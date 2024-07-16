Spain 2-1 England: Three Lions falter again as speculation mounts on Southgate's future

England suffer consecutive Euros finals defeats

Three Lions prominent in World Cup betting

Will Southgate stay?

Late heartbreak for England

Agony again for England.

Three years after losing the last Euros final, the Three Lions endured the bitter taste of defeat again when beaten 2-1 by Spain tonight.

So the wait goes on for England to win a major tournament, 58 years have now passed since the 1966 World Cup.

It has been a rollercoaster tournament for Gareth Southgate's side, scoring dramatic late goals throughout but they couldn't do it again. Indeed, they were undone by a strike for the opposition with just minutes left on the clock.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, named Young Player of the Tournament, has been a Euros sensation but was overshadowed by fellow winger Nico Williams in the final. The Athletic Bilbao attacker - backed at 23.022/1 to open the scoring on the Betfair Exchange - struck early in the second half to take a dominant Spain into the lead.

Yet, with captain Harry Kane substituted, England managed to strike back through Cole Palmer, as England's young talent gave us a glimpse of the future.

But it was a rare purple patch for England. The Three Lions were unable to keep up the intensity and Spain came back late on to break English hearts with sub Mikel Oyarzabal firing home in the box.

England summoned one glorious late chance with Declan Rice's powerful header saved and Marc Guehi's follow-up cleared off the line.

But when that didn't go in, the game was up for the Three Lions and so the long wait goes on.

Spain joint favourites to win World Cup, England fourth in betting

The summer of 2026 will see the world's best in US, Canada and Mexico and the two finalists are prominent in the Betfair Sportsbook's FIFA World Cup 2026 odds.

England are the 13/27.50 fourth favourites to win the 2026 World Cup. Spain, at 11/26.50, sit level at the top of the betting with France and Brazil

While some of the old guard may not make it to the World Cup there is a nucleus of hugely talented youth in the England squad - Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer will all be in their 20s in the summer of 2026.

Potter heads the next England manager odds

It's been talked about all tournament and surely the question will be answered soon - is Gareth Southgate going to stay on as England manager?

It's been a stunning run for the Three Lions under Southgate. A major tournament sequence of semi-final, final, quarter-final and final is genuinely sensational stuff for any England manager.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's major tournament record under Gareth Southgate:



🗓️ 2018: World Cup semi-final

🗓️ 2021: Euro finalists

🗓️ 2022: World Cup quarter-final

But has he reached the end of his road at the national team? Southgate is yet to commit his future to England and while the FA pledged its desire to extend his contract nothing has been agreed yet.

Graham Potter is the even money favourite to lead England should Southgate stand down as manager of the national team.

Mauricio Pochettino {5/2] and Eddie Howe 7/24.50 round out the top of the betting.

