Paul Nicholls: Hitman is best of many strong chances at Sandown on Saturday

Paul Nicholls on his Sandown Saturday 11

Two clear-cut chances in the opening race

Hitman has great chance to fire

Threeunderthrufive is in form of his life

Blueking aims to crown strong season with third win

He has had a busy first campaign over hurdles, winning three of his eight starts, and qualified for this final with an easy success in an ordinary novice hurdle last week at Ffos Las. The handicapper raised him 9lbs for that which seems harsh. He was ridden at Ffos Las by our talented conditional Freddie Gingell who again takes off a handy five pounds. Solid claims.

He's progressed nicely over hurdles this season, winning at Taunton and Wincanton before finding conditions too testing in the EBF final at this track last month so you can put a line through that run. He is nice and fresh and like Panjari has a clear-cut chance off a mark of 126.

He has had issues over the years but is smart on his day as he showed when chasing home Shiskin in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February. Next time he couldn't handle the deep ground in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

I've always thought this race over a trip of two miles, six furlongs on good ground should be ideal for Hitman. He is in good shape, escapes any penalties and wearing blinkers first time could make a difference. I've kept him fresh for this and think he has a great chance.

He's been in decent form on all three starts since a wind op last summer, going close in the Badger Beer at Wincanton and a Premier handicap at Cheltenham before winning tidily at Ascot in February. We had the option of running him in the Grand National but chose to keep him for this race. Top weight of 12 stone makes life tough for Threeunderthrufive who enjoys going right-handed and seems in the form of his life.

No. 17 Enrilo (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 134

He won this race three years ago off a mark of 143 before losing it in the stewards room and it's so frustrating that he hasn't managed to get his head in front since then. He was pulled up in the 2022 bet365 Gold Cup then fell in it 12 months ago and broke some ribs.

He's shown glimpses of his old from this season and it wouldn't surprise me to see him up his game carrying 10st 1lb with Angus Cheleda taking off a valuable 5lbs.

I was expecting a big run from him in last year's Scottish National and he was going ever so well when he fell. The plan was to take him back to Ayr last Saturday until they had all the rain. Flash Collonges is one of mine that needs good or better ground so this season has been a total disaster for him and he has only run twice. He is still unexposed as a long distance chaser.

He's progressed again this season, winning twice, including the Coral Hurdle at Ascot where the form worked out really well. He then ran an amazing race for a four-year-old in the Long Walk Hurdle when he still led at the final before finishing close up in fifth place.

It's not ideal that he has a maximum penalty, which means he has to give weight to some useful stayers, but I've deliberately kept him fresh while some of his rivals have been on the go all season. I'm hoping that's the key to his chance.

We run two in this and after some deliberation Harry Cobden has chosen Golden Son who came good at Kempton in late in February off a mark of 135 before disappointing two weeks later at Sandown off 138. That second run might have come a bit too quick after Kempton. He is pleasing at home, is nice and fresh and could go well in first time blinkers to sharpen him up.

I've always thought he would come into his own over fences on decent ground and he is now up to a mark of 144 after winning well at Kempton and then Ayr last weekend. I liked the way he pulled out more there in the closing stages. He should again be competitive if this race doesn't come too soon after his trip to Scotland. It helps that Freddie Gingell's claim cancels the 4lbs rise in his mark since Ayr.

He's progressed nicely over hurdles, is really consistent, ran well to finish third in the EBF Final and was impressive in victory on his latest start over Easter at Plumpton. While he is 5lbs higher now in a stronger race, I am expecting another big run from him.

He stays well but is one of mine in no man's land because his steep official mark makes it hard for him in handicaps and he just comes up short in graded company. It makes sense to make use of Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim as Red Risk has got it all to do at the weights and really needs to be dropped to a more realistic mark.

Paul Nicholls' Best Chance at Sandown on Saturday

Hitman, 14.25 : "On a day I have plenty of good chances I just prefer Hitman who has plenty in his favour."

