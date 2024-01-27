</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/gavin-mair/">Gavin Mair</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-27">27 January 2024</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win", "name": "Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win", "description": "Tennis tipster Gavin Mair looks at Sunday's men's final, where Jannik Sinner is strongly favoured to win a first Grand Slam...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-27T14:32:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-27T15:23:00+00:00", [13/2] pick Sinner is one match away Italian turned Medvedev match-up on its head "He doesn't give you anything." There will be a new winner of the men's Australian Open. Twenty years ago Roger Federer became champion in Melbourne for the first time. The next two decades were dominated by the Swiss maestro, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic with all but two editions won by the sport's greatest big three. (For pub quiz enthusiasts the missing names are Stan Wawrinka and Marat Safin.) It was Djokovic who was the odds-on favourite heading into this event but he experienced a new reality, thrashed in the semi-final by Jannik Sinner, who alongside Carlos Alcaraz represents a generation that is finally capable of changing the guard. 'I was shocked with my level' Ten time champ Djokovic had a rare off day in the semi-final, experiencing what it feels like to be helpless on court against a special opponent. It was a worrying display for his long term future at the top of the game, as for whatever reason he couldn't switch on the usual gears that have allowed him to race away from each and every opponent at any time. Against Sinner it just didn't click. The Serbian summarised, "I was shocked with my level. But credit to him, he did everything better than me." The Italian was on it from the start, and was in full command throughout. He didn't face even one break point. That is the form Sinner is in. The set he dropped to Djokovic was the only one he has conceded in this tournament, and oddsmakers have installed him as a short - but possibly justified - [4/11] favourite to bet Daniil Medvedev and win the tournament. Readers of this column are holding a value ticket at [13/2]. Should we be confident? Sinner won last three Until October last year Sinner had lost all six of his matches against Medvedev. The Russian clearly had his number, but the match-up has changed. Medvedev sits ultra deep in the court and makes it a huge challenge to hit through him. Time after time Sinner would try to knock down the Medvedev wall with his groundstrokes but time after time the ball would keep coming back and the Italian would eventually physically wilt. Sinner had to improve, and he has. It is why he is the clear favourite to win this match, and why has become a serious Grand Slam contender this year rather than a theoretical and potential winner last year. The key to this has been adding variety to his game. When he beat Medvedev for the first time in Beijing his tactics were noticeably different. He made a notable effort to attack the net, doing so 33 times and winning 23 points. Against an opponent that sits as deep in the court as Medvedev this is absolutely a tactic that works. It was also proving effective for Alexander Zverev who led the semi-final against Medvedev by two sets to love, doing so by taking the game to the Russian. However, Zverev tired and complained that his energy levels disappeared after set two. The German spoke of his frustration in this loss as he felt he was the better tennis player, he just couldn't hold up physically. The good news for Sinner is that not only is his arsenal stronger than Zverev's but he should be less prone to a physical fade registering substantially less miles on the clock at this tournament than either Medvedev or Zverev. The Russian has played 20 hours and 33 minutes compared to Sinner's 14 hours 44 minutes. That is the equivalent of two less matches! It won't be easy This is the first Grand Slam final of Sinner's career. Medvedev has six under his belt, winning only one of them. The very important asterisk next to that seemingly poor record is that all of these finals have been against either Djokovic or Nadal. Medvedev has spoken in his interviews that he would much rather play somebody other than Djokovic in the final and he has his wish. Sinner is unproven in this situation. It is unclear, although unlikely, that he will be fazed by the scenario of a major final. Although Sinner has found a way to beat Medvedev in all three of their most recent meetings, it has not been at all easy. They split sets in two of the three, and the other was won in two tiebreak sets. As Zverev said in his recent defeat, "Daniil doesn't give you anything." Sinner does have the tools to beat Medvedev and I view him as the probable winner but with so much on the line and at a clear disadvantage in terms of experience, he will likely have to work for this. Sinner is instinctively short at his [4/11] match odds. A bet that therefore appeals to me is for Sinner to win and for both players to win at least a set available at a much more backable [5/4]. Back Sinner to win and both players to win a set @[5/4] Bet now Now read more Tennis previews and tips here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Gavin Mair", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/gavin_mair" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/AusOpenCourts24.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Sinner final"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Closing time: Sinner to win as the sun sets on the Australian Open </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Final%20Tips%3A%20%20Outright%20pick%20Sinner%20favoured%20to%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html&text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Final%20Tips%3A%20%20Outright%20pick%20Sinner%20favoured%20to%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tennis tipster Gavin Mair looks at Sunday's men's final, where Jannik Sinner is strongly favoured to win a first Grand Slam...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b> pick Sinner is one match away</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Italian turned Medvedev match-up on its head</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>"He doesn't give you anything."</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There will be a new winner of the men's Australian Open. Twenty years ago Roger Federer became champion in Melbourne for the first time. The next two decades were dominated by the Swiss maestro, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic with all but two editions won by the sport's greatest big three. (For pub quiz enthusiasts the missing names are Stan Wawrinka and Marat Safin.) </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was Djokovic who was the odds-on favourite heading into this event but he experienced a new reality, thrashed in the semi-final by </span><b>Jannik Sinner</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">, who alongside Carlos Alcaraz represents a generation that is finally capable of changing the guard.</span></p><h2><b>'I was shocked with my level'</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ten time champ Djokovic had a rare off day in the semi-final, experiencing what it feels like to be helpless on court against a special opponent. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was a worrying display for his long term future at the top of the game, as for whatever reason he couldn't switch on the usual gears that have allowed him to race away from each and every opponent at any time. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Against Sinner it just didn't click. The Serbian summarised, "I was shocked with my level. But credit to him, he did everything better than me." </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Italian was on it from the start, and was in full command throughout. He didn't face even one break point.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That is the form Sinner is in. The set he dropped to Djokovic was the only one he has conceded in this tournament, and oddsmakers have installed him as a short - but possibly justified - <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b> favourite to bet </span><b>Daniil Medvedev</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and win the tournament. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Readers of this column are holding a value ticket at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b>. Should we be confident?</span></p><h2><b>Sinner won last three</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Until October last year Sinner had lost all six of his matches against Medvedev. The Russian clearly had his number, but the match-up has changed.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Medvedev sits ultra deep in the court and makes it a huge challenge to hit through him. Time after time Sinner would try to knock down the Medvedev wall with his groundstrokes but time after time the ball would keep coming back and the Italian would eventually physically wilt.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sinner had to improve, and he has. It is why he is the clear favourite to win this match, and why has become a serious Grand Slam contender this year rather than a theoretical and potential winner last year.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The key to this has been adding variety to his game. When he beat Medvedev for the first time in Beijing his tactics were noticeably different. He made a notable effort to attack the net, doing so 33 times and winning 23 points. Against an opponent that sits as deep in the court as Medvedev this is absolutely a tactic that works.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was also proving effective for Alexander Zverev who led the semi-final against Medvedev by two sets to love, doing so by taking the game to the Russian. However, Zverev tired and complained that his energy levels disappeared after set two.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The German spoke of his frustration in this loss as he felt he was the better tennis player, he just couldn't hold up physically. The good news for Sinner is that not only is his arsenal stronger than Zverev's but he should be less prone to a physical fade registering substantially less miles on the clock at this tournament than either Medvedev or Zverev.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Russian has played </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">20 hours and 33 minutes compared to Sinner's 14 hours 44 minutes. That is the equivalent of two less matches!</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><h2><b>It won't be easy</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is the first Grand Slam final of Sinner's career. Medvedev has six under his belt, winning only one of them. The very important asterisk next to that seemingly poor record is that all of these finals have been against either Djokovic or Nadal.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Medvedev has spoken in his interviews that he would much rather play somebody other than Djokovic in the final and he has his wish. Sinner is unproven in this situation. It is unclear, although unlikely, that he will be fazed by the scenario of a major final.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although Sinner has found a way to beat Medvedev in all three of their most recent meetings, it has not been at all easy. They split sets in two of the three, and the other was won in two tiebreak sets. As Zverev said in his recent defeat, "Daniil doesn't give you anything."</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sinner does have the tools to beat Medvedev and I view him as the probable winner but with so much on the line and at a clear disadvantage in terms of experience, he will likely have to work for this. Sinner is instinctively short at his <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b> match odds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A bet that therefore appeals to me is for <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22936799%26bsmId%3D924.391844775" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sinner to win and for both players to win at least a set available at a much more backable <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b>.</a></span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sinner to win and both players to win a set @<b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22936799%26bsmId%3D924.391844775" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Now read more Tennis previews and tips <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22936799%26bsmId%3D924.391844775">Back Jannik Sinner to Win and both players to win a set @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Final%20Tips%3A%20%20Outright%20pick%20Sinner%20favoured%20to%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html&text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Final%20Tips%3A%20%20Outright%20pick%20Sinner%20favoured%20to%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Novak%20Djokovic%20AO.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic victory fist 1280.450x253.jpg" 