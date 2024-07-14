Alan Shearer Exclusive: Kane has played big part in England reaching final
In his latest Betfair exclusive Alan Shearer praises Harry Kane for his contribution to England's run to the final of Euro 2024 and Gareth Southgate's use of his talented squad as they prepare to face Spain...
-
Kane contributes all over pitch for England
-
Captaining England is great privilege
-
Three Lions squad depth has got them to final
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Kane has played his part all over the pitch
Harry Kane's defensive work has not gone under the radar. Everyone appreciates what he does for the team. At times he has had to come back and perhaps sometimes he's come back too often. We do have players who can make vital passes.
If you watch England games closely at Euro 2024, you'll appreciate and realise that okay, Kane hasn't been as sharp as he was in the past, but he's definitely played his part in getting England to the final.
He's England's record goalscorer, he's the captain, he doesn't have any point to prove. Everyone knows what his role is, he'll want to go out there and make a point, but not because he's worried about someone else coming on for him and scoring.
Being England captain is a privilege
The armband doesn't really add more pressure. It's a great honour. People look for you to make a difference and that's a good thing. That's what forwards want, that's what Harry wants.
There's enough pressure on the players as it is and I don't think there's extra on Kane.
Southgate has used our great squad very well
We've got so many options in our squad and can bring on players in almost ever position. Watkins, who scored the winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final, is obviously one of them. Ivan Toney has come on and done the job asked by the manager. Cole Palmer is without doubt also one.
My guess is that somewhere along the line on Sunday someone will have to come on to do a job, whether that be to protect the game if England are winning or chase the game and do something in front of goal.
It's a great strength of ours now because we have great talent on the pitch and off it, players can come on and do the business for their country. That's the thing with having a good squad.
Now read Alan Shearer Euro 2024 Final Prediction: England will beat Spain the hard way
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Athletic Club v Manchester United: Don't expect a San Mames shootout
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price
-
Football Betting Tips
Djurgarden v Chelsea: Four tips including hosts to win corner-count at 9/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Brentford: Back 13/5 Wissa to fell Forest and 9/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for the final day fixtures in the second tier