Next England Manager: Potter favourite to succeed but will Southgate stay?

FA want Southgate to stay on as England boss

Potter favourite to succeed Southgate

Pochettino and Howe also near top of betting market

It's been a tournament of speculation about Gareth Southgate's future as England manager but news stories emerging today suggest the FA want the current manager to remain in charge.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA insist on Gareth Southgate to stay, they want him to be England's manager regardless of the outcome in the Euros final vs Spain.



The FA intend to keep Southgate regardless of the result of Sunday's Euros final with Spain where England are the 5/42.25 underdogs.

It's unclear at this stage if Southgate wants to stay on. There has been plenty of speculation about his future in recent weeks and he was heavily linked with Manchester United before the club decided to extend Erik ten Haag's contract.

Southgate's deal with England expires in December but the FA are reportedly keen on extending that to allow the 53-year-old to lead them into the next World Cup. England are the 7/18.00 third favourites to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in 2026.

After reaching two finals, a semi- and a quarter-final in his last four major tournaments Southgate will be a hard act to follow.

For probably the first time in that golden run, Southgate did, however, come in for criticism in Germany for his loyalty to underperforming star players in a team that largely failed to spark.

It is also possible that he will go of his own accord. Southgate contemplated quitting after the last World Cup and may think he has taken England as far as he can in his eight years in charge.

Graham Potter 50/50 to be next England manager

If Southgate did not extend his contract Graham Potter is the favourite on Betfair Sportsbook to succeed him.

Potter, who hasn't worked since leaving Chelsea in March 2023, is 1/12.00 to get the job. He emerged as one of the country's brightest young managers during his stints in charge of Swansea and Brighton.

Despite his ill-fated seven month reign at Chelsea, which was complicated by inexperienced owners and a bloated squad, Potter remains highly regarded.

Pochettino second-favourite to manage England next

As does Mauricio Pochettino who is the second favourite at 5/23.50. He helped Cole Palmer develop into a key player for Chelsea last season and could potenitally get the best out of him for the national team.

There were signs that the Blues were making real progress by the end of the 2023/24 campaign under Pochettino. Fans and players were sorry when he parted ways with the club.

After spells at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain is Pochettino ready to go into international management? An Argentinian managing England would be an unlikely proposition were it not for Pochettino's personal popularity.

He is a likeable figure, players tend to enjoy working with him and, as he demonstrated with Palmer and many years ago with Harry Kane at Tottenham, is great a bringing on young players.

Howe, Guardiola and more potential England managers

It seems likely that Eddie Howe 7/24.50 will one day manage England if he continues to build on his excellent work at Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The Magpies weren't as good last season as they were the season before under Howe but he has plenty of credit in the bank for his work at St James' Park.

As a young homegrown manager, who has managed across the divisions in English football, Howe seems like an obvious choice for future England boss. But would he want the job now? Under Newcastle's wealthy owners, he has endless resources at his disposal and will probably think he can achieve more there before he considers another job.

Pep Guardiola 15/28.50 may be the dream appointment for England fans. He has won it all with Manchester City and did the same with Barcelona. The prospect of the Three Lions adopting Guardiola's dazzling style of play is wonderful. But would he want the job? He is likely to want to manage City for at least one more season.

Lee Carsley 9/1 steered the England U21s to Euros glory last summer. It was a remarkable campaign that saw them go through the tournament without conceding a goal.

If England want to appoint from within - as they did eight years ago when Southgate got the job - then Carsley is the man.

The next shortest price in the market is 14/115.00 on Jurgen Klopp taking the job. He won plenty of admirers during his team as Liverpool boss, and is a proven winner, but is more likely to manage Germany if he fancies a crack at international football.