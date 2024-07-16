Euro 2024 Reaction: Beaten England 13/2 for World Cup glory

England 13/2 for 2026 World Cup after Euros loss

Champions Spain co-favourites with France and Brazil

Potter a firm favourite to replace Southgate

But they could well head to North America in two years' time with a new manager.

We take a look at who that might be, rounding up all the betting reaction to Sunday's final.

England fourth favourites to win the 2026 World Cup

England are 13/27.50 fourth-favourites for the next World Cup following their defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

The 2026 tournament will be the next target for the Three Lions after they suffered heartbreak on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Spain, who netted the winner in the 86th minute.

The Betfair Sportsbook has them at 13/27.50, behind three co-favourites - France, Brazil and Spain, who are all offered at 11/26.50. The Spanish, winners in 2010, were cut in from 9/110.00 in the wake of their continental victory.

Next in the betting are holders Argentina - who retained their Copa America crown on Sunday but may be without Lionel Messi come 2026 - and Germany. Both are 9/110.00 shots.

Colombia, beaten 1-0 after extra time on Sunday by the Argentines, are 50/151.00 chances, but it is Uruguay who look to have mid-market potential at 25/126.00.

They finished third at Copa America, knocking out Brazil in the quarter-finals before losing to the Colombians.

Now managed by former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, they have already beaten Brazil and Argentina in qualifying and a third of the way through the campaign, they sit second in the table behind the Argentines having top-scored with 13 goals in six games.

USA, Mexico and Canada will be the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup. They are 33/134.00, 50/151.00 and 100/1101.00 respectively in the outright betting.

USA and Mexico both exited Copa America in the group stage; Canada reached the semi-finals, losing to the eventual winners.

World Cup qualifying, already under way in some continents, is due to begin in Europe in March 2025. The qualifying draw is expected to take place in December.

With the 2026 edition being the first to feature 48 teams, the qualification process has changed.

There will be 12 groups of four or five teams with the winners of each qualifying automatically. The 12 runners-up will enter the play-offs where they will be joined by the four best-ranked group winners from the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Four teams will qualify via those play-offs, meaning 16 European teams in total will be at the 2026 finals.

Potter heads the betting on Next England manager

Gareth Southgate's future is England manager is sure to be in focus in the coming days.

He was reluctant to talk about it in the wake of Sunday's Euro 2024 final loss, saying: "Now is not the time for me to speak about that. I need to talk to the right people and give myself a bit of time."

However, Southgate's current contract runs out at the end of the year, meaning he is not currently due to be in charge when World Cup qualifying begins in the spring.

The Betfair betting market has Graham Potter as a firm favourite to replace Southgate - the former Brighton and Chelsea boss, out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in April 2023, is offered at even money.

Notably, the former England under-21 international has experience of working abroad, managing Ostersund in Sweden.

Another ex-Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, comes next at 5/23.50, although whether the FA would go back down the foreign route is open to question. It didn't go too well last time with Fabio Capello's spell coming to abrupt end in 2012. The Italian's one tournament in charge saw England lose in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup, his disciplinarian regime not going down well with players.

Appointing an Argentine to manage England would also doubtless go down badly in some quarters.

Current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a 7/24.50 chance, ahead of Pep Guardiola, who has one year left on his contract at Manchester City, at 15/28.50.

Southgate, the only manager in history to lead England's men to two tournament finals, was promoted to his current role in 2016 having previously served as manager of England's Under-21 side.

The current U21 boss, Lee Carsley, is a 9/110.00 shot. Born in Birmingham, he represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Recently-departed Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp - a German - comes next at 14/115.00, although he appears determined to take a year away from the sport.

A host of former England stars are also included in the market.

Steven Gerrard is a 20/121.00 chance. He is currently managing Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Ex-Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard, whose credentials were recently espoused by England legend Gary Lineker, is at 33/134.00, the same price as Wayne Rooney, who has just taken the reins at Championship club Plymouth.

David Beckham is at 80/181.00, the same price as Alan Shearer, whose fellow TV pundit Gary Neville is a 66/167.00 shot.

Southgate's assistant, Steve Holland, is at 25/126.00, as is Sarina Wiegman, who led England's women to victory in their European Championship in 2022.

Euro 2028 - when it will definitely be coming home

If you need a lift after Sunday's result, take solace in the fact that the next European Championships will take place in the UK and Ireland, giving England a significant advantage.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It's definitely coming home in 2028. pic.twitter.com/0h8ZKathEE -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 14, 2024

While the market is yet to be opened, England are sure to be among the favourites.

Many of the current England squad should, in theory, be reaching their peak around the summer of 2028.

Phil Foden will be 28, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer 26 and Jude Bellingham 24. Kobbie Mainoo will still be only 23.

At the other end of the scale, Jordan Pickford will likely still be playing at the highest level for his club - he'll be 34 - but current skipper Harry Kane will be just shy of his 35th birthday.

Matches at Euro 2028 are due to be played in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Wembley will stage the final, as it did at Euro 2020.

England famously won the 1966 World Cup when they hosted the event, while they played six of their seven matches on home soil at the Euros three years ago and made the final. The other major tournament to be staged in England, Euro 1996, saw the hosts eliminated in the last four.

UEFA Nations League 24/25

England's next game will be in the Nations League on September 7 when they travel to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland.

They will face an emotional Wembley 'homecoming' three days later when Finland will be the visitors under the arch.

England won't be winning this competition though - they will be competing in League B having been relegated last time out.

Greece make up the four-team Group 2, the goal in which will be to finish top and thus win promotion back to the top tier.

England's other Nations League matches will take place in October and November.

