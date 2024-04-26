Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Improved Delhi too big to hurt MI

Delhi pitch has been flat

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

Saturday 27 April, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians team news

David Warner is out with a finger injury, joining pacer Ishant Sharma on the sidelines. Afghan all-rounder Gubaldin Naib has replaced Mitch Marsh in the squad but is unlikely to get a game. Shai Hope is a problem at a potential No 3 in a fast-scoring tournament.

Probable XI: Shaw/Salam (subs), Fraser-McGurk, Hope, Pant, Stubbs, Porel, Axar, Kuldeep, Nortje, Mukesh, Khaleel

Mumbai picked Nuwan Thushara and Nehal Wadhera last time out as they finally got close to picking a best XI. It was a shame in that regard they were so well-betaen by Royals. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be an impact player again meaning top-bat bets on him are void unless MI bat first.

Probable XI: Rohit, Ishan, Suyakumar/Thushara (subs), Tilak, Wadhera, Hardik, David, Nabi, Coetzee, Chawla, Bumrah

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians pitch report

This is only the third match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so the possibe tournament-wide slowdown in runs doesn't apply here. First-innings scores have come in at 266 and 224. Even so going over at 216.5 on the par line isn't advised. The best value may be for both teams to score 190 at 7/52.40 with Sportsbook. Both run rates for the respective batting sides are on side.

Mumbai Indians are 1.695/7. We must have missed that tournament-changing win sequence. From where we're standing they're an average side with three wins from eight.

Delhi are marginally better having recorded one more win albeit having played a game more. And there is a semblance of some gumption at DC now with three wins in the last four.

There can be no justification for the odds as they stand, which by the way, have MI as the joint-shortest price for match all comp. Delhi are the bet at 2.427/5.

It is possible that the toss is crucial for this game. The side batting first has the opportunity to leverage scoreboard pressure.

But given the starting prices what are Mumbai going to need first up to contract? At least 200. Delhi are a gamble in the chase at inflated odds because, Bumrah aside, their bowling plans are all over the shop.

Axar Patel is 7/18.00 for top DC bat and a case can be made that it's wrong because he batted up the order last time. Sky has won once so far this tournament and it may be wise to start putting faith in him again particular with odds of 4/15.00.

