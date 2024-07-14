Alan Shearer Exclusive: Kane has played big part in England reaching final

Kane has played his part all over the pitch

Harry Kane's defensive work has not gone under the radar. Everyone appreciates what he does for the team. At times he has had to come back and perhaps sometimes he's come back too often. We do have players who can make vital passes.

If you watch England games closely at Euro 2024, you'll appreciate and realise that okay, Kane hasn't been as sharp as he was in the past, but he's definitely played his part in getting England to the final.

He's England's record goalscorer, he's the captain, he doesn't have any point to prove. Everyone knows what his role is, he'll want to go out there and make a point, but not because he's worried about someone else coming on for him and scoring.

Being England captain is a privilege

The armband doesn't really add more pressure. It's a great honour. People look for you to make a difference and that's a good thing. That's what forwards want, that's what Harry wants.

There's enough pressure on the players as it is and I don't think there's extra on Kane.

Southgate has used our great squad very well

We've got so many options in our squad and can bring on players in almost ever position. Watkins, who scored the winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final, is obviously one of them. Ivan Toney has come on and done the job asked by the manager. Cole Palmer is without doubt also one.

My guess is that somewhere along the line on Sunday someone will have to come on to do a job, whether that be to protect the game if England are winning or chase the game and do something in front of goal.

It's a great strength of ours now because we have great talent on the pitch and off it, players can come on and do the business for their country. That's the thing with having a good squad.