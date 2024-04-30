Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: On-song Chennai too strong

Any drift in CSK price value

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings

Wednesday 1 May April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings team news

Mustafizur Rahman could be out of action due to Bangladesh's T20 with Zimbabwe on Friday. His spot in the line-up frees an overseas spot for Richard Gleeson or Mitch Santner.

Possible XI: Rahane/Thakur, Gaikwad, Mitchell, Dube, Moeen, Jadeja, Dhoni, D Chahar, Gleeson, Deshpande, Pathirana

Punjab could have Shikhar Dhawan fit again but it's not clear how he slots back in after the record chase against KKR. Jonny Bairstow's ton was inspired by brutal hitting from Prab Singh so why change it? Liam Livingstone could replace Rilee Rossouw if fit.

Possible XI: Prab Singh/Arshdeep (subs), Bairstow, Shashank, Livingstone, S Curran, Jitesh, Ashutosh, Brar, Harshal, Rabada, R Chahar

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings pitch report

Twelve of the last 24 have been under 160 in the first dig at the Chepauk but there are no signs it's slowing. Chennai recorded 210 in the success over Sunrisers and failed to defend 212 against Lucknow. Still, Punjab's batting is hardly reliable and there will be plenty tempted of a par line sell at 184.5.

Chennai win more than 70% of IPL matches at the Chepauk but have drifted to 1.728/11 in the build-up to this game. It looks a very generous price indeed about an ultra-reliable unit against one of the flakiest in the tournament's short history.

One suspects Punjab's batters need the sort of road they got at Eden Gardens to cut loose. The wicket is not as good nor the opposition as accomodating.

If we are wrong about the Chennai pitch with Punjab batting first we are unlikely to be put off Chennai chasing well. There has been some evidence that dew has been an issue for the defender.

We didn't see that against Sunrisers as Chennai outwitted them comfortably but, in short, there are no fears about any sort of drift for CSK's odds in the chase.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is enjoying rare form and the Sportsbook have boosted him to 11/43.75 for another win on top bat for Chennai. Shivam Dube has appeal at 4/15.00 though as a spin hitter. Bairstow has been upped to 7/24.50 for Punjab but we prefer the 15/28.50 about Livingstone if he plays. He is due on win rate and is the biggest price of the season. Void if a non-runner.

