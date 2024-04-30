Borussia Dortmund v PSG: Back a score draw & 13/2 Mbappe Bet Builder

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Wednesday 1 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

There's a rematch from the group stages that PSG edged with a draw and a win over Borussia Dortmund as they meet again for a place in the Champions League final.

They've taken the slightly easier route here with Dortmund seeing off PSV and Atletico Madrid while PSG beat Real Sociedad and Barcelona - with both sides losing the first leg of their quarters before scoring four in the second to go through.

Luis Enrique's PSG are 4/91.44 to qualify for the final as the French side chase their dream again, wih Dortmund 17/102.70 to reach their first final since 2013.

BVB are 6/42.50 to get a first-leg advantage and PSG 13/102.30 to make it three away wins on the spin in the competition.

It was 1-1 here back in December but in Champions League knockouts Dortmund have only had one draw in 12 home legs - winning six and losing five.

A semi-final is a different animal though so I wouldn't rule out the 16/54.20 draw here and you'd fancy it just has to be a score draw with these two teams such attacking forces.

12 of PSG's last 13 Champions League away games saw both teams score - which is priced at just 2/51.40 here - and I think that will land again but suspect it'll be honours even heading back to Paris.

Back the score draw @ 16/54.20 Bet here

Make smart Mbappe move in 13/2 Bet Builder

In the player markets, Kylian Mbappe is hard to back with being odds-on for pretty much anything - and a penalty was his only shot on target in two group games against Dortmund earlier in the tournament.

He does usually show up in the big games though so if you wanted a big bet on him you could back him at 4/15.00 to score twice or more or at 6/17.00 for 4+ shots on target - both of which he's managed in two of his last three games.

Mbappe to get 2+ shots on target here at 4/61.67 is not unreasonable though and may be the best way to keep him on side as a leg in a Bet Builder.

Niclas Fullkrug is just a 15/82.88 chance as anytime scorer for Dortmund but he's nowhere near as prolific for hitting the target as Mbappe so we'll swerve him.

Instead we'll take Emre Can at 4/61.67 for 2+ fouls coming fresh off a domestic suspension and with multiple fouls in five of his last six.

Our ace in the pack to finish is Achraf Hakimi at 11/82.38 also for 2+ fouls against Dortmund - which he's already managed in both previous games against the Germans this season.

Hakimi produced multiple fouls in five Champions League games this season and with possibly Jadon Sancho to face among others down the left he can continue that streak at a price.