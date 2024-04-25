Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Livingstone value for runs at 7/2

Eden Gardens flat

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings

Friday 26 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings team news

Nitish Rana could return for KKR in this game at the expense of the ineffective Venkatesh Iyer. Mitchell Starc, given his wayward display against RCB, may sit out for Dushmantha Chameera.

Possible XI: Salt, Narine, Raghuvanshi, Nitish/Suyash (subs), Shreyas, Rinku, Russell, Ramandeep, Harshit, Varun, Chameera

Punjab remain without Shikhar Dhawan so Sam Curran deputises as skip and possibly opener. Jonny Bairstow has been deemed surplus to requirements. Prabhsimran Singh, in his best position up top, needs to deliver on a flat one.

Possible XI: P Singh/H Singh (subs), S Curran, Rossouw, Jitesh, Livingstone, Shashank, Ashutosh, Brar, Rabada, Harshal, Arshdeep

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings pitch report

We're now just a few clicks shy of more than 80% of first-innings scores busting 180 at Eden Gardens and 40% for 200. The par line is overs 201.5. That does feel a bit risky and Sportsbook's 6/42.50 that both teams score 190 may have more appeal.

Kolkata are no better than 1.695/7, which is one of the shortest-priced favourites we've seen so far this season. it's not entirely unjustified although it is the zone of an established, crack unit.

It's not a wager for us as there are doubts about KKR's bowling. They allowed Bangalore to get far too close (winning by one run) last time and some of their death plans were alarmingly bad.

Punjab are not in the least reliable and they are to be backed only at big odds. We would prefer they bat second and will then look for the established Shashank-Ashutosh rescue act. Backing Punjab to get up to 18 an over from the last 10 at about five down would be ideal.

Liam Livingstone is overdue a score and although the 7/24.50 is a little short, the possibility of Prab Singh subbing in as a non-runner in a chase keeps us keen. We will keep stakes sensible, though. We are back on with Andre Russell for a score at 11/26.50 top KKR bat. He is overdue another success.

