominent in World Cup betting
-
Will Southgate stay?
Late heartbreak for England
Agony again for England.
Three years after losing the last Euros final, the Three Lions endured the bitter taste of defeat again when beaten 2-1 by Spain tonight.
So the wait goes on for England to win a major tournament, 58 years have now passed since the 1966 World Cup.
More heartbreak for England 💔 pic.twitter.com/kwGTSWqDro-- Betfair (@Betfair) July 14, 2024
It has been a rollercoaster tournament for Gareth Southgate's side, scoring dramatic late goals throughout but they couldn't do it again. Indeed, they were undone by a strike for the opposition with just minutes left on the clock.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, named Young Player of the Tournament, has been a Euros sensation but was overshadowed by fellow winger Nico Williams in the final. The Athletic Bilbao attacker - backed at 23.022/1 to open the scoring on the Betfair Exchange - struck early in the second half to take a dominant Spain into the lead.
Yet, with captain Harry Kane substituted, England managed to strike back through Cole Palmer, as England's young talent gave us a glimpse of the future.
But it was a rare purple patch for England. The Three Lions were unable to keep up the intensity and Spain came back late on to break English hearts with sub Mikel Oyarzabal firing home in the box.
England summoned one glorious late chance with Declan Rice's powerful header saved and Marc Guehi's follow-up cleared off the line.
But when that didn't go in, the game was up for the Three Lions and so the long wait goes on.
Spain joint favourites to win World Cup, England fourth in betting
The summer of 2026 will see the world's best in US, Canada and Mexico and the two finalists are prominent in the Betfair Sportsbook's FIFA World Cup 2026 odds.
England are the 13/27.50 fourth favourites to win the 2026 World Cup. Spain, at 11/26.50, sit level at the top of the betting with France and Brazil
While some of the old guard may not make it to the World Cup there is a nucleus of hugely talented youth in the England squad - Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer will all be in their 20s in the summer of 2026.
Potter heads the next England manager odds
It's been talked about all tournament and surely the question will be answered soon - is Gareth Southgate going to stay on as England manager?
It's been a stunning run for the Three Lions under Southgate. A major tournament sequence of semi-final, final, quarter-final and final is genuinely sensational stuff for any England manager.
🏴 England's major tournament record under Gareth Southgate:-- Betfair (@Betfair) July 14, 2024
🗓️ 2018: World Cup semi-final
🗓️ 2021: Euro finalists
🗓️ 2022: World Cup quarter-final
🗓️ 2024: Euro finalists pic.twitter.com/0QOU6rzrPC
But has he reached the end of his road at the national team? Southgate is yet to commit his future to England and while the FA pledged its desire to extend his contract nothing has been agreed yet.
Graham Potter is the even money favourite to lead England should Southgate stand down as manager of the national team.
Mauricio Pochettino {5/2] and Eddie Howe 7/24.50 round out the top of the betting.
This week brings sports fans The Open Championship - read our content here
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Villa and Toffees backed plus huge 13/1 Saints shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for the final day fixtures in the second tier
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Olise to star as Bayern chase title
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Final Day Tip: Back Sunderland to win and over 3.5 goals at 7/2