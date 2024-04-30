Premier League Tips

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: On-song Chennai too strong

Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone is due a win at 15/2

Ed Hawkins is strong on the hosts at the Chepauk on Wednesday and advises a 15/2 top-bat wager.

Recommended bets

(1pts) Back Liam Livingstone top Punjab bat 15/28.50

(2pts) Back Chennai 1.728/11

Ed Hawkins P-L

2024: +26.70
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt

Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Match Odds)

Wednesday 1 May, 3.00pm

Wednesday 1 May, 3.00pm

Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings
