England Next Manager Betting: Potter or Pochettino for the Three Lions?

Southgate's future in the balance

Potter backed to succeed him

Future looking bright for Three Lions

It may not feel like it, as a nation tries to absorb the immense disappointment of another lost Euro final, but there is a lot to be excited about if you're an England supporter.

Cole Palmer's 145 minutes in Germany included a goal and an assist, and contained enough instances of excellence to have him now reside on the same elevated level as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

With an average age of 22, this quartet of attacking talent is cause enough for optimism going forward.

Kobbie Mainoo meanwhile is the box-to-box midfielder England have been crying out for and behind him Marc Guehi had an outstanding tournament. Let's not forget either the impact made by Jarrad Branthwaite last term.

The centre-back can be an international regular for years to come based on his performances for the Toffees across 2023/24.

Staying with the defence, it is extremely unlikely that the Three Lions will endure another left-back injury crisis on this scale again going into a competition.



Widening the lens, it can be reasonably argued that the best is still to come from a collective who have shown this summer they can be a match for anyone even when misshapen and out-of-sorts. That alone should have us look to the World Cup two years hence, with anticipation, not trepidation.

Yet, of course, so much depends on who the man is to lead them west. Right now that feels like being key to just about everything.





Will Southgate stay?

"I don't think now is a good time to make a decision like that."

That was the England manager skillfully deflecting 'the' question last night on ITV but it does feel like a decision has already been made. It was the timing of the announcement that Southgate wanted to postpone.

Gut instinct says he'll go, even if the FA reportedly want him to remain at the helm, with Southgate looking increasingly beleaguered in recent weeks. His bristly responses to criticism - that has always accompanied his conservative brand of football - suggests that a perceived lack of respect for his achievements is starting to get to him.

And perhaps his departure would be the best outcome for all concerned given the reactive and reductive fare served up in Germany from a side capable of so much more.

In many ways, the last 20 minutes in Berlin last night defined his tenure when Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer were brought on with England chasing the game.

Playing on the front foot for the first time in the contest the Three Lions looked infinitely more energized and dangerous but soon after Palmer equalized Southgate was attempting to bring on Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher.

Having drawn level he now only had eyes for pens.



This is a manager who sets his team up not to lose instead of grabbing victory and the risk of retaining him is of groundhog day occurring at future tournaments. That ultimately would be a waste of a potentially world-beating side.



England are currently fourth favourites to win the World Cup in 2026. Expect those odds to be shaved if Gareth Southgate resigns.





Potter's magic

Graham Potter hasn't been in employment since leaving Chelsea in the spring of last year, subsequently turning down offers from Ajax, Nice and Leicester.



Reputedly he is holding out for the England gig and his desiring of the job will make him desirable to the FA who will be additionally attracted to the lack of controversy that would greet the appointment.

The 49-year-old is the safe choice.

That's not to suggest that Potter doesn't also have the credentials to succeed. At Brighton - before it went so horribly wrong at Stamford Bridge - he proved himself to be a progressive and superb tactician, with a mandate that always ensured his players had an array of passing options when on the ball. That was a huge issue for England this summer, resulting in predictable build-ups and dead-ends.

Lateral overloads will be created with five in advanced positions when in possession and it's fair to say that Kane, Bellingham, Foden, Trent and Saka will be an upgrade on Maupay, Wellbeck, Mac Allister, Lamptey, and Trossard who were all exceptional as an attacking force under Potter's charge.

Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has previously worked with John McDermott, the FA's technical director, and moreover has a history of developing young English talent when at Southampton, Spurs and Chelsea.

There is also nobody better qualified at getting the best out of Harry Kane and Cole Palmer.



Favouring a high-pressing, adventurous brand of football, it's pertinent too that Poch often adheres to 4-2-3-1, a formation the England players are used to and - when applied correctly - can maximize their attributes.



Will it be a problem that he is foreign, and Argentine to boot? Eight years in England and a popularity that extends beyond the capital says no.

