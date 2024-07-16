Big Winners on Betfair at Euro 2024: Punters celebrate backing Spain's Olmo, Rodri and Yamal

Olmo was backed to win Golden Boot at 80/1 81.00

Yamal backers collect at 9/1 10.00 and 33/1 34.00

Punter wins £7K in Euro 2024 and US Open golf double

Joy for Olmo Golden Boot backers at 80/1

Dani Olmo was backed at 80/181.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook before his goals helped to fire Spain to Euro 2024 glory.

La Roja were deserved winners, triumphing in all seven of their matches and outplaying England in the final to win 2-1.

Olmo scored three across the tournament, as did Engldn captain Harry Kane and four other players, but the Spaniard contributed more assists than his rivals and takes the Golden Boot by Betfair's criteria.

The biggest winner was the punter who put £10 on the RB Leipzig forward which returned £426.

Lamine Yamal was 33/1 to win most assists

Speaking of assists, Spain's Lamine Yamal was backed at 33/134.00 pre-tournament. The Barcelona man was one of Euro 2024's star performers and assisted four goals to take the prize.

Another punter won big by staking £67 on Lamal to be Young Player of the Tournament at 9/110.00. As the 17-year-old stepped up to claim his prize, the bettor received £670.

Punter wins £7K from £10 with Rodri and golf double

Sometimes it pays to combine bets in a dazzling double across major sporting events.

That certainly proved to be the case for the Betfair punter who won £7,000, by putting £10 on Bryson DeChambeau to win last month's US Open golf tournament and Rodri to win player of Euro 2024 at 33/134.00.

Once the golf bet proved to be a winner, the punter had a few weeks of international football to watch to see if the bet came in.

Thanks to the Manchester City midfielder's classy displays for his country, it did just that, and we saw another Big Winner on Betfair.

There were plenty of other bettors celebrating Rodri's heroics in Germany, including one backed him with £23 for the individual honour at 33/134.00 and collected £782.

But how about this for another cross sport acca bet: a punter who backed Spain to win Euro 2024, Argentina to win Copa America and Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon with a £50 stake scooped £1372.60 on a Sunday to remember.

Spain v England Euro 2024 final backed at 19/1

Two punters Spain v England was backed at 19/120.00 in Betfair Sportsbook's Name the Finalists market. They each place £20 and collected £400.

England reached their second final in a row while for Spain it was their first since 2012 when they beat Italy to retain the title.

The English are used to heartbreak but, with so many winners on Betfar during the last month of international football, it is possible that some fans still had plenty to celebrate come the end of the tournament.