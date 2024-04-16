US Election Odds: Trump narrow favourite as he stands trial

Biden and Trump neck-and-neck on Betfair

Trump hush money trial begins in NYC

US election on 5 November could be one of closest

Donald Trump is the marginal favourite in the Betfair Exchange US election winner market as he stands trial over alleged payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in New York.

The ex-president is facing 34 felony counts as prosecutors claim that Trump schemed to keep alleged liaisons with the women hidden from American voters so he would not suffer in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump favourite to win US election but only just

The trial could yet disrupt his attempt to make an extraordinary return to the White House this November but at the moment Trump is the favourite by a whisker.

Trump is 2.35/4 to win the election after sealing the Republican nomination weeks ago by blazing a trail through the primaries.

Joe Biden, who beat Trump in the 2020 election, is just longer than him in the Exchange market at 2.3611/8.

With so little between the two candidates in the betting, and Biden closing the gap on Trump in key polls recently, the election could be one of the closest ever.

In 2000, the election had to be decided by American Supreme Court Judges when George W. Bush and Al Gore emerged from a bitterly-fought campaign with no clear winner after election day.

Could we be heading for a similar outcome in 2024?

The battle will be fiercely contested, as Biden and Trump take part in their rematch, and there are likely to be many twists in the campaign and swings in the market before election day.

Trump has never accepted that he was beaten by Biden and the ex-president is determined to win a second term by defeating the 81-year-old.

Biden, however, has immense experience of campaigning and will believe he can give his country four more years.

US Election 2024 will be huge betting event

The last US election broke records on Betfair and this year's looks set to be an enormous betting event again.

