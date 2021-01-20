To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Karnak Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Karnak runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros had another couple of seconds yesterday. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two decent priced selections...

"His work tab is strong, and Delacour is having a productive meeting with a 33% strike rate"

Back Karnak Race 8 at BSP in the 21:18 at Tampa Bay Downs

Unidentified Man to graduate

Race 4 19:12 Tampa Bay Downs - Unidentified Man

I am going to side with Unidentified Man in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Vancouver gelding finished eighth to Jeha in a $32k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a four wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the chips were down. In truth he was a little disappointing, but did not get the run of the race in my view. Trainer Tom Procter drops him in class today which is a positive move. He put in a super piece of work 10 days ago and should be ready to do himself justice. He has flashed speed in the past and should be more forwardly placed with the ease in grade. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Karnak to make some noise on debut

.

Race 8 21:18 Tampa Bay Downs - Karnak

Debutant Karnak could run well at a decent price in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt by Pioneerof the Nile fetched $350k as a yearling and comes from a good family. His Dam Floric's Dream was a Grade 2 winner and also won on debut. He is a half-brother to Wyeth, who was placed in a Grade 3 and a turf winner at Belmont Park. His pedigree does not scream turf, but his siblings have proven form on both surfaces. Trainer Arnaud Delacour is a shrewd operator and places his horses where they can be competitive. His work tab is strong, and Delacour is having a productive meeting with a 33% strike rate. This is a wide open event so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -6.34

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 2.5

Recommended bets

Back Unidentified Man Race 4 at 4.03/1 in the 19:12 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Karnak Race 8 at BSP in the 21:18 at Tampa Bay Downs

