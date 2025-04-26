Opta
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|27
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|21
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|21
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|19
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|16
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|16
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|15
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|14
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|14
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|14
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|12
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|12
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|12
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|11
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|10
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|10
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|9
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|8
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|7
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|7
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|6
|Beto
|Everton
|6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|6
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|4
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|4
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|4
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|4
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|3
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|3
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|2
|John Stones
|Man City
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|0
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|0
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
|Tom King
|Wolves
|0
|Somto Boniface
|Ipswich
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Chances Created
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Chances created
|Chances/90*
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|32
|78
|2.6
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|32
|77
|2.6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|33
|76
|2.3
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|31
|71
|2.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|29
|64
|2.6
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|60
|1.8
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|56
|1.8
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|56
|2.5
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|55
|2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|55
|1.9
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|54
|1.9
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|54
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|30
|54
|2.6
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|32
|53
|2.2
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|53
|2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|33
|52
|1.8
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|29
|51
|2.1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|51
|3.2
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|50
|2.2
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|29
|49
|2
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|49
|3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|32
|47
|1.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|28
|47
|1.9
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|46
|1.5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|29
|45
|1.6
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|32
|44
|1.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|44
|1.7
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|29
|44
|1.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|44
|1.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|44
|1.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|44
|2.3
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|33
|43
|1.4
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|31
|43
|1.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|30
|42
|2.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|42
|1.8
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|42
|2.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|41
|1.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|32
|41
|1.5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|40
|1.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|40
|2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|39
|1.2
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|30
|39
|1.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|39
|2.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|38
|1.5
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|37
|1.4
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|37
|1.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|36
|1.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|30
|36
|1.6
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|36
|1.6
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|24
|36
|2.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|32
|35
|1.2
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|32
|35
|1.3
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|35
|1.4
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|27
|35
|1.9
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|34
|1.3
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|34
|1.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|29
|34
|1.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|34
|1.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|31
|33
|2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|16
|33
|2.6
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|30
|32
|1.8
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|30
|31
|1.5
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|29
|31
|1.5
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|33
|30
|0.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|32
|30
|1.4
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|31
|30
|1.1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|30
|1.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|29
|1.4
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|28
|29
|1.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|27
|29
|1.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|33
|28
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|28
|1.3
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|27
|28
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|28
|1.8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|27
|1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|27
|0.9
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|27
|1.2
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|21
|27
|1.9
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|26
|0.8
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|26
|1.6
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|29
|26
|1.4
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|29
|26
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|26
|0.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|26
|1.1
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|25
|0.8
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|25
|0.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|27
|25
|1.5
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|26
|25
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|25
|1.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|25
|1.8
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|33
|24
|0.8
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|28
|24
|1.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|24
|3
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|23
|0.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|23
|0.9
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|23
|0.9
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|26
|23
|1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|22
|0.7
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|22
|1.2
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|27
|22
|2
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|26
|22
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|19
|22
|2
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|32
|21
|0.8
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|21
|1.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|32
|20
|0.8
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|20
|0.7
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|29
|20
|1.1
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|29
|20
|0.8
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|20
|1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|19
|0.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|32
|19
|0.7
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|31
|19
|0.7
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|30
|19
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|19
|1.3
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|30
|19
|0.9
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|29
|19
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|28
|19
|1.2
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|28
|19
|1.3
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|19
|0.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|19
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|19
|1.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|19
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|19
|1.3
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|33
|18
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|18
|0.6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|31
|18
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|18
|0.9
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|18
|1.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|28
|18
|1.9
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|18
|1.1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|18
|1.8
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|33
|17
|0.6
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|0.6
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|31
|17
|0.6
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|17
|0.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|17
|0.9
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|28
|17
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|28
|17
|0.7
|Emerson
|West Ham
|28
|17
|0.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|26
|17
|0.9
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|26
|17
|0.8
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|17
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|20
|17
|1.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|17
|2
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|16
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|16
|0.8
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|16
|1.8
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|16
|1.3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|22
|16
|1.3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|16
|0.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|19
|16
|1.2
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|33
|15
|0.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|15
|0.6
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|30
|15
|0.5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|15
|0.6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|15
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|15
|1.8
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|31
|14
|0.8
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|14
|0.5
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|14
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|30
|14
|0.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|30
|14
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|14
|0.5
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|14
|0.9
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|14
|1.5
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|14
|1.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|24
|14
|0.6
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|24
|14
|0.6
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|23
|14
|0.8
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|22
|14
|0.7
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|21
|14
|1.5
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|14
|1.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|31
|13
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|13
|0.7
|André
|Wolves
|28
|13
|0.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|28
|13
|0.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|26
|13
|0.9
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|22
|13
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|20
|13
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|19
|13
|1.7
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|16
|13
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|13
|13
|2.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|13
|2.4
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|13
|1.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|12
|0.8
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|12
|0.4
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|12
|0.4
|James Justin
|Leicester
|31
|12
|0.4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|12
|1.3
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|24
|12
|1.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|21
|12
|0.8
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|21
|12
|0.7
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|20
|12
|1.7
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|12
|2.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|12
|2.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|33
|11
|0.3
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|31
|11
|0.4
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|11
|0.4
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|26
|11
|0.5
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|26
|11
|0.9
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|26
|11
|0.5
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|11
|0.6
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|11
|1.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|11
|0.6
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|11
|1.3
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|22
|11
|0.9
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|20
|11
|1.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|11
|1.5
|James Garner
|Everton
|16
|11
|0.9
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|27
|10
|0.4
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|0.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|10
|0.6
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|10
|0.6
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|10
|0.7
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|20
|10
|0.6
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|1
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|1.8
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|10
|0.7
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|10
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|14
|10
|1.1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|11
|10
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|9
|0.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|9
|0.4
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|9
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|9
|0.5
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|21
|9
|1.7
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|21
|9
|0.8
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|9
|0.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|19
|9
|1
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|9
|1.5
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|16
|9
|1.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|9
|1.3
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|9
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|9
|3.5
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|9
|4.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|8
|9
|1.6
|Beto
|Everton
|25
|8
|0.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|8
|0.7
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|8
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|8
|0.5
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|8
|0.6
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|8
|2.9
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|8
|0.8
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|8
|1.7
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|7
|0.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|32
|7
|0.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|7
|0.2
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|7
|0.7
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|26
|7
|0.3
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|7
|0.3
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|25
|7
|0.4
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|7
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|7
|0.4
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|7
|0.5
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|7
|0.6
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|7
|0.4
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|7
|0.7
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|7
|1.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|7
|0.7
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|7
|3.6
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|6
|0.2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|6
|0.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|6
|0.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|6
|0.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|23
|6
|0.3
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|6
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|22
|6
|0.8
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|21
|6
|0.4
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.7
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|1.3
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|6
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|17
|6
|0.9
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|17
|6
|0.6
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|16
|6
|0.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.9
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|15
|6
|0.4
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|6
|2
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|0.5
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|6
|0.9
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|11
|6
|1.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|7
|6
|1.1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|5
|0.2
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|29
|5
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|27
|5
|0.8
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|27
|5
|0.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|5
|0.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|5
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|5
|1.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|5
|0.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|17
|5
|0.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|5
|0.9
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|5
|0.4
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|13
|5
|2.6
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|5
|0.6
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|12
|5
|1.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|0.9
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|11
|5
|1.4
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|4.7
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|30
|4
|0.3
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|29
|4
|0.2
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|29
|4
|0.2
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|4
|0.5
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|4
|0.2
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|4
|0.6
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.4
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|4
|0.8
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|4
|1.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|4
|0.3
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|4
|1
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.9
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|9
|4
|0.5
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|9
|4
|0.5
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|4
|0.8
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|4
|2.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|30
|3
|0.1
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|25
|3
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|3
|0.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|21
|3
|0.6
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|3
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|3
|0.4
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|3
|0.5
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|15
|3
|0.3
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|0.4
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|3
|0.6
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.4
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|3
|0.3
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|3
|2.8
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|3
|4.2
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|3
|0.4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|1.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2.1
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|11
|3
|0.6
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|0.6
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|3
|0.6
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|3
|1
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|7
|3
|2.7
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|3
|0.9
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|3
|3.4
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|2
|0.1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|33
|2
|0.1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|33
|2
|0.1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|2
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|2
|0.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|31
|2
|0.1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|26
|2
|0.1
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|2
|0.1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|2
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|2
|0.1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|22
|2
|0.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|20
|2
|0.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|2
|0.1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|2
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|2
|0.2
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.6
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|2
|0.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|1.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|2
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|11
|2
|0.2
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|0.7
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0.6
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|0.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|2
|0.6
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|2
|0.9
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.8
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|2
|1.5
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|2
|1.1
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|2
|0.4
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.4
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|2
|1.4
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|2
|2.6
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|2.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|2
|3.8
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|1
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|32
|1
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|31
|1
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|27
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|26
|1
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|23
|1
|0
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|17
|1
|0.1
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|1
|0.6
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|1
|0.2
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|13
|1
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|1.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|1
|0.1
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.4
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|9
|1
|0.1
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|1
|0.1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0.3
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|0.1
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|5
|1
|0.2
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|1
|0.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1.3
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.9
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.7
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|1
|6.9
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|0
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|26
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|26
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|25
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|23
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|22
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|21
|0
|0
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|18
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|33
|98
|3.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|63
|2.8
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|63
|3.2
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|28
|63
|2.5
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|29
|62
|2.6
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|32
|55
|1.8
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|29
|55
|2.3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|55
|2.3
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|33
|54
|1.7
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|54
|2.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|53
|1.6
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|49
|1.8
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|31
|48
|1.6
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|31
|48
|1.7
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|29
|48
|2.6
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|47
|1.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|33
|46
|1.5
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|32
|46
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|46
|2.3
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|46
|1.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|29
|46
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|33
|44
|1.4
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|31
|44
|1.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|44
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|28
|44
|1.9
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|26
|43
|2.9
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|42
|1.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|29
|42
|1.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|42
|2.3
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|41
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|26
|40
|1.9
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|32
|39
|1.4
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|32
|39
|1.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|31
|39
|1.6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|39
|2.4
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|32
|38
|1.7
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|32
|37
|1.2
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|32
|36
|1.1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|36
|1.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|36
|1.2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|24
|36
|1.6
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|36
|1.9
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|33
|35
|1.5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|35
|1.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|35
|1.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|35
|2.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|35
|2.9
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|32
|34
|1.1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|31
|34
|1.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|34
|1.4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|33
|33
|1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|29
|33
|1.3
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|33
|1.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|32
|1.4
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|32
|32
|1.2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|28
|32
|2
|André
|Wolves
|28
|32
|1.4
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|31
|1.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|31
|31
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|31
|1.7
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|25
|31
|1.7
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|22
|31
|1.6
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|31
|30
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|30
|1.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|30
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|31
|30
|1.7
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|30
|1.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|30
|2.1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|29
|1.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|32
|29
|1.2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|31
|29
|1.7
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.3
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|30
|28
|1.4
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.3
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|21
|28
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|27
|0.9
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|27
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|29
|27
|1.2
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|27
|1.1
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|29
|27
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|27
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|27
|27
|1.2
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|26
|0.9
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|26
|0.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|30
|26
|0.9
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|26
|1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|26
|1.7
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|25
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|29
|25
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|28
|25
|1.4
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|26
|25
|1.1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|25
|3.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|24
|0.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|30
|24
|1.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|24
|1.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|16
|24
|3.6
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|32
|23
|0.8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|30
|23
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|23
|2.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|23
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|23
|1.5
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|20
|23
|1.5
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|22
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|30
|22
|1.1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|22
|0.8
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|29
|22
|1.2
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|28
|22
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|22
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|22
|2.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|27
|22
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|22
|1.3
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|33
|21
|0.7
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|21
|0.6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|31
|21
|0.9
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|21
|1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|30
|21
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|28
|21
|1.3
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|21
|0.9
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|21
|1.1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|21
|1.5
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|20
|0.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|30
|20
|1.2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|26
|20
|1
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|26
|20
|0.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|20
|1.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|24
|20
|1.2
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|20
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|19
|0.6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|31
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|19
|0.9
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|27
|19
|1.7
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|20
|19
|1.3
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|19
|1.4
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|18
|0.6
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|0.6
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|28
|18
|1.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|18
|0.9
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|27
|18
|0.7
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|18
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|18
|1.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|23
|18
|1.1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|18
|1.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|18
|2
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|21
|18
|1.9
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|17
|0.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|17
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|31
|17
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|0.8
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|17
|1.2
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|17
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|17
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|21
|17
|3.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|17
|1.7
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|33
|16
|0.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|26
|16
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|25
|16
|1.3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|16
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|24
|16
|0.7
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|20
|16
|1.7
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|20
|16
|0.8
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|16
|2.3
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|15
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|15
|0.8
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|25
|15
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|15
|1.7
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|15
|1.8
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|15
|0.8
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|15
|1.4
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|7
|15
|2.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|14
|0.6
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|29
|14
|0.7
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|26
|14
|1.1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|26
|14
|0.6
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|1.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|14
|0.9
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|22
|14
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|19
|14
|1.9
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|17
|14
|1.5
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|13
|0.6
|Emerson
|West Ham
|28
|13
|0.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|26
|13
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|19
|13
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|17
|13
|0.9
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|16
|13
|1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|13
|2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|13
|2.4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|33
|12
|0.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|33
|12
|0.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|30
|12
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|30
|12
|0.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|30
|12
|0.4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|29
|12
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|12
|0.5
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|22
|12
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|James Garner
|Everton
|16
|12
|0.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|32
|11
|0.3
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|30
|11
|0.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|28
|11
|1.1
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|27
|11
|0.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|26
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|11
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|0.7
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|11
|1.8
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|10
|2.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|10
|0.6
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|21
|10
|0.7
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|21
|10
|0.9
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|10
|1.2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|16
|10
|1.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|10
|1.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|10
|1.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|9
|0.6
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|29
|9
|0.3
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|28
|9
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|27
|9
|0.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|27
|9
|0.4
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|22
|9
|0.7
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|9
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|22
|9
|1.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|21
|9
|1.8
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|9
|0.7
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|9
|1.6
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|14
|9
|1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|8
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|8
|0.7
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|26
|8
|0.4
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|8
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|8
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|23
|8
|0.4
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|8
|0.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|8
|1.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|8
|2.9
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|8
|0.8
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|9
|8
|1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|7
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|29
|7
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|7
|0.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|7
|0.6
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|12
|7
|1.8
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|1.6
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|33
|6
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|31
|6
|0.2
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|6
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|6
|0.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|6
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|6
|3.8
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|6
|0.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|11
|6
|1.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|2.1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|6
|1.1
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|7
|6
|1.8
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|5
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|5
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|26
|5
|0.3
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|5
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|26
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|5
|0.6
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|23
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|22
|5
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|21
|5
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|20
|5
|0.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|20
|5
|0.8
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|17
|5
|0.7
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|9
|5
|0.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|5
|1.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|0.9
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|7
|5
|2.6
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|5
|2.1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|5
|5
|1.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|4
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|27
|4
|0.6
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|25
|4
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|19
|4
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|15
|4
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|4
|0.4
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|13
|4
|0.7
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|12
|4
|0.4
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|4
|2.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|11
|4
|0.4
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|4
|1.3
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|4
|0.6
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|4
|0.8
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|33
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|3
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|27
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|26
|3
|0.1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|3
|0.7
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|19
|3
|0.3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|16
|3
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|15
|3
|0.3
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|0.6
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.4
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|0.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|0.5
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|11
|3
|0.5
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|1.6
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|32
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|31
|2
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|24
|2
|0.2
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|23
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|17
|2
|0.1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.6
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|2.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0.6
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.4
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|1
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|8
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|21
|1
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|18
|1
|0.1
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|13
|1
|0.4
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|1.1
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|11
|1
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|0.4
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|1
|0.2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.4
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|9
|1
|0.1
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|1
|3.1
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|1
|0.5
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Solly March
|Brighton
|7
|1
|0.9
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|1
|0.7
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|2.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|4.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|1
|5.3
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|1
|6.9
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|22
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|13
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Passes
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Passes
|Passes/90*
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|33
|2579
|78.2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|2400
|76.7
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|30
|2328
|77.6
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|2305
|71.1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|2022
|70
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|1976
|93.2
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|30
|1908
|69.4
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|33
|1902
|58.9
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|31
|1873
|62.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|1864
|57.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|23
|1813
|85.7
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|32
|1749
|58.9
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|33
|1733
|55
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|1726
|52.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|25
|1714
|69.7
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|32
|1702
|53.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|27
|1667
|67.2
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|33
|1654
|51.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|29
|1648
|59.4
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|1642
|75.3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|1631
|51
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|1628
|62
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|1616
|59.6
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|27
|1587
|63.1
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|31
|1584
|57.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|1515
|47
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|33
|1494
|47.5
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|29
|1474
|61
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|1473
|67.3
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|1464
|77
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|31
|1461
|49.3
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|33
|1451
|50.8
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|1440
|50.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|31
|1418
|50.3
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|31
|1415
|46.4
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|1405
|44.7
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|1390
|54.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|1383
|55.9
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|1373
|47.9
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|1373
|50.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|1362
|44
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|32
|1357
|49.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|1350
|58.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|1343
|46.3
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|1327
|43.3
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|30
|1324
|44.6
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|1314
|67.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1313
|53.9
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|27
|1313
|57.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|26
|1313
|54.6
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|32
|1278
|42.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|1277
|39.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|29
|1273
|48.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|1265
|42.1
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|29
|1242
|51.5
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|1230
|39
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|1228
|54.1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|33
|1218
|36.9
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|28
|1218
|47.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|1211
|76.8
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|33
|1201
|40.8
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|31
|1190
|49.1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|1184
|58.6
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|1182
|43.9
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|1176
|42.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|1176
|44.5
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|32
|1172
|40.3
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|32
|1169
|38.8
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|1161
|60.4
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|33
|1147
|35.6
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|1140
|56.7
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|32
|1135
|42.7
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|32
|1135
|37.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|1127
|57.3
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|1124
|35.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|26
|1115
|49.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|31
|1110
|45.6
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|1106
|32.5
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|33
|1105
|33.5
|André
|Wolves
|28
|1103
|47.4
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|29
|1100
|53.6
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|26
|1098
|51.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|32
|1090
|34.1
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|31
|1084
|38.9
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|29
|1079
|43.5
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|1075
|79
|James Justin
|Leicester
|31
|1047
|37.1
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|26
|1046
|47.7
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|26
|1041
|45.8
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|31
|1038
|33.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|1032
|60.9
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|1032
|48.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|1031
|39.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|1019
|38.3
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|1015
|40.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|26
|1015
|50.2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|33
|1014
|31.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|1012
|31.7
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|1010
|37.8
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|1004
|37.9
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|1003
|58.6
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|999
|42.2
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|984
|28.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|977
|46
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|975
|41
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|967
|65
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|966
|42.8
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|26
|963
|40
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|958
|61.8
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|946
|37.9
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|942
|29.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|940
|49.2
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|29
|923
|33.3
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|920
|30.5
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|25
|917
|36.7
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|22
|908
|48
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|907
|28.4
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|906
|57.5
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|26
|904
|35.5
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|900
|46.3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|31
|899
|50.9
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|27
|899
|33.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|896
|57.5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|893
|43.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|888
|31.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|882
|30.8
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|20
|880
|45.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|874
|47.9
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|32
|873
|27.8
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|865
|27
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|864
|53.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|20
|840
|53.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|836
|60.1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|32
|831
|29.9
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|829
|31.8
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|28
|827
|52.6
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|22
|827
|67.5
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|30
|825
|28.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|28
|821
|40
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|26
|820
|44.2
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|24
|814
|37
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|28
|812
|32.4
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|22
|806
|51.9
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|30
|802
|33.4
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|802
|42.7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|801
|35.9
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|23
|799
|47
|Emerson
|West Ham
|28
|798
|37
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|21
|797
|44.9
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|29
|796
|30.5
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|795
|24.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|793
|38
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|785
|25.5
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|781
|55.3
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|781
|59.8
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|17
|780
|55.6
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|15
|778
|64.9
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|774
|42.8
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|25
|773
|43.6
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|771
|72.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|770
|57.3
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|12
|770
|73.3
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|769
|43
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|32
|765
|31.9
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|29
|764
|30.7
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|26
|757
|29.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|755
|49.5
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|755
|50.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|29
|751
|41
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|746
|29.6
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|746
|38.6
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|743
|40.6
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|30
|735
|35.9
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|731
|68
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|29
|725
|29.8
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|22
|725
|34.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|723
|30.8
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|27
|721
|39.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|716
|40.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|713
|32.1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|706
|40.6
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|701
|43.1
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|30
|700
|31
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|699
|32.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|20
|691
|45.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|19
|678
|52.8
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|675
|34.4
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|675
|27
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|674
|27.2
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|32
|669
|30.7
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|669
|66.8
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|664
|44.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|662
|27.8
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|26
|661
|53.3
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|655
|56.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|18
|650
|60
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|649
|32.6
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|647
|46
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|21
|645
|30.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|15
|644
|45.6
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|641
|51.5
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|637
|26.3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|626
|28.8
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|626
|32.8
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|623
|55.5
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|23
|622
|27.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|620
|35.2
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|30
|615
|30.2
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|613
|41.5
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|24
|607
|35
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|11
|606
|56.8
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|19
|603
|54.6
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|602
|22.6
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|600
|65.2
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|599
|41.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|22
|596
|39.3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|589
|38.9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|28
|588
|24.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|587
|39.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|17
|585
|38.9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|29
|580
|20.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|29
|579
|25.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|14
|573
|63.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|30
|569
|21.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|558
|51.8
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|557
|77
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|21
|546
|38.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|30
|542
|24.4
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|542
|57.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|539
|64.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|536
|32.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|535
|34.5
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|534
|29.7
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|532
|70.2
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|531
|32.9
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|29
|530
|28.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|529
|46.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|528
|29.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|33
|524
|22.9
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|516
|38.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|515
|42.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|511
|32.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|510
|23.4
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|21
|507
|95.9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|504
|22
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|503
|51.7
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|503
|31
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|23
|501
|21.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|499
|72.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|28
|494
|31.3
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|494
|44.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|493
|24.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|493
|43.4
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|486
|17.7
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|483
|34.6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|27
|479
|26
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|472
|60.6
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|471
|47.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|465
|28.2
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|30
|461
|22.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|456
|44.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|16
|455
|35.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|30
|453
|26.1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|29
|447
|22
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|446
|28.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|442
|36.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|20
|434
|65.8
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|431
|45.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|31
|427
|25.3
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|21
|425
|28.9
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|16
|425
|31.6
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|424
|57.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|28
|422
|28.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|16
|418
|32.5
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|416
|72.1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|411
|51.8
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|31
|408
|15.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|405
|26.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|403
|14.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|403
|33
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|402
|66.4
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|401
|33.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|26
|394
|26.6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|26
|392
|20
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|391
|69.8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|389
|14.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|386
|55.9
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|384
|17.9
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|19
|377
|39.8
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|376
|57.7
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|373
|63.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|17
|371
|39
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|371
|60.4
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|370
|70.1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|367
|14.5
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|366
|43.1
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|27
|358
|21.9
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|27
|349
|15.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|348
|25.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|348
|27.4
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|9
|348
|45.2
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|344
|18.6
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|342
|39.2
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|5
|338
|77.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|24
|337
|14.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|336
|12.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|333
|33.3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|330
|32.6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|31
|325
|11.7
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|324
|65.4
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|32
|321
|12.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|321
|35.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|320
|30
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|27
|313
|48.7
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|21
|312
|21.5
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|311
|32.9
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|27
|310
|28.4
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|20
|305
|32.5
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|303
|81.9
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|298
|35.1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|21
|297
|31.7
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|19
|293
|39.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|292
|44.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|292
|48.3
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|278
|27.8
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|278
|55
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|277
|41.1
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|26
|275
|12.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|275
|30.7
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|28
|273
|28.1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|16
|273
|36.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|271
|15.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|16
|271
|40.1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|22
|270
|22.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|269
|19.3
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|28
|263
|14.2
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|21
|258
|22.2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|255
|64.5
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|253
|47.9
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|24
|251
|27.6
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|249
|35.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|245
|22.5
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|9
|245
|27.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|243
|44.8
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|11
|241
|50.4
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|239
|27.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|237
|48.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|231
|26.7
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|230
|27.2
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|17
|224
|32.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|30
|223
|15.1
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|223
|61
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|7
|220
|39.8
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|217
|21.2
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|215
|62.8
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|214
|22.1
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|208
|49.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|205
|41.2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|203
|41.1
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|203
|38
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|201
|18.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|20
|201
|29
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|201
|33.5
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|199
|19.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|199
|33.2
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|198
|35.1
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|197
|22.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|195
|48.2
|Beto
|Everton
|25
|194
|15.6
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|193
|59.9
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|11
|192
|39.2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|190
|28.4
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|189
|35.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|185
|27.8
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|181
|16.5
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|180
|25.5
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|11
|179
|31.3
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|22
|177
|22.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|11
|173
|34.5
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|170
|28.3
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|167
|23.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|166
|33.5
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|165
|49.3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|164
|18.1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|163
|34.2
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|159
|22.9
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|159
|31.9
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|158
|28.9
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|13
|158
|81.3
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|158
|24.6
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|158
|44.9
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|154
|16.4
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|151
|32.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|151
|37.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|150
|34.8
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|149
|48.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|148
|52.4
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|147
|23.8
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|7
|147
|44.7
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|146
|50
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|143
|26.8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|140
|13.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|139
|57.1
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|8
|138
|25.2
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|136
|45.3
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|9
|135
|17.4
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|132
|67.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|130
|18.5
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|129
|32.3
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|128
|51.4
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|126
|25.2
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|12
|125
|32.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|123
|65.5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|13
|122
|20.3
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|121
|38.6
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|120
|66.7
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|119
|68.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|119
|41.4
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|116
|57.7
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|115
|129.4
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|114
|108
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|113
|22.6
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|110
|36.8
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|105
|52.5
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|99
|30.6
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|94
|25.6
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|94
|25.3
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|93
|47.8
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|21
|92
|18.9
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|90
|21.5
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|90
|46
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|90
|46.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|89
|22
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|88
|29.3
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|87
|54.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|87
|25.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|85
|33.3
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|82
|82
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|81
|65.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|81
|60.2
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|78
|27.9
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|11
|77
|18.1
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|11
|77
|21.4
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|76
|29.6
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|76
|52.6
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|75
|37.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|71
|19.3
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|71
|38.5
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|70
|43.2
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|69
|31.2
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|69
|69
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|66
|61.2
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|65
|34
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|64
|38.1
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|64
|27.2
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|63
|39.4
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|61
|83.2
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|60
|60.7
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|59
|39.3
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|57
|38
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|57
|26.2
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|57
|57
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|55
|18.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|7
|55
|28.8
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|54
|26.9
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|54
|27
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|8
|51
|24.3
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|51
|54
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|49
|45.9
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|48
|51.4
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|48
|43.6
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|48
|39.6
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|47
|33
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|44
|37
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|44
|29.3
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|43
|40.7
|Solly March
|Brighton
|7
|42
|37.8
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|41
|29.8
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|6
|41
|38.4
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|41
|30.5
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|39
|14.6
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|13
|38
|14.1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|38
|26.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|37
|70.9
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|36
|41
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|36
|24
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|35
|21.7
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|35
|22.2
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|34
|34
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|30
|21.6
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|29
|40.2
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|29
|90
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|29
|40.8
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|28
|90
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|27
|127.9
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|27
|27
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|26
|33.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|22
|60
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|19
|24.1
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|17
|10.7
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|16
|20.3
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|16
|33.5
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|16
|16
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|16
|110.8
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|15
|42.2
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|15
|29.3
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|14
|63
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|13
|24.9
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|4
|12
|23.5
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|11
|76.2
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|10
|10.8
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|9
|47.6
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|8
|36
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|8
|42.4
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|7
|30
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|7
|24.2
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|7
|27.4
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|2
|7
|30
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|6
|19.3
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|6
|22.5
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|6
|49.1
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|14.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|5
|30
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|5
|37.5
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|4
|32.7
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|4
|25.7
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|3
|10
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|33
|57
|1.8
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|32
|46
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|30
|40
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|32
|37
|1.2
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|28
|37
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|36
|1.4
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|36
|1.3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|34
|1.1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|33
|1.2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|31
|32
|1.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|27
|32
|1.4
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|29
|31
|1.1
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|32
|30
|1.1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|33
|29
|1.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|29
|1.1
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|26
|29
|1.4
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|29
|28
|1.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|33
|27
|0.9
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|32
|27
|0.9
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|27
|27
|1.5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|32
|26
|1.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|26
|1.2
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|25
|1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|24
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|32
|24
|0.9
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|24
|23
|1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|31
|22
|0.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|21
|0.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|21
|1.1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|30
|20
|1.2
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|30
|20
|1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|30
|20
|0.9
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|20
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|26
|20
|1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|20
|0.8
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|20
|1.2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|19
|0.6
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|19
|0.9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|19
|1.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|19
|0.9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|31
|18
|0.6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|29
|18
|0.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|29
|18
|0.7
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|21
|18
|1.9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|17
|0.9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|28
|17
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|17
|0.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|25
|17
|1.4
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|16
|0.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|16
|0.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|30
|16
|0.8
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|28
|16
|0.7
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|16
|1
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|16
|1
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|0.7
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|24
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|14
|0.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|31
|14
|0.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|14
|0.5
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|14
|1.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|30
|13
|0.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|27
|13
|0.8
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|13
|0.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|22
|13
|1.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|12
|0.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|32
|12
|0.4
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|31
|12
|0.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|28
|12
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|12
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|12
|1.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|12
|1.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|33
|11
|0.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|11
|0.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|11
|0.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|11
|0.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|31
|11
|0.7
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|11
|0.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|31
|10
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|30
|10
|0.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|29
|10
|0.4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|29
|10
|0.4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|10
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|10
|0.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|28
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|10
|1.1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|10
|1.9
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|32
|9
|0.3
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|30
|9
|0.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|9
|0.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|29
|9
|0.5
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|29
|9
|0.3
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|28
|9
|0.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|26
|9
|0.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|9
|0.6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|20
|9
|1
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|31
|8
|0.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|8
|0.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|8
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|29
|8
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|8
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|8
|0.9
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|24
|8
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|8
|0.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|19
|8
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|0.5
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|16
|8
|0.6
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|8
|2.7
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|33
|7
|0.2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|7
|0.3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|7
|0.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|7
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|7
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|7
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|31
|7
|0.2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|7
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|7
|0.4
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|28
|7
|0.3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|0.8
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|27
|7
|0.4
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|7
|0.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|24
|7
|0.8
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|7
|0.4
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|21
|7
|0.6
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|11
|7
|1.4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|1.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|8
|7
|1.3
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|6
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|6
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|6
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|29
|6
|0.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|29
|6
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|6
|0.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|29
|6
|0.2
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|29
|6
|0.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|28
|6
|0.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|6
|0.4
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|6
|0.4
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|21
|6
|0.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|6
|1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|16
|6
|0.9
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|11
|6
|1.7
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|33
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|31
|5
|0.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|5
|0.3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|5
|0.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|29
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|5
|0.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|26
|5
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|5
|0.5
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|0.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|5
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|5
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|5
|0.4
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|5
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|5
|1.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|16
|5
|0.7
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|13
|5
|0.8
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|9
|5
|0.6
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|33
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|4
|0.1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|32
|4
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|32
|4
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|32
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|4
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|31
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|4
|0.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|4
|0.3
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|27
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|27
|4
|0.6
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|4
|0.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|4
|0.2
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|4
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|4
|0.3
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|4
|0.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|21
|4
|0.8
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|20
|4
|0.2
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|4
|0.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|17
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|4
|1.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|33
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|33
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|33
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|3
|0.1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|3
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|30
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|28
|3
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|27
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|3
|0.2
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|27
|3
|0.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|26
|3
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|26
|3
|0.1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|26
|3
|0.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|26
|3
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|26
|3
|0.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|25
|3
|0.2
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|3
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|22
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|22
|3
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|21
|3
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.2
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|3
|0.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|20
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|3
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|3
|0.4
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.2
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|16
|3
|0.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|3
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.3
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|3
|0.6
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|12
|3
|0.8
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|3
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|2
|0.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|2
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|30
|2
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|28
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|27
|2
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|2
|0.2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|2
|0.1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|26
|2
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|23
|2
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|23
|2
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.4
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|20
|2
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|20
|2
|0.3
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.1
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|17
|2
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|2
|0.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|16
|2
|0.2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|2
|0.4
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.1
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|2
|0.3
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|13
|2
|1
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|11
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|2
|0.8
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.4
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|7
|2
|0.4
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|0.5
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|7.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|32
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|29
|1
|0
|André
|Wolves
|28
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|1
|0.1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|22
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|1
|0.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|21
|1
|0.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|20
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|19
|1
|0.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|19
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|18
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|17
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|15
|1
|0.1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|12
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|1
|1.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0.7
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|11
|1
|0.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|7
|1
|0.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.9
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.7
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|0
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|33
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|33
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|32
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|31
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|31
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|30
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|27
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|26
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|26
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|26
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|26
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|25
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|23
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|23
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|22
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|22
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|22
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|21
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|21
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|17
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|13
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|11
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|9
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
