- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: 142
Rachael Blackmore: Amirite can go well in Sandown Gold Cup
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has two rides at Sandown on Saturday. Read her exclusive views here on both her chances...
Rachael has two rides at Sandown on Saturday
Amirite can go well in Gold Cup Handicap
Ballyadam stepping back up in grade
- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
15:35 - Amirite
I'm looking forward to riding Amirite in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday.
He stayed on well the last day to finish fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas. He hasn't run since then, but he has been in really good order at home.
He should appreciate the ground at Sandown, and we hope that he will stay the trip. It is obviously a really competitive race, it's a top-class handicap chase, but we hope that he can run a big race.
16:10 - Ballyadam
Ballyadam ran another good race in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham. He won his beginners' chase at Wexford in July, but he went back over hurdles and finished third in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown in December, and he ran a big race in the Coral Cup.
He was conceding weight to the winner Langer Dan at Cheltenham, and he receives weight from him here, so we hope that that can help him narrow the gap. Impaire Et Passe will obviously be difficult to beat, but Ballyadam goes there in good form and he goes there fresh having skipped Aintree. I hope that he can put up another good performance.
