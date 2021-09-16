La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW5

Celta to climb clear of danger

Celta Vigo v Cádiz

Friday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Two winless teams face off at Balaídos, with Infogol expecting hosts Celta to get the result they need to leapfrog Cádiz and exit the bottom three. Neither side can have too many complaints about their current standing, but last season's comprehensive 4-0 win can serve as a reminder of what Eduardo Coudet's side are capable of doing when they get things to click on home soil.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 7.613/2

Getafe to avoid fifth straight defeat

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe

Saturday, 13:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

While all four of Getafe's defeats have come by a single goal, an average of 0.68 xGF per game will still be of concern to manager Michel. A trip to newly-promoted Rayo will give them some hope, but the home side produced a dominant display against Granada in their only other game at Vallecas and may be able to call upon new striker Radamel Falcao. Infogol favours the visitors, but it could be a tight contest.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 17.016/1

Atléti to keep up solid start

Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Saturday, 15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After struggling going forward in their European opener against Porto, champions Atlético Madrid can get back to focusing on preserving a strong start to the domestic season. Diego Simeone's men made hard work of the corresponding game last season, coming from behind to win 2-1, but Infogol's model backs them to break down a stubborn Athletic defence which is yet to concede a goal away from home.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.07/1

Levante to sneak an away result

Elche v Levante

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After Sergi Guardiola's late equaliser denied Levante a first win of the season last weekend, they have another chance to break that duck at Elche. The home side haven't blown anyone away in front of goal, and Infogol anticipates another low-scoring game with just a 40% chance of the meeting producing more than 2.5 goals. Levante have a slight edge, based on Infogol's model, but lost the corresponding game back in April.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 17.016/1

Alavés to climb off the bottom

Alavés v Osasuna

Sunday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

While Alavés are still pointless through three games, two of those matches came against members of last season's top four. A derby against Osasuna is the kind of game they shouldn't struggle to get up for, and the hosts have had an extra week of rest after the postponement of their game against Villarreal last weekend. This, coupled with a heavy defeat for the visitors in their last game, could be enough for Javier Calleja's men to prevail.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 15.014/1

Villarreal to break streak of draws

Mallorca v Villarreal

Sunday, 13:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Villarreal's draw at home to Atalanta in the Champions League was perhaps their most frustrating yet, with Unai Emery's side on top but conceding a late equaliser to Robin Gosens. That makes it four draws from four, but it's a streak they can break against a Mallorca side who hit their first roadblock of the season in Bilbao last week, and Infogol's model favours the visitors to return from the Balearics with three points.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 11.521/2

Sevilla to claim points at Anoeta

Real Sociedad v Sevilla

Sunday, 15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A win for Sevilla in last season's trip to San Sebastián helped cement Champions League qualification, and Infogol's model has found that they're more likely than their hosts to take the points this time around as well. The home side are coming off three straight league wins, but will have less time to recover from their European exploits after a trip to Eindhoven in the Europa League.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 16.5

Betis to claim second straight win

Real Betis v Espanyol

Sunday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Espanyol scored their first goal of the season last weekend but are still awaiting their first win, and a trip to Real Betis isn't expected to change things. The hosts are coming off an impressive attacking performance away to Granada, and are averaging just 0.93 xGA per game, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Manuel Pellegrini's team shut out their bottom-half opponents at Benito Villamarín.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 9.417/2

Real Madrid to triumph in top two battle

Valencia v Real Madrid

Sunday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

While Real Madrid's position at the top of the table is no surprise, few expected to see Valencia as their closest challengers after four games. Los Che have averaged 1.80 xGF across their two games at the Mestalla, beating Getafe and Alavés without the concession of a goal, but this is the first real test of the season and Infogol expects the league leaders to hand their opponents a first defeat of the season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 11.010/1

Barcelona to recover from European humbling

Barcelona v Granada

Monday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona won't be the last team to struggle against Bayern Munich this season, but the nature of the defeat means Ronald Koeman will want a quick response from his team. Opponents Granada may well be forthcoming in that regard, with 2.05 xGA per game and the worst expected goal difference in all of La Liga, and a convincing home win can put memories of the European difficulties to the back of people's minds.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 9.89/1