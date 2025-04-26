Opta

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Liverpool v Tottenham Tips: Back Reds to seal title in 38/1 Bet Builder on Sunday

English Premier League

Premier League And FA Cup Opta Stats: Nine weekend bets including a 9/1 Tractor Boys shout

  • Stephen Tudor
Kieran McKenna, Ipswich boss
English Premier League

Opta Predicts Leicester v Liverpool: Back Reds win in 22/1 Bet Builder on Easter Sunday

  • Opta
Opta preview Leicester v Liverpool
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: 10 Easter weekend bets up to 9/1

  • Max Liu
Liverpool manager Arne Slot and forward Mo Salah
English Premier League

Opta Predicts Newcastle v Man Utd: Back Magpies' Murphy in Bet Builder at 34/1

  • Max Liu
Opta predictions on Betfair

English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers

Player Team Goals Scored
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 27
Alexander Isak Newcastle 21
Erling Haaland Man City 21
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 19
Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 16
Yoane Wissa Brentford 16
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 15
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 14
Cole Palmer Chelsea 14
Matheus Cunha Wolves 14
Liam Delap Ipswich 12
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 12
Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 12
Luis Díaz Liverpool 11
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 11
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 10
João Pedro Brighton 10
Alex Iwobi Fulham 9
James Maddison Tottenham 9
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 9
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 9
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 9
Danny Welbeck Brighton 9
Evanilson Bournemouth 9
Kai Havertz Arsenal 9
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 8
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 8
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 8
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 8
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 8
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 8
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 8
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 8
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 7
Kevin Schade Brentford 7
Jamie Vardy Leicester 7
Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 7
Tomás Soucek West Ham 7
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 7
Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 7
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 7
Son Heung-Min Tottenham 7
Noni Madueke Chelsea 7
Phil Foden Man City 7
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 7
Jhon Durán Aston Villa 7
Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 6
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 6
Mateo Kovacic Man City 6
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 6
Beto Everton 6
Mikel Merino Arsenal 6
Amad Diallo Man Utd 6
Diogo Jota Liverpool 6
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 6
Omar Marmoush Man City 6
Josko Gvardiol Man City 5
Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 5
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 5
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 5
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 5
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 5
Christian Nørgaard Brentford 5
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 5
Georginio Rutter Brighton 5
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 5
Darwin Núñez Liverpool 5
Harry Wilson Fulham 5
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 4
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 4
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 4
Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 4
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 4
Thomas Partey Arsenal 4
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 4
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 4
Pedro Neto Chelsea 4
Stephy Mavididi Leicester 4
Joelinton Newcastle 4
Fabian Schär Newcastle 4
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 4
Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 4
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 4
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 4
Paul Onuachu Southampton 4
Sam Szmodics Ipswich 4
Richarlison Tottenham 4
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 3
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 3
João Gomes Wolves 3
Pape Sarr Tottenham 3
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 3
Joe Aribo Southampton 3
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 3
Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 3
Bernardo Silva Man City 3
Curtis Jones Liverpool 3
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 3
Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 3
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 3
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 3
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 3
Jadon Sancho Chelsea 3
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 3
Jérémy Doku Man City 3
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 3
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 3
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 3
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 3
Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 3
Pablo Sarabia Wolves 3
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 3
Ross Barkley Aston Villa 3
Dwight McNeil Everton 3
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 3
James McAtee Man City 3
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 3
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 3
Marco Asensio Aston Villa 3
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 2
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 2
Nathan Collins Brentford 2
Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 2
William Saliba Arsenal 2
Declan Rice Arsenal 2
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 2
Adama Traoré Fulham 2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 2
James Justin Leicester 2
Pedro Porro Tottenham 2
Mateus Fernandes Southampton 2
Andreas Pereira Fulham 2
Cameron Archer Southampton 2
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 2
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 2
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 2
Tyler Dibling Southampton 2
Carlos Baleba Brighton 2
Ryan Christie Bournemouth 2
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 2
Emerson West Ham 2
Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 2
Jan Bednarek Southampton 2
Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 2
Matt Doherty Wolves 2
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 2
David Brooks Bournemouth 2
Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 2
Simon Adingra Brighton 2
Yves Bissouma Tottenham 2
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 2
Ethan Pinnock Brentford 2
Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 2
Jaden Philogene Ipswich 2
George Hirst Ipswich 2
Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 2
Adam Armstrong Southampton 2
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 2
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 2
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 2
Enes Ünal Bournemouth 2
Jake O'Brien Everton 2
Tariq Lamptey Brighton 2
Michael Keane Everton 2
John Stones Man City 2
Mathys Tel Tottenham 2
Nico O'Reilly Man City 2
James Tarkowski Everton 1
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1
Murillo Nottm Forest 1
Lewis Cook Bournemouth 1
Vitaly Janelt Brentford 1
Calvin Bassey Fulham 1
Leif Davis Ipswich 1
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 1
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1
John McGinn Aston Villa 1
Levi Colwill Chelsea 1
Jack Harrison Everton 1
Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 1
Wout Faes Leicester 1
Sam Morsy Ipswich 1
Carlos Soler West Ham 1
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1
Jack Taylor Ipswich 1
Ashley Young Everton 1
Savinho Man City 1
Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 1
Rico Lewis Man City 1
Jens Cajuste Ipswich 1
Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 1
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 1
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 1
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 1
Matty Cash Aston Villa 1
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 1
Matheus Nunes Man City 1
Harry Maguire Man Utd 1
Flynn Downes Southampton 1
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 1
Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 1
Casemiro Man Utd 1
Tom Cairney Fulham 1
Ben Johnson Ipswich 1
Julio Enciso Brighton 1
Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 1
Jacob Greaves Ipswich 1
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1
Mats Wieffer Brighton 1
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1
Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 1
Djed Spence Tottenham 1
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 1
Evan Ferguson Brighton 1
Patson Daka Leicester 1
Crysencio Summerville West Ham 1
Jack Grealish Man City 1
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1
Orel Mangala Everton 1
Cristian Romero Tottenham 1
Caleb Okoli Leicester 1
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 1
Mario Lemina Wolves 1
Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 1
Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 1
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1
Danny Ings West Ham 1
Will Smallbone Southampton 1
Michail Antonio West Ham 1
Reece James Chelsea 1
Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 1
Axel Disasi Chelsea 1
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 1
Reiss Nelson Arsenal 1
João Félix Chelsea 1
Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 1
Lewis Miley Newcastle 1
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1
Tyrique George Chelsea 1
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 1
Matheus França Crystal Palace 1
David Raya Arsenal 0
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 0
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 0
Bernd Leno Fulham 0
Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 0
Antonee Robinson Fulham 0
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 0
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 0
Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 0
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 0
André Onana Man Utd 0
Dan Burn Newcastle 0
Tino Livramento Newcastle 0
Idrissa Gueye Everton 0
Mark Flekken Brentford 0
Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 0
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 0
Andy Robertson Liverpool 0
Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 0
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 0
Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 0
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 0
Dara O'Shea Ipswich 0
Yasin Ayari Brighton 0
Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 0
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 0
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 0
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 0
Nélson Semedo Wolves 0
Joe Willock Newcastle 0
Malo Gusto Chelsea 0
Victor Kristiansen Leicester 0
André Wolves 0
Lewis Hall Newcastle 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 0
Jack Clarke Ipswich 0
Sasa Lukic Fulham 0
Toti Gomes Wolves 0
Santiago Bueno Wolves 0
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 0
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 0
Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 0
Mads Hermansen Leicester 0
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 0
Kepa Bournemouth 0
Sander Berge Fulham 0
Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 0
Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 0
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 0
José Sá Wolves 0
Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 0
Edson Álvarez West Ham 0
Tommy Doyle Wolves 0
Sean Longstaff Newcastle 0
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 0
Alisson Becker Liverpool 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 0
Lewis Dunk Brighton 0
Rúben Dias Man City 0
Archie Gray Tottenham 0
Destiny Udogie Tottenham 0
Morato Nottm Forest 0
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 0
Timothy Castagne Fulham 0
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 0
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 0
Alphonse Areola West Ham 0
Ederson Man City 0
Manuel Akanji Man City 0
Harry Winks Leicester 0
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 0
Issa Diop Fulham 0
Adam Smith Bournemouth 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 0
Ryan Manning Southampton 0
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 0
Pau Torres Aston Villa 0
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 0
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 0
Christian Eriksen Man Utd 0
Joël Veltman Brighton 0
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 0
Mads Roerslev Brentford 0
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 0
Mathias Jensen Brentford 0
Oliver Skipp Leicester 0
Wes Burns Ipswich 0
Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 0
Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 0
Timo Werner Tottenham 0
Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 0
Arijanet Muric Ipswich 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 0
Kenny Tete Fulham 0
Vladimír Coufal West Ham 0
Conor Coady Leicester 0
Wataru Endo Liverpool 0
Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 0
Alex Scott Bournemouth 0
Radu Dragusin Tottenham 0
James Garner Everton 0
Brajan Gruda Brighton 0
Cameron Burgess Ipswich 0
Conor Bradley Liverpool 0
Craig Dawson Wolves 0
Jack Stephens Southampton 0
Kyle Walker Man City 0
Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 0
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 0
James Bree Southampton 0
Jorginho Arsenal 0
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 0
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 0
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 0
Adam Lallana Southampton 0
Ollie Scarles West Ham 0
Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 0
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 0
Ben White Arsenal 0
Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 0
Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 0
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 0
Stefan Ortega Man City 0
Kasey McAteer Leicester 0
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 0
Callum Wilson Newcastle 0
Mason Mount Man Utd 0
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 0
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 0
Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 0
Ben Davies Tottenham 0
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 0
Igor Julio Brighton 0
Harrison Reed Fulham 0
Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 0
Jarell Quansah Liverpool 0
Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 0
Adam Webster Brighton 0
William Osula Newcastle 0
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 0
Roméo Lavia Chelsea 0
Abdul Fatawu Leicester 0
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 0
Luis Guilherme West Ham 0
Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 0
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 0
Diego Gómez Brighton 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 0
Philip Billing Bournemouth 0
Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 0
Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 0
James Hill Bournemouth 0
Ben Brereton Southampton 0
Diego Carlos Aston Villa 0
Andy Irving West Ham 0
Nathan Aké Man City 0
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 0
Armando Broja Everton 0
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 0
Emil Krafth Newcastle 0
Nathan Wood Southampton 0
Miguel Almirón Newcastle 0
Joe Gomez Liverpool 0
Carlos Forbs Wolves 0
Luke Thomas Leicester 0
Alex Palmer Ipswich 0
Antony Man Utd 0
Massimo Luongo Ipswich 0
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 0
Yunus Konak Brentford 0
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 0
Ryan Fraser Southampton 0
Nathan Patterson Everton 0
Paris Maghoma Brentford 0
Nico González Man City 0
Charlie Taylor Southampton 0
Danilo Nottm Forest 0
Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 0
Ben Mee Brentford 0
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 0
Renato Veiga Chelsea 0
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 0
Fraser Forster Tottenham 0
Ross Stewart Southampton 0
Mikey Moore Tottenham 0
Harry Clarke Ipswich 0
Solly March Brighton 0
Andrés García Aston Villa 0
Welington Southampton 0
Michael Kayode Brentford 0
Willian Fulham 0
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 0
Toby Collyer Man Utd 0
Jonny Evans Man Utd 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 0
Conor Townsend Ipswich 0
Christian Walton Ipswich 0
Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 0
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 0
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 0
Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 0
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 0
Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 0
Josh King Fulham 0
Mark Travers Bournemouth 0
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 0
Alex McCarthy Southampton 0
Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 0
Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 0
Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 0
Kevin Danso Tottenham 0
Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 0
Hamza Choudhury Leicester 0
Jakub Moder Brighton 0
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 0
Igor Thiago Brentford 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 0
Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 0
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 0
Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 0
Albert Grønbæk Southampton 0
Nasser Djiga Wolves 0
Chido Obi Man Utd 0
James Milner Brighton 0
Joe Lumley Southampton 0
Harrison Armstrong Everton 0
Marc Guiu Chelsea 0
Max Aarons Bournemouth 0
Séamus Coleman Everton 0
Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 0
Will Lankshear Tottenham 0
Pedro Lima Wolves 0
Robin Olsen Aston Villa 0
Harry Amass Man Utd 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 0
Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 0
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 0
Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 0
Sven Botman Newcastle 0
Dane Scarlett Tottenham 0
Scott McTominay Man Utd 0
Marcus Harness Ipswich 0
Neto Bournemouth 0
Jason Steele Brighton 0
Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 0
Daniel Podence Wolves 0
Billy Gilmour Brighton 0
Samuel Edozie Southampton 0
Matt Targett Newcastle 0
Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 0
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 0
Danny Ward Leicester 0
Rodri Man City 0
Asher Agbinone Crystal Palace 0
Maxwel Cornet Southampton 0
Ayden Heaven Arsenal 0
Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 0
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 0
Carlos Vinícius Fulham 0
Lewis Orford West Ham 0
Youssef Chermiti Everton 0
Rico Henry Brentford 0
Ben Godfrey Ipswich 0
Eiran Cashin Brighton 0
Oscar Bobb Man City 0
Jeremy Monga Leicester 0
Gustavo Nunes Brentford 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 0
Jay Stansfield Fulham 0
Chiquinho Wolves 0
Mason Holgate Everton 0
Dan Bentley Wolves 0
Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton 0
Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 0
Ryan Trevitt Brentford 0
Brandon Austin Tottenham 0
Roman Dixon Everton 0
Joel Ward Crystal Palace 0
George Edmundson Ipswich 0
Boubacar Traoré Wolves 0
Kaelan Casey West Ham 0
Jayden Meghoma Brentford 0
Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 0
Alfie Pond Wolves 0
Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal 0
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji Arsenal 0
Ronnie Edwards Southampton 0
Martial Godo Fulham 0
Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 0
Divin Mubama Man City 0
Will Alves Leicester 0
Remy Rees-Dottin Bournemouth 0
Jayden Danns Liverpool 0
Zain Silcott-Duberry Bournemouth 0
Vitor Reis Man City 0
Mathis Amougou Chelsea 0
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 0
Julio Soler Bournemouth 0
Shumaira Mheuka Chelsea 0
Jake Evans Leicester 0
Jay Robinson Southampton 0
Steven Benda Fulham 0
Cieran Slicker Ipswich 0
Valentín Barco Brighton 0
Andrew Omobamidele Nottm Forest 0
João Virgínia Everton 0
Jaidon Anthony Bournemouth 0
Carlos Miguel Nottm Forest 0
Carl Rushworth Brighton 0
Jenson Metcalfe Everton 0
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 0
Mark O’Mahony Brighton 0
Neal Maupay Everton 0
Joe Gauci Aston Villa 0
Myles Peart-Harris Brentford 0
Ben Nelson Leicester 0
Thomas Cannon Leicester 0
Issa Kaboré Man City 0
Rob Holding Crystal Palace 0
Naouirou Ahamada Crystal Palace 0
John Ruddy Newcastle 0
Alex Murphy Newcastle 0
Tommy Setford Arsenal 0
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand Arsenal 0
Sil Swinkels Aston Villa 0
Oliwier Zych Aston Villa 0
Daniel Iversen Leicester 0
Remi Matthews Crystal Palace 0
Cesare Casadei Chelsea 0
Franco Umeh-Chibueze Crystal Palace 0
Alfie Devine Tottenham 0
Kaden Rodney Crystal Palace 0
Ethan Wheatley Man Utd 0
Tom Heaton Man Utd 0
Matt Turner Crystal Palace 0
Kadan Young Aston Villa 0
Will Dennis Bournemouth 0
Ismeal Kabia Arsenal 0
Maldini Kacurri Arsenal 0
Asmir Begovic Everton 0
Tony Yogane Brentford 0
Scott Carson Man City 0
Imari Samuels Brighton 0
Josh Nichols Arsenal 0
Odysseas Vlachodimos Newcastle 0
Jack Fletcher Man Utd 0
Marcus Bettinelli Chelsea 0
Tyler Morton Liverpool 0
Killian Cahill Brighton 0
Harvey Davies Liverpool 0
Wes Foderingham West Ham 0
Jacob Wright Man City 0
Jayce Fitzgerald Man Utd 0
Zach Marsh Crystal Palace 0
Callum Bates Everton 0
Josh Wilson-Esbrand Man City 0
Ruairi McConville Brighton 0
Ben Broggio Aston Villa 0
Tom Edozie Wolves 0
Luke Cundle Wolves 0
Max Kinsey Bournemouth 0
Callum Olusesi Tottenham 0
Malachi Hardy Tottenham 0
Jacob Slater Brighton 0
Ezra Mayers West Ham 0
Lucá Williams-Barnett Tottenham 0
Samuel Amissah Fulham 0
Treymaurice Nyoni Liverpool 0
Amara Nallo Liverpool 0
Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh Southampton 0
Godwill Kukonki Man Utd 0
Henry Cartwright Leicester 0
Bastien Meupiyou Wolves 0
Maeson King Tottenham 0
Samuel Rak-Sakyi Chelsea 0
Max Alleyne Man City 0
Archie Harris Bournemouth 0
Spike Brits Man City 0
Benjamin Arthur Brentford 0
Thomas Wilson-Brown Leicester 0
James McConnell Liverpool 0
Zach Abbott Nottm Forest 0
Alfie Whiteman Tottenham 0
Jamaldeen Jimoh Aston Villa 0
Wes Okoduwa Wolves 0
Dominic Sadi Bournemouth 0
Daniel Adu-Adjei Bournemouth 0
Matai Akinmboni Bournemouth 0
Martin Sherif Everton 0
Callan McKenna Bournemouth 0
Damola Ajayi Tottenham 0
Yang Min-Hyeok Tottenham 0
Jack Porter Arsenal 0
Joe Knight Brighton 0
Tawanda Chirewa Wolves 0
Elyh Harrison Man Utd 0
Julian Eyestone Brentford 0
Dante Cassanova Tottenham 0
Isaac Heath Everton 0
Aaron Anselmino Chelsea 0
Wayne Hennessey Nottm Forest 0
Coby Ebere Everton 0
Sékou Koné Man Utd 0
Jack Moorhouse Man Utd 0
Iwan Morgan Brentford 0
Hubert Graczyk Man Utd 0
Ishé Samuels-Smith Chelsea 0
Mateus Mané Wolves 0
Benjamin Fredrick Brentford 0
Genesis Antwi Chelsea 0
Dermot Mee Man Utd 0
Sean Neave Newcastle 0
Jimi Gower Arsenal 0
Leo Shahar Newcastle 0
Charlie Tasker Brighton 0
Harry Howell Brighton 0
Freddie Simmonds Brighton 0
Olabade Aluko Leicester 0
Jack Henry-Francis Arsenal 0
Tom King Wolves 0
Somto Boniface Ipswich 0
English Premier League - Top 5 Chances Created

Player Team Apps Chances created Chances/90*
Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 78 2.6
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 77 2.6
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 76 2.3
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 71 2.6
Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 64 2.6
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 34 60 1.8
Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 56 1.8
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 26 56 2.5
Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 55 2
Declan Rice Arsenal 32 55 1.9
Leif Davis Ipswich 31 54 1.9
Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 54 2
Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 54 2.6
Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 53 2.2
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 30 53 2
Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 52 1.8
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 51 2.1
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 24 51 3.2
Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 50 2.2
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 49 2
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 21 49 3
Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 47 1.6
Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 47 1.9
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 33 46 1.5
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 45 1.6
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 44 1.4
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 44 1.7
Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 44 1.9
Bernardo Silva Man City 29 44 1.7
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 44 1.9
Savinho Man City 27 44 2.3
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 43 1.4
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 43 1.8
Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 42 2.1
Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 42 1.8
Phil Foden Man City 25 42 2.2
Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 41 1.3
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 41 1.5
Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 40 1.7
James Maddison Tottenham 30 40 2
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 33 39 1.2
Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 39 1.4
Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 39 2.2
Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 38 1.5
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 34 37 1.4
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 34 37 1.2
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 34 36 1.4
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 36 1.6
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 30 36 1.6
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 36 2.1
Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 35 1.2
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 35 1.3
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 30 35 1.4
Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 35 1.9
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 34 1.3
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 29 34 1.6
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 34 1.4
Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 34 1.4
Adama Traoré Fulham 31 33 2
Dwight McNeil Everton 16 33 2.6
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 32 1.8
Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 31 1.5
Jack Harrison Everton 29 31 1.5
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 30 0.9
Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 30 1.4
Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 30 1.1
João Pedro Brighton 27 30 1.4
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 29 29 1.4
Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 29 1.4
Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 29 1.6
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 28 0.9
Mateo Kovacic Man City 28 28 1.3
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 28 1.2
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 28 1.8
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 33 27 1
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 27 0.9
John McGinn Aston Villa 30 27 1.2
Ryan Manning Southampton 21 27 1.9
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 26 0.8
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 26 1.6
Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 26 1.4
Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 26 1
Erling Haaland Man City 28 26 0.9
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 26 1.1
Josko Gvardiol Man City 33 25 0.8
Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 25 0.9
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 25 1.5
Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 25 1.1
Jérémy Doku Man City 25 25 1.7
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 19 25 1.8
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 24 0.8
Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 24 1.5
Jack Grealish Man City 19 24 3
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 34 23 0.9
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 23 0.8
Joelinton Newcastle 29 23 0.9
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 23 0.9
Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 23 1
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 22 0.7
Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 22 1.2
Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 22 2
Evanilson Bournemouth 26 22 1
Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 22 2
Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 21 0.8
Matheus Nunes Man City 23 21 1.3
Liam Delap Ipswich 32 20 0.8
João Gomes Wolves 31 20 0.7
Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 20 1.1
Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 20 0.8
Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 20 1
Kevin Schade Brentford 33 19 0.9
Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 19 0.7
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 19 0.7
Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 19 0.6
Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 30 19 1.3
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 19 0.9
Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 19 0.7
Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 19 1.2
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 19 1.3
Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 19 0.7
Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 19 1
Ashley Young Everton 27 19 1.1
Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 19 1.4
Casemiro Man Utd 21 19 1.3
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 18 0.8
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 18 0.6
Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 18 0.6
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 18 0.9
Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 18 1.1
Joe Willock Newcastle 28 18 1.9
Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 26 18 1.1
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 18 1.8
Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 17 0.6
Thomas Partey Arsenal 31 17 0.6
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 17 0.6
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 17 0.6
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 17 0.9
Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 17 0.7
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 17 0.7
Emerson West Ham 28 17 0.8
Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 17 0.9
Sander Berge Fulham 26 17 0.8
Harry Winks Leicester 22 17 1
Harry Wilson Fulham 20 17 1.8
Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 17 2
James Tarkowski Everton 33 16 0.5
Joe Aribo Southampton 30 16 0.8
David Brooks Bournemouth 25 16 1.8
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 16 1.3
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 16 1.3
Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 16 0.8
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 16 1.2
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 15 0.5
Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 15 0.6
Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 15 0.5
Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 15 0.6
Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 15 1
Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 15 0.8
Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 15 1.8
Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 14 0.8
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 14 0.5
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 14 0.6
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 14 0.5
Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 14 0.6
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 14 0.5
Carlos Soler West Ham 28 14 0.9
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 14 1.5
Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 14 0.6
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 14 1.4
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 14 0.6
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 14 0.6
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 14 0.8
Flynn Downes Southampton 22 14 0.7
Julio Enciso Brighton 21 14 1.5
Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 14 1.1
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 13 0.5
Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 13 0.7
André Wolves 28 13 0.6
Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 13 0.7
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 13 0.9
Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 13 0.9
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 13 0.9
Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 13 1.7
Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 13 1.7
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 13 2.2
Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 13 2.4
Omar Marmoush Man City 12 13 1.3
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 12 0.8
Murillo Nottm Forest 32 12 0.4
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 32 12 0.4
James Justin Leicester 31 12 0.4
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 24 12 1.3
Simon Adingra Brighton 24 12 1.3
Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 12 0.8
Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 12 0.7
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 12 1.7
Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 12 2.2
Marco Asensio Aston Villa 9 12 2.3
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 11 0.3
Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 11 0.4
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 11 0.4
Matt Doherty Wolves 26 11 0.5
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 11 0.9
Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 11 0.5
Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 11 0.6
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 25 11 1.1
Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 11 0.6
Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 11 1.3
Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 11 0.9
Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 11 1.7
Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 11 1.5
James Garner Everton 16 11 0.9
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 10 0.4
Matty Cash Aston Villa 23 10 0.5
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 10 0.6
Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 10 0.6
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 22 10 0.7
Djed Spence Tottenham 20 10 0.6
Wes Burns Ipswich 18 10 1
Timo Werner Tottenham 18 10 1.8
Mario Lemina Wolves 17 10 0.7
James Bree Southampton 14 10 1
Reece James Chelsea 14 10 1.1
Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 10 2
Nathan Collins Brentford 33 9 0.3
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 29 9 0.4
Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 9 0.8
Manuel Akanji Man City 22 9 0.5
Tom Cairney Fulham 21 9 1.7
Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 9 0.8
Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 9 0.5
Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 9 0.6
Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 9 1
Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 9 1.5
Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 9 1.3
Will Smallbone Southampton 14 9 1.3
Michail Antonio West Ham 14 9 1
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 9 3.5
Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 9 4.6
Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 9 1.6
Beto Everton 25 8 0.6
Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 8 0.7
Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 8 0.4
Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 8 0.4
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 8 0.5
Orel Mangala Everton 19 8 0.6
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 8 1.2
Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 8 2.9
Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 8 0.8
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 15 8 1.7
William Saliba Arsenal 32 7 0.2
Dan Burn Newcastle 32 7 0.2
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 7 0.2
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 7 0.7
Toti Gomes Wolves 26 7 0.3
Rico Lewis Man City 26 7 0.3
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 7 0.4
Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 7 1.3
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 7 0.4
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 22 7 0.5
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 7 0.6
Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 7 0.4
Kyle Walker Man City 15 7 0.7
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 7 1.1
Ben White Arsenal 13 7 0.7
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 7 3.6
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 31 6 0.2
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 6 0.3
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 6 0.5
Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 6 0.4
Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 6 0.3
Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 6 0.4
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 6 0.8
Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 6 0.4
Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 6 0.7
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 6 1.3
Joël Veltman Brighton 19 6 0.3
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 6 0.9
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6
Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 6 0.6
Jake O'Brien Everton 16 6 0.4
Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 6 0.9
Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 6 0.4
Danny Ings West Ham 15 6 2
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 6 0.5
Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 6 1.1
João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5
Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 6 1
Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 6 0.9
Diego Gómez Brighton 11 6 1.3
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 6 1.1
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 30 5 0.2
Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 5 0.2
Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 5 0.8
Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 5 0.2
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 5 0.2
Rúben Dias Man City 23 5 0.2
Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 5 1.2
Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 5 0.4
Kenny Tete Fulham 17 5 0.3
Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 5 0.9
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 5 0.4
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 5 2.6
Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 5 0.6
Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 5 0.5
Mason Mount Man Utd 12 5 1.3
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 5 0.9
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 5 1.4
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 5 1.2
Tyrique George Chelsea 6 5 4.7
Cameron Archer Southampton 30 4 0.3
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 4 0.2
Wout Faes Leicester 29 4 0.2
Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 4 0.5
Ederson Man City 22 4 0.2
Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 4 0.6
Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 4 0.4
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 4 0.8
Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 4 0.2
Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 4 1.1
Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 4 0.3
Adam Lallana Southampton 14 4 1
Richarlison Tottenham 11 4 0.9
Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1
Luke Thomas Leicester 9 4 0.5
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 4 0.5
Nico O'Reilly Man City 7 4 0.8
Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1
James Milner Brighton 3 4 2.1
Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 3 0.1
Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 3 0.1
Issa Diop Fulham 21 3 0.2
George Hirst Ipswich 21 3 0.6
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 3 0.3
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 3 0.4
Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 3 0.2
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 3 0.5
Jack Stephens Southampton 15 3 0.3
Jorginho Arsenal 14 3 0.4
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 3 0.6
Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 13 3 0.4
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 3 0.3
Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 3 2.8
Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 3 4.2
Adam Webster Brighton 11 3 0.4
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 3 1.1
Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 3 2.1
Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 3 0.6
James Hill Bournemouth 10 3 0.6
Ben Brereton Southampton 10 3 0.6
Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8
Antony Man Utd 8 3 2
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 3 1
Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 3 1.5
Solly March Brighton 7 3 2.7
Andrés García Aston Villa 7 3 0.9
Josh King Fulham 5 3 3.4
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 34 2 0.1
Bernd Leno Fulham 33 2 0.1
Jordan Pickford Everton 33 2 0.1
Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 33 2 0.1
Mark Flekken Brentford 32 2 0.1
Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 2 0.1
Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 2 0.1
José Sá Wolves 25 2 0.1
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 2 0.5
Archie Gray Tottenham 23 2 0.1
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 2 0.1
Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 2 0.1
Pau Torres Aston Villa 20 2 0.1
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 2 0.1
Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 2 0.1
Craig Dawson Wolves 15 2 0.2
James McAtee Man City 13 2 0.6
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 2 0.4
Ben Davies Tottenham 12 2 0.2
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 2 0.2
Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1
Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 2 1.4
Michael Keane Everton 11 2 0.2
John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 2 0.2
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 11 2 0.7
Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 2 0.6
Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 2 0.4
Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 2 0.6
Nathan Patterson Everton 8 2 0.9
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2
Welington Southampton 7 2 0.8
Michael Kayode Brentford 7 2 1.5
Willian Fulham 7 2 1.1
Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 2 1
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 2 0.4
Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4
Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 2 0.8
Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 2 1.4
Igor Thiago Brentford 4 2 1.4
Pedro Lima Wolves 3 2 2.6
Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 2 2.3
Lewis Orford West Ham 2 2 3.8
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 1 0
André Onana Man Utd 32 1 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 1 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 1 0
Kepa Bournemouth 26 1 0
Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 1 0
Patson Daka Leicester 20 1 0.1
Conor Coady Leicester 17 1 0.1
Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 1 0.6
Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 1 0.2
Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 1 0.2
Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 1 0.4
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 1 1
Igor Julio Brighton 12 1 0.1
Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 1 0.3
William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1
Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 1 0.4
Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6
Nathan Aké Man City 10 1 0.1
Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 1 0.3
Nathan Wood Southampton 9 1 0.1
Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 1 0.4
Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 1 0.1
Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 1 0.8
Nico González Man City 8 1 0.1
Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 1 0.3
Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 1 0.1
Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2
Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2
Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 1 0.2
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 1 0.3
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 1 2.8
Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6
Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9
Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 1 1.3
Harry Amass Man Utd 3 1 0.5
Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 1 0.9
Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 1 0.7
Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9
Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5
Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4
Rodri Man City 2 1 1.4
Oscar Bobb Man City 2 1 6.9
David Raya Arsenal 34 0 0
Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 0 0
Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 0 0
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 0 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 23 0 0
Morato Nottm Forest 23 0 0
Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 0 0
Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 0 0
Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 0 0
Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 0 0
Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0
Stefan Ortega Man City 13 0 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0
Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0
Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 0 0
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 0 0
Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 0 0
Yunus Konak Brentford 8 0 0
Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0
Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0
Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 0 0
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 0 0
Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0
Ross Stewart Southampton 7 0 0
Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 0 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 0 0
Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0
Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0
Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0
Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0
Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0
Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0
Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 0 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 0 0
Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0
Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 0 0
Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0
Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0
Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0
Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0
Séamus Coleman Everton 3 0 0
Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0
Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0
Sven Botman Newcastle 3 0 0
Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0
Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0
Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0
Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0
Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0
Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0
Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0
Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0
Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0
Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0
Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 0 0
Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0
Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 0 0
Rico Henry Brentford 2 0 0
Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0
Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0
Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0
Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0
Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0
Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0
Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0
Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0
Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0
Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0
Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0
Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 0 0
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90*
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 98 3.1
John McGinn Aston Villa 30 63 2.8
James Maddison Tottenham 30 63 3.2
Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 63 2.5
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 62 2.6
Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 55 1.8
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 55 2.3
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 55 2.3
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 54 1.7
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 54 2.1
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 34 53 1.6
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 34 49 1.8
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 48 1.6
Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 48 1.7
Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 48 2.6
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 33 47 1.5
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 46 1.5
Liam Delap Ipswich 32 46 1.7
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 46 2.3
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 30 46 1.8
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 46 1.6
João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1
Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 44 1.4
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 44 1.6
Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 44 1.6
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 44 1.9
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 43 2.9
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 30 42 1.5
Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 42 1.7
Joël Veltman Brighton 19 42 2.3
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 34 41 1.6
Evanilson Bournemouth 26 40 1.9
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 39 1.4
Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 39 1.3
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 39 1.6
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 39 2.4
Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 38 1.7
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 37 1.2
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 36 1.1
Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 36 1.1
João Gomes Wolves 31 36 1.2
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 36 1.5
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 36 1.6
Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 36 1.9
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 35 1.5
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 35 1.3
Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 29 35 1.5
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 21 35 2.2
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 35 2.9
Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 34 1.1
James Justin Leicester 31 34 1.2
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 34 1.4
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 33 1
Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 33 1.3
Rico Lewis Man City 26 33 1.6
Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 32 1.4
Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 32 1.2
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 32 1.1
Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 32 2
André Wolves 28 32 1.4
Kevin Schade Brentford 33 31 1.4
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 31 1.1
Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3
Phil Foden Man City 25 31 1.7
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 31 1.7
Flynn Downes Southampton 22 31 1.6
Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 30 1
Leif Davis Ipswich 31 30 1.1
Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 30 1.1
Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 30 1.7
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 29 30 1.4
Jérémy Doku Man City 25 30 2.1
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 34 29 1.1
James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9
Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 29 1.2
Adama Traoré Fulham 31 29 1.7
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 29 1.1
Joe Aribo Southampton 30 28 1.3
Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 28 1.4
Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 28 1.3
Ryan Manning Southampton 21 28 2
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 27 0.9
Thomas Partey Arsenal 31 27 1
Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 27 1.2
Bernardo Silva Man City 29 27 1.1
Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 27 1
Savinho Man City 27 27 1.4
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 27 1.2
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 33 26 1
Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 26 0.9
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 32 26 0.8
Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 26 0.9
Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 26 1
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 22 26 1.7
Nathan Collins Brentford 33 25 0.8
Jack Harrison Everton 29 25 1.2
Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 25 1.4
Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 25 1.1
Jack Grealish Man City 19 25 3.2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 24 0.8
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 24 1.1
Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 26 24 1.4
Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 24 3.6
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 23 0.8
Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 23 1
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 25 23 2.4
Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 23 1.3
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 22 23 1.5
Djed Spence Tottenham 20 23 1.5
Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 34 22 0.7
Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 22 1.1
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 22 0.8
Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 22 1.2
Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 22 0.9
Mateo Kovacic Man City 28 22 1
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 22 2.4
Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 22 1.2
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 22 1.3
Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 21 0.7
Josko Gvardiol Man City 33 21 0.6
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 21 0.9
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 30 21 1
Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 21 0.7
Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 21 1.3
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 21 0.9
Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9
Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 21 1.1
Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 19 21 1.5
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 20 0.7
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 20 1.2
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 26 20 0.9
Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 20 1
Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 20 0.9
Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 20 1.3
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 20 1.2
Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 20 1
Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 33 19 0.6
Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 19 0.7
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 29 19 0.9
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7
Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 19 1.7
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 19 1.3
Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 19 1.4
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 31 18 0.6
Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 18 0.6
Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 18 1.2
Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 18 0.9
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 18 0.7
Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 18 1
Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 18 1.3
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 18 1.4
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 18 1.1
Casemiro Man Utd 21 18 1.3
Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 18 2
Julio Enciso Brighton 21 18 1.9
Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 17 0.5
William Saliba Arsenal 32 17 0.5
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 17 0.6
Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 17 0.8
Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 30 17 1.2
Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6
Carlos Soler West Ham 28 17 1.1
Ashley Young Everton 27 17 1
Tom Cairney Fulham 21 17 3.2
Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2
Jorginho Arsenal 14 17 2.2
João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2
Omar Marmoush Man City 12 17 1.7
Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 16 0.5
Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6
Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 16 0.7
Beto Everton 25 16 1.3
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 24 16 1
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 16 0.7
Harry Wilson Fulham 20 16 1.7
Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 16 0.8
Patson Daka Leicester 20 16 2.3
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2
Declan Rice Arsenal 32 15 0.5
Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 15 0.8
Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 15 0.6
David Brooks Bournemouth 25 15 1.7
Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 15 1.8
Matty Cash Aston Villa 23 15 0.8
Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 15 1.4
Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 15 2.7
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 30 14 0.6
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 14 0.7
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 14 1.1
Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 14 0.6
Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 14 1.3
Matheus Nunes Man City 23 14 0.9
Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 14 0.9
Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 14 1.9
Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 14 1.5
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 13 0.6
Emerson West Ham 28 13 0.6
Toti Gomes Wolves 26 13 0.5
Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8
Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 13 1.4
Kenny Tete Fulham 17 13 0.9
Dwight McNeil Everton 16 13 1
Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 13 2
Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 13 2.4
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 12 0.4
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 12 0.4
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 12 0.4
Cameron Archer Southampton 30 12 0.8
Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 12 0.4
Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 12 0.4
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 12 0.5
Erling Haaland Man City 28 12 0.4
Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 12 1
Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8
James Garner Everton 16 12 0.9
Dan Burn Newcastle 32 11 0.3
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 11 0.5
Joe Willock Newcastle 28 11 1.1
Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 11 0.4
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1
Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 11 0.6
Matt Doherty Wolves 26 11 0.5
Archie Gray Tottenham 23 11 0.7
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 11 1
Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1
Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 11 0.7
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 11 1.8
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 10 0.3
Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 10 0.3
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 10 0.6
Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 10 2.5
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 10 0.6
Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 10 0.7
Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 10 0.9
Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2
Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 10 1.2
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5
Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7
Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 10 1.3
Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 10 1.7
Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 10 1.2
Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 9 0.3
Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 9 0.6
Wout Faes Leicester 29 9 0.3
Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 9 0.4
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 9 0.6
Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 9 0.4
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 9 0.7
Manuel Akanji Man City 22 9 0.5
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 9 1.2
George Hirst Ipswich 21 9 1.8
Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 9 0.7
Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4
Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 9 1.6
Reece James Chelsea 14 9 1
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8
David Raya Arsenal 34 8 0.2
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 8 0.7
Sander Berge Fulham 26 8 0.4
José Sá Wolves 25 8 0.3
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 8 0.8
Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 8 0.4
Rúben Dias Man City 23 8 0.4
Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 8 0.7
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 8 1.1
Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5
Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 8 2.9
Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 8 0.8
Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 8 1
Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 7 0.3
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 7 0.3
Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4
Pau Torres Aston Villa 20 7 0.4
Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 7 0.6
Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4
Mason Mount Man Utd 12 7 1.8
Richarlison Tottenham 11 7 1.6
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4
Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6
Jordan Pickford Everton 33 6 0.2
Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 6 0.2
Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7
Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 6 0.4
Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 6 0.3
Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 6 0.4
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 6 0.4
Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 6 0.4
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6
Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 6 3.8
Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 6 0.8
Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1
Igor Julio Brighton 12 6 0.6
Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 6 1.2
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 6 2.1
Marco Asensio Aston Villa 9 6 1.1
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 6 1.8
Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 6 1.9
Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 33 5 0.2
Murillo Nottm Forest 32 5 0.2
Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 5 0.2
Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 5 0.3
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 5 0.2
Kepa Bournemouth 26 5 0.2
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 24 5 0.6
Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9
Nick Pope Newcastle 23 5 0.2
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 5 0.3
Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 5 0.3
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 5 0.7
Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 5 0.8
Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4
Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 5 0.7
Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5
Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5
Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5
James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1
Luke Thomas Leicester 9 5 0.6
Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 5 1.6
Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 5 0.9
Ross Stewart Southampton 7 5 2.6
Welington Southampton 7 5 2.1
Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 5 1.1
Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 5 3.7
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 4 0.1
Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 4 0.6
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 4 0.2
Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2
Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 4 0.2
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 4 0.3
Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3
Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2
Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 4 0.3
James Bree Southampton 14 4 0.4
Ben White Arsenal 13 4 0.4
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 4 0.7
Ben Davies Tottenham 12 4 0.4
Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 4 2.8
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 4 0.4
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 11 4 1.3
Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1
Nathan Wood Southampton 9 4 0.6
Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2
Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2
Nico González Man City 8 4 0.6
Nico O'Reilly Man City 7 4 0.8
Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 4 2
Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1
Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1
Bernd Leno Fulham 33 3 0.1
Mark Flekken Brentford 32 3 0.1
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 3 0.1
Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 3 0.1
Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 3 0.7
Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 3 0.3
Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 3 0.5
Jake O'Brien Everton 16 3 0.2
Jack Stephens Southampton 15 3 0.3
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 15 3 0.6
Will Smallbone Southampton 14 3 0.4
Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5
Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 13 3 0.4
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 3 0.6
Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.2
Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 3 0.5
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 3 0.5
Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3
Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8
Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5
Igor Thiago Brentford 4 3 2.1
Harry Amass Man Utd 3 3 1.6
Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8
Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 3 2.8
André Onana Man Utd 32 2 0.1
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 2 0.1
Simon Adingra Brighton 24 2 0.2
Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 2 0.1
Morato Nottm Forest 23 2 0.2
Conor Coady Leicester 17 2 0.1
Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7
Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 2 0.2
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4
Stefan Ortega Man City 13 2 0.2
James McAtee Man City 13 2 0.6
Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 2 0.2
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8
Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1
Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8
Adam Webster Brighton 11 2 0.3
John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 2 0.6
Diego Gómez Brighton 11 2 0.4
Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 2 1
Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 2 1
Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7
Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3
Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3
Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5
Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5
Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8
Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1
Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8
Sven Botman Newcastle 3 2 0.8
Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1
Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9
Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9
Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7
Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 2 2
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 1 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 1 0.1
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 1 0.2
Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 1 0.1
Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 1 0.4
Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 1 0.3
William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1
Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 1 0.2
Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 1 0.4
Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1
Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1
Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 1 0.2
Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 1 0.3
Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 1 0.4
Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 1 0.1
Yunus Konak Brentford 8 1 3.1
Nathan Patterson Everton 8 1 0.5
Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5
Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2
Solly March Brighton 7 1 0.9
Michael Kayode Brentford 7 1 0.7
Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2
Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2
Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2
Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 1 2.7
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5
Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8
Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6
James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5
Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5
Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 1 4.3
Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9
Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5
Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4
Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9
Rico Henry Brentford 2 1 5.3
Oscar Bobb Man City 2 1 6.9
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 34 0 0
Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0
Ederson Man City 22 0 0
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 0 0
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 0 0
Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0
Michael Keane Everton 11 0 0
Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0
Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0
Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0
Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0
Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0
Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0
Willian Fulham 7 0 0
Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0
Tyrique George Chelsea 6 0 0
Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0
Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0
Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 0 0
Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0
Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0
Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0
Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0
Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0
Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 0 0
Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0
Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0
Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0
Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0
Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0
Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0
Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0
Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 0 0
Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0
Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0
Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0
Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0
Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0
Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0
Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0
Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0
Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0
Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0
Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0
English Premier League - Top 5 Passes

Player Team Apps Passes Passes/90*
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 2579 78.2
William Saliba Arsenal 32 2400 76.7
Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 2328 77.6
Josko Gvardiol Man City 33 2305 71.1
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 2022 70
Rúben Dias Man City 23 1976 93.2
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 1908 69.4
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 1902 58.9
Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 1873 62.1
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 34 1864 57.4
Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 1813 85.7
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 1749 58.9
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 1733 55
Nathan Collins Brentford 33 1726 52.3
Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 1714 69.7
Dan Burn Newcastle 32 1702 53.2
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 1667 67.2
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 1654 51.3
Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 1648 59.4
Mateo Kovacic Man City 28 1642 75.3
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 32 1631 51
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 1628 62
Thomas Partey Arsenal 31 1616 59.6
Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 1587 63.1
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 1584 57.1
Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 1515 47
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 1494 47.5
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 1474 61
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 30 1473 67.3
Manuel Akanji Man City 22 1464 77
Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 1461 49.3
Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 1451 50.8
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 30 1440 50.3
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 1418 50.3
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 1415 46.4
Mark Flekken Brentford 32 1405 44.7
Bernardo Silva Man City 29 1390 54.2
Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 1383 55.9
Declan Rice Arsenal 32 1373 47.9
Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 1373 50.2
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 1362 44
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 1357 49.3
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 1350 58.1
João Gomes Wolves 31 1343 46.3
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 31 1327 43.3
Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 1324 44.6
Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 1314 67.4
Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 1313 53.9
Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 1313 57.6
Toti Gomes Wolves 26 1313 54.6
Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 1278 42.5
James Tarkowski Everton 33 1277 39.3
Wout Faes Leicester 29 1273 48.5
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 1265 42.1
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 1242 51.5
Murillo Nottm Forest 32 1230 39
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 26 1228 54.1
Jordan Pickford Everton 33 1218 36.9
Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 1218 47.1
Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 1211 76.8
Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 1201 40.8
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 1190 49.1
Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 1184 58.6
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 1182 43.9
Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 1176 42.2
Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 1176 44.5
Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 1172 40.3
Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 1169 38.8
Pau Torres Aston Villa 20 1161 60.4
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 1147 35.6
Rico Lewis Man City 26 1140 56.7
Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 1135 42.7
Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 1135 37.2
James Maddison Tottenham 30 1127 57.3
Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 33 1124 35.1
Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 1115 49.1
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 1110 45.6
David Raya Arsenal 34 1106 32.5
Bernd Leno Fulham 33 1105 33.5
André Wolves 28 1103 47.4
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 1100 53.6
Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 1098 51.8
André Onana Man Utd 32 1090 34.1
Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 1084 38.9
Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 1079 43.5
Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 1075 79
James Justin Leicester 31 1047 37.1
Sander Berge Fulham 26 1046 47.7
Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 1041 45.8
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 1038 33.5
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 1032 60.9
Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 1032 48.6
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 1031 39.8
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 1019 38.3
Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 1015 40.3
Matt Doherty Wolves 26 1015 50.2
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 1014 31.2
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 33 1012 31.7
Joelinton Newcastle 29 1010 37.8
Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 1004 37.9
Harry Winks Leicester 22 1003 58.6
Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 999 42.2
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 34 984 28.9
Joe Aribo Southampton 30 977 46
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 975 41
Archie Gray Tottenham 23 967 65
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 29 966 42.8
Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 963 40
Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 958 61.8
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 30 946 37.9
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 34 942 29.6
Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 940 49.2
Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 923 33.3
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 920 30.5
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 917 36.7
Flynn Downes Southampton 22 908 48
Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 907 28.4
Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 906 57.5
Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 904 35.5
Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 900 46.3
Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 899 50.9
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 899 33.3
Matheus Nunes Man City 23 896 57.5
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 893 43.5
Leif Davis Ipswich 31 888 31.1
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 882 30.8
Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 880 45.1
Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 874 47.9
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 873 27.8
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 865 27
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 24 864 53.4
Djed Spence Tottenham 20 840 53.1
Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 836 60.1
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 831 29.9
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 30 829 31.8
Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 827 52.6
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 827 67.5
Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 825 28.2
Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 821 40
Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 820 44.2
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 814 37
Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 812 32.4
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 806 51.9
Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 802 33.4
Phil Foden Man City 25 802 42.7
Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 801 35.9
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 799 47
Emerson West Ham 28 798 37
Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 797 44.9
Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 796 30.5
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 795 24.1
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 29 793 38
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 33 785 25.5
Casemiro Man Utd 21 781 55.3
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 781 59.8
Conor Coady Leicester 17 780 55.6
Jack Stephens Southampton 15 778 64.9
Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 774 42.8
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 773 43.6
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 771 72.9
Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 770 57.3
Ben Davies Tottenham 12 770 73.3
Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 769 43
Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 765 31.9
Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 764 30.7
Kepa Bournemouth 26 757 29.1
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 22 755 49.5
Issa Diop Fulham 21 755 50.9
Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 751 41
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 34 746 29.6
Savinho Man City 27 746 38.6
Joël Veltman Brighton 19 743 40.6
Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 735 35.9
Kyle Walker Man City 15 731 68
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 725 29.8
Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 725 34.4
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 723 30.8
Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 721 39.2
Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 716 40.5
John McGinn Aston Villa 30 713 32.1
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 706 40.6
Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 701 43.1
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 700 31
Ederson Man City 22 699 32.1
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 691 45.8
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 678 52.8
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 675 34.4
José Sá Wolves 25 675 27
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 674 27.2
Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 669 30.7
Igor Julio Brighton 12 669 66.8
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 22 664 44.1
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 662 27.8
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 661 53.3
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 655 56.1
Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 650 60
Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 649 32.6
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 19 647 46
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 645 30.7
Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 644 45.6
Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 641 51.5
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 637 26.3
João Pedro Brighton 27 626 28.8
Matty Cash Aston Villa 23 626 32.8
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 623 55.5
Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 622 27.2
Ashley Young Everton 27 620 35.2
Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 615 30.2
Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 30 613 41.5
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 607 35
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 606 56.8
Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 603 54.6
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 34 602 22.6
Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 600 65.2
Jérémy Doku Man City 25 599 41.4
Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 596 39.3
Mario Lemina Wolves 17 589 38.9
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 588 24.9
Carlos Soler West Ham 28 587 39.2
Kenny Tete Fulham 17 585 38.9
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 580 20.5
Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 579 25.5
Reece James Chelsea 14 573 63.4
Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 569 21.1
Craig Dawson Wolves 15 558 51.8
Nico González Man City 8 557 77
Ryan Manning Southampton 21 546 38.2
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 542 24.4
Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 542 57.2
Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 13 539 64.1
Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 26 536 32.4
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 535 34.5
Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 534 29.7
Nathan Aké Man City 10 532 70.2
Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 531 32.9
Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 530 28.3
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 529 46.3
Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 528 29.5
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 524 22.9
Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 516 38.2
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 515 42.9
Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 511 32.9
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 29 510 23.4
Tom Cairney Fulham 21 507 95.9
Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 504 22
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 503 51.7
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 21 503 31
Nick Pope Newcastle 23 501 21.8
Adam Webster Brighton 11 499 72.7
Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 494 31.3
Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 494 44.2
Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 493 24.1
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 493 43.4
Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 486 17.7
Orel Mangala Everton 19 483 34.6
Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 479 26
Jorginho Arsenal 14 472 60.6
James Bree Southampton 14 471 47.7
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 465 28.2
Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 461 22.5
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 456 44.3
James Garner Everton 16 455 35.8
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 453 26.1
Jack Harrison Everton 29 447 22
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 446 28.1
Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 442 36.3
Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 434 65.8
Ben White Arsenal 13 431 45.4
Adama Traoré Fulham 31 427 25.3
Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 425 28.9
Jake O'Brien Everton 16 425 31.6
Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 424 57.7
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 422 28.5
Dwight McNeil Everton 16 418 32.5
Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 416 72.1
Jack Grealish Man City 19 411 51.8
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 408 15.3
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 405 26.2
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 403 14.4
Stefan Ortega Man City 13 403 33
John Stones Man City 11 402 66.4
Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 401 33.7
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 394 26.6
Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 392 20
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 391 69.8
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 33 389 14.3
Nathan Wood Southampton 9 386 55.9
Kevin Schade Brentford 33 384 17.9
Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 377 39.8
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 376 57.7
Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 373 63.8
Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 371 39
Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 371 60.4
Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 370 70.1
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 34 367 14.5
Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 366 43.1
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 358 21.9
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 349 15.4
Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 348 25.3
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 348 27.4
Luke Thomas Leicester 9 348 45.2
Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 344 18.6
Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 342 39.2
Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 338 77.4
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 337 14.8
Erling Haaland Man City 28 336 12.2
Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 333 33.3
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 330 32.6
Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 325 11.7
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 324 65.4
Liam Delap Ipswich 32 321 12.2
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 24 321 35.7
Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 320 30
Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 313 48.7
Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 312 21.5
Michael Keane Everton 11 311 32.9
Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 310 28.4
Harry Wilson Fulham 20 305 32.5
Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 303 81.9
Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 298 35.1
Julio Enciso Brighton 21 297 31.7
Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 293 39.4
Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 292 44.5
Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 292 48.3
Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 278 27.8
Nico O'Reilly Man City 7 278 55
Will Smallbone Southampton 14 277 41.1
Evanilson Bournemouth 26 275 12.9
David Brooks Bournemouth 25 275 30.7
Joe Willock Newcastle 28 273 28.1
Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 273 36.3
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 271 15.4
Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 271 40.1
Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 270 22.6
Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 269 19.3
Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 263 14.2
Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 258 22.2
Adam Lallana Southampton 14 255 64.5
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 253 47.9
Simon Adingra Brighton 24 251 27.6
Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 249 35.6
Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 245 22.5
Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 245 27.2
Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 243 44.8
Diego Gómez Brighton 11 241 50.4
Morato Nottm Forest 23 239 27.3
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 237 48.3
Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 231 26.7
Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 230 27.2
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 224 32.5
Cameron Archer Southampton 30 223 15.1
Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 223 61
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 220 39.8
Omar Marmoush Man City 12 217 21.2
Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 215 62.8
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 25 214 22.1
Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 208 49.5
James Hill Bournemouth 10 205 41.2
Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 203 41.1
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 203 38
Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 201 18.1
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 201 29
Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 201 33.5
Wes Burns Ipswich 18 199 19.2
Christian Walton Ipswich 6 199 33.2
Timo Werner Tottenham 18 198 35.1
Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 197 22.2
João Félix Chelsea 12 195 48.2
Beto Everton 25 194 15.6
Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 193 59.9
Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 192 39.2
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 190 28.4
Marco Asensio Aston Villa 9 189 35.4
Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 185 27.8
Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 181 16.5
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 180 25.5
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 179 31.3
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 177 22.9
Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 173 34.5
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 170 28.3
Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 167 23.9
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 166 33.5
Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 165 49.3
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 164 18.1
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 15 163 34.2
Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 159 22.9
Ben Brereton Southampton 10 159 31.9
Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 158 28.9
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 158 81.3
Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 158 24.6
Andrés García Aston Villa 7 158 44.9
Michail Antonio West Ham 14 154 16.4
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 151 32.4
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 151 37.6
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 150 34.8
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 149 48.6
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 148 52.4
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 147 23.8
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 147 44.7
Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 146 50
Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 143 26.8
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 140 13.2
Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 139 57.1
Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 138 25.2
Joe Lumley Southampton 3 136 45.3
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 135 17.4
Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 132 67.1
Patson Daka Leicester 20 130 18.5
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 129 32.3
Sven Botman Newcastle 3 128 51.4
Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 126 25.2
Mason Mount Man Utd 12 125 32.7
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 123 65.5
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 122 20.3
Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 121 38.6
Andy Irving West Ham 10 120 66.7
Willian Fulham 7 119 68.2
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 119 41.4
Ben Mee Brentford 7 116 57.7
Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 115 129.4
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 114 108
Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 113 22.6
Danilo Nottm Forest 7 110 36.8
Jason Steele Brighton 2 105 52.5
James McAtee Man City 13 99 30.6
Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 94 25.6
Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 94 25.3
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 93 47.8
George Hirst Ipswich 21 92 18.9
Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 90 21.5
Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 90 46
Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 90 46.3
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 89 22
Danny Ings West Ham 15 88 29.3
Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 87 54.4
Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 87 25.6
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 85 33.3
Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 82 82
Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 81 65.1
Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 81 60.2
Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 78 27.9
Richarlison Tottenham 11 77 18.1
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 77 21.4
Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 76 29.6
Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 76 52.6
Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 75 37.5
Armando Broja Everton 10 71 19.3
Harry Amass Man Utd 3 71 38.5
Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 70 43.2
Nathan Patterson Everton 8 69 31.2
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 69 69
Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 66 61.2
James Milner Brighton 3 65 34
Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 64 38.1
Welington Southampton 7 64 27.2
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 63 39.4
Rodri Man City 2 61 83.2
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 60 60.7
Antony Man Utd 8 59 39.3
Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 57 38
Séamus Coleman Everton 3 57 26.2
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 57 57
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 11 55 18.4
Ross Stewart Southampton 7 55 28.8
Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 54 26.9
Neto Bournemouth 2 54 27
Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 51 24.3
Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 51 54
Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 49 45.9
Harrison Reed Fulham 11 48 51.4
Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 48 43.6
Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 48 39.6
Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 47 33
Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 44 37
Danny Ward Leicester 2 44 29.3
Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 43 40.7
Solly March Brighton 7 42 37.8
Michael Kayode Brentford 7 41 29.8
Tyrique George Chelsea 6 41 38.4
Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 41 30.5
Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 39 14.6
Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 38 14.1
Igor Thiago Brentford 4 38 26.3
Lewis Orford West Ham 2 37 70.9
Josh King Fulham 5 36 41
Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 36 24
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 35 21.7
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 35 22.2
Dan Bentley Wolves 1 34 34
Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 30 21.6
Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 29 40.2
Yunus Konak Brentford 8 29 90
Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 29 40.8
Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 28 90
Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 27 127.9
Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 27 27
Pedro Lima Wolves 3 26 33.4
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 22 60
Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 19 24.1
Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 17 10.7
Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 16 20.3
Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 16 33.5
Roman Dixon Everton 1 16 16
Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 16 110.8
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 15 42.2
Daniel Podence Wolves 2 15 29.3
Matt Targett Newcastle 2 14 63
Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 13 24.9
Chido Obi Man Utd 4 12 23.5
Oscar Bobb Man City 2 11 76.2
William Osula Newcastle 11 10 10.8
Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 9 47.6
Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 8 36
Rico Henry Brentford 2 8 42.4
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 7 30
Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 7 24.2
Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 7 27.4
Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 7 30
Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 6 19.3
Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 6 22.5
Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 6 49.1
Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 5 14.5
Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 5 30
Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 5 37.5
Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 4 32.7
Martial Godo Fulham 1 4 25.7
Divin Mubama Man City 1 3 10
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90*
Erling Haaland Man City 28 58 2.1
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 57 1.8
Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 46 1.5
Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 40 1.5
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 37 1.2
Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 37 1.5
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 34 36 1.4
Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 36 1.3
Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 34 1.1
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 33 1.2
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 32 1.2
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 32 1.4
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 31 1.1
Liam Delap Ipswich 32 30 1.1
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 29 1.3
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 33 29 1.1
Evanilson Bournemouth 26 29 1.4
Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 28 1.3
Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 28 1.2
Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 27 0.9
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 27 0.9
Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 27 1.5
Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 26 1.1
Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 26 1.2
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 30 25 1
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 34 24 0.9
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 24 0.9
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 23 1
Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 22 0.8
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 34 21 0.8
Savinho Man City 27 21 1.1
Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 20 0.8
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 20 1.2
Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 20 1
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 20 0.9
João Pedro Brighton 27 20 0.9
Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 20 1
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 20 0.8
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 21 20 1.2
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 33 19 0.6
Kevin Schade Brentford 33 19 0.9
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 19 1.8
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 19 0.7
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 29 19 0.9
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 18 0.6
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 18 0.7
Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 18 0.7
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 18 1
Julio Enciso Brighton 21 18 1.9
James Maddison Tottenham 30 17 0.9
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 17 1.1
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 17 0.7
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 17 0.7
Beto Everton 25 17 1.4
Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 16 0.7
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 33 16 0.5
Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 16 0.8
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 16 0.7
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 16 1
Phil Foden Man City 25 16 0.9
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 24 16 1
Omar Marmoush Man City 12 16 1.6
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 15 0.7
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 26 15 0.7
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 15 0.9
Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 14 0.5
Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 14 0.5
Joelinton Newcastle 29 14 0.5
Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 14 1.3
Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 13 0.5
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 13 0.8
Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 13 0.8
Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 13 0.7
Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 13 1.1
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 34 12 0.4
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 12 0.4
Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 12 0.7
Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 12 0.5
Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 12 0.8
Mateo Kovacic Man City 28 12 0.6
Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 12 0.6
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 12 1.2
Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 12 1.1
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 25 12 1.2
Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 12 1.1
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 11 0.3
Josko Gvardiol Man City 33 11 0.3
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 11 0.7
Declan Rice Arsenal 32 11 0.4
Adama Traoré Fulham 31 11 0.7
Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 11 0.4
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 10 0.4
Cameron Archer Southampton 30 10 0.7
Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 10 0.4
Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 10 0.4
Bernardo Silva Man City 29 10 0.4
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 10 0.4
Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 10 0.6
Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7
David Brooks Bournemouth 25 10 1.1
Marco Asensio Aston Villa 9 10 1.9
Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 9 0.3
Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 9 0.4
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 9 0.5
Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 9 0.5
Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 9 0.3
Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 9 0.5
Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 9 0.6
Jérémy Doku Man City 25 9 0.6
Harry Wilson Fulham 20 9 1
Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 9 0.6
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 8 0.3
Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 8 0.3
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 8 0.4
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 8 0.3
Carlos Soler West Ham 28 8 0.5
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 24 8 0.9
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 8 0.4
Casemiro Man Utd 21 8 0.6
Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 8 1.1
Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 8 0.5
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 8 1.2
Dwight McNeil Everton 16 8 0.6
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 11 8 2.7
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 7 0.2
Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 7 0.3
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 32 7 0.2
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 7 0.2
João Gomes Wolves 31 7 0.2
Thomas Partey Arsenal 31 7 0.3
James Justin Leicester 31 7 0.2
Joe Aribo Southampton 30 7 0.3
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 7 0.3
Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 7 0.4
Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 7 0.4
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 29 7 0.3
Emerson West Ham 28 7 0.3
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 7 0.8
Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 7 0.4
Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 7 0.8
Simon Adingra Brighton 24 7 0.8
Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 7 0.4
Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 7 0.6
Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 7 1.9
Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 7 1.4
Richarlison Tottenham 11 7 1.6
Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 7 1.3
Nathan Collins Brentford 33 6 0.2
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 6 0.2
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 6 0.3
Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 6 0.3
Jack Harrison Everton 29 6 0.3
Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 6 0.4
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 6 0.2
Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 6 0.2
Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 6 0.3
Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 6 0.5
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 6 0.4
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 22 6 0.4
Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 6 0.3
Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 6 0.3
Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 6 0.7
Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 6 0.3
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 6 1.2
Orel Mangala Everton 19 6 0.4
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6
Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 6 1
Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 6 0.9
Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 6 0.9
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 6 2.3
Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 6 1.1
João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 6 1.7
Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 5 0.2
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 5 0.2
Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 5 0.2
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 31 5 0.2
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 5 0.2
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 5 0.3
John McGinn Aston Villa 30 5 0.2
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 30 5 0.2
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 5 0.2
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 5 0.2
Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 5 0.2
Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 5 0.2
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 5 0.5
Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 5 0.2
Rúben Dias Man City 23 5 0.2
Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 5 0.3
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 5 0.3
Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 5 0.6
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 19 5 0.4
Jack Grealish Man City 19 5 0.6
Mario Lemina Wolves 17 5 0.3
Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 5 1.8
Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 5 0.7
Danny Ings West Ham 15 5 1.7
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 5 0.8
Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 5 0.8
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 5 0.6
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 4 0.1
James Tarkowski Everton 33 4 0.1
Murillo Nottm Forest 32 4 0.1
Dan Burn Newcastle 32 4 0.1
Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 4 0.1
Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 4 0.1
Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 4 0.2
Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 4 0.1
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 4 0.1
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 4 0.1
Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 30 4 0.3
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 4 0.2
Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 4 0.6
Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 26 4 0.2
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 4 0.2
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 4 1
Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 4 0.3
Matty Cash Aston Villa 23 4 0.2
Harry Winks Leicester 22 4 0.2
George Hirst Ipswich 21 4 0.8
Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 4 0.2
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 4 0.9
Patson Daka Leicester 20 4 0.6
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 4 0.6
Michail Antonio West Ham 14 4 0.4
James McAtee Man City 13 4 1.2
Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 3 0.1
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 3 0.1
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 3 0.1
William Saliba Arsenal 32 3 0.1
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 30 3 0.1
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 30 3 0.1
Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 3 0.1
Joe Willock Newcastle 28 3 0.3
Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 3 0.1
Ashley Young Everton 27 3 0.2
Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 3 0.1
Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 3 0.1
Toti Gomes Wolves 26 3 0.1
Matt Doherty Wolves 26 3 0.1
Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 3 0.2
Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 3 0.1
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 3 0.2
Matheus Nunes Man City 23 3 0.2
Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 3 0.2
Flynn Downes Southampton 22 3 0.2
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 3 0.4
Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 3 0.2
Pau Torres Aston Villa 20 3 0.2
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 3 0.2
Djed Spence Tottenham 20 3 0.2
Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 3 0.7
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 3 0.4
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 3 0.2
Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5
Jake O'Brien Everton 16 3 0.2
Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 3 0.5
Reece James Chelsea 14 3 0.3
Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 3 0.6
Mason Mount Man Utd 12 3 0.8
Michael Keane Everton 11 3 0.3
Antony Man Utd 8 3 2
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 34 2 0.1
Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 2 0.1
Leif Davis Ipswich 31 2 0.1
Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 2 0.1
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 2 0.1
Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 2 0.1
Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 2 0.1
Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 2 0.2
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 2 0.2
Rico Lewis Man City 26 2 0.1
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 2 0.2
Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 2 0.4
Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 2 0.1
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 2 0.1
Tom Cairney Fulham 21 2 0.4
Issa Diop Fulham 21 2 0.1
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 2 0.3
Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 2 0.3
Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 2 0.1
Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 2 0.2
Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 2 0.1
Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 2 0.1
Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 2 0.2
Kenny Tete Fulham 17 2 0.1
Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 2 0.3
James Garner Everton 16 2 0.2
Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 2 0.4
Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 2 0.1
Kyle Walker Man City 15 2 0.2
Will Smallbone Southampton 14 2 0.3
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 2 1
Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 2 0.2
Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 2 1.9
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 2 0.2
Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1
John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 2 0.3
Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 2 0.8
Andy Irving West Ham 10 2 1.1
Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 2 1.2
Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3
Nico O'Reilly Man City 7 2 0.4
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 2 0.4
Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 2 0.5
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 2 5.5
Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 2 7.5
Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 1 0
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 29 1 0
Wout Faes Leicester 29 1 0
André Wolves 28 1 0
Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 1 0
Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 1 0.1
Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 1 0.1
Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 1 0.1
Archie Gray Tottenham 23 1 0.1
Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 1 0.1
Morato Nottm Forest 23 1 0.1
Manuel Akanji Man City 22 1 0.1
Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 1 0.1
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 22 1 0.1
Ryan Manning Southampton 21 1 0.1
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 1 0.1
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 1 0.1
Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 1 0.1
Joël Veltman Brighton 19 1 0.1
Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 1 0.1
Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 1 0.1
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 1 0.1
Wes Burns Ipswich 18 1 0.1
Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 1 0.1
Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 1 0.1
Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 1 0.1
Craig Dawson Wolves 15 1 0.1
Jack Stephens Southampton 15 1 0.1
James Bree Southampton 14 1 0.1
Ben White Arsenal 13 1 0.1
Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 13 1 0.1
Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 1 0.1
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 1 0.1
Ben Davies Tottenham 12 1 0.1
Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 1 1.4
Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1
Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 1 0.7
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 1 0.1
Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 1 0.5
Ben Brereton Southampton 10 1 0.2
Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 1 0.3
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2
Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6
Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5
Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 1 0.3
Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 1 0.5
Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2
Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 1 0.6
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0.2
Tyrique George Chelsea 6 1 0.9
Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 1 0.7
Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 1 2.8
James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5
Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5
Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3
Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9
Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 6
David Raya Arsenal 34 0 0
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 34 0 0
Bernd Leno Fulham 33 0 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 0 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 33 0 0
Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 33 0 0
André Onana Man Utd 32 0 0
Mark Flekken Brentford 32 0 0
Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 0 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 0 0
Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 0 0
Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 0 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 0 0
Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 0 0
Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 0 0
Kepa Bournemouth 26 0 0
Sander Berge Fulham 26 0 0
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 0 0
José Sá Wolves 25 0 0
Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 0 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 23 0 0
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 0 0
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 0 0
Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0
Ederson Man City 22 0 0
Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 0 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 0 0
Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 0 0
Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0
Conor Coady Leicester 17 0 0
Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 0 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 0 0
Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 0 0
Raheem Sterling Arsenal 15 0 0
Jorginho Arsenal 14 0 0
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 0 0
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 0 0
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 0 0
Adam Lallana Southampton 14 0 0
Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 0 0
Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 0 0
Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0
Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 0 0
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 0 0
Stefan Ortega Man City 13 0 0
Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 0 0
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 0 0
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 0 0
Igor Julio Brighton 12 0 0
Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 0 0
Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 0 0
William Osula Newcastle 11 0 0
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 0 0
Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 0 0
Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 0 0
Diego Gómez Brighton 11 0 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0
Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 0 0
Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0
James Hill Bournemouth 10 0 0
Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0
Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 0 0
Armando Broja Everton 10 0 0
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 0 0
Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 0 0
Nathan Wood Southampton 9 0 0
Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 0 0
Luke Thomas Leicester 9 0 0
Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 0 0
Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 0 0
Yunus Konak Brentford 8 0 0
Nathan Patterson Everton 8 0 0
Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 0 0
Nico González Man City 8 0 0
Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0
Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0
Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0
Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0
Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0
Ross Stewart Southampton 7 0 0
Solly March Brighton 7 0 0
Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0
Welington Southampton 7 0 0
Michael Kayode Brentford 7 0 0
Willian Fulham 7 0 0
Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 0 0
Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 0 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 0 0
Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 0 0
Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0
Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 0 0
Josh King Fulham 5 0 0
Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 0 0
Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0
Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0
Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0
Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0
Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0
Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0
Igor Thiago Brentford 4 0 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 0 0
Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0
Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0
Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0
Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0
Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0
Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 0 0
Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0
Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0
Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0
Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0
Harry Amass Man Utd 3 0 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 0 0
Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0
Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 0 0
Sven Botman Newcastle 3 0 0
Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0
Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0
Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0
Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0
Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 0 0
Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0
Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0
Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0
Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0
Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0
Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0
Rodri Man City 2 0 0
Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0
Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 0 0
Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0
Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0
Rico Henry Brentford 2 0 0
Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0
Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0
Oscar Bobb Man City 2 0 0
Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0
Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0
Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0
Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0
Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0
Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0
Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0
Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0
Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 0 0
