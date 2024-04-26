Premier League MD35 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 30/1

Are we set for Saturday shocks

North London Derby can deliver a thriller

10 Correct Score Tips from 5/1 6.00 to 30/1 31.00

Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca here

Match Odds: West Ham 9/25.50, Draw 15/4, Liverpool 1/21.50

I've been gobsmacked watching some of Liverpool's recent performances. They dominate games and create loads of chances, but they're just being so wasteful in front of goal. They're huge outsiders to win the title now and that might just relieve a bit of pressure.

West Ham's season is all but over. True, they can still qualify for the Europa Conference League next season but is that really enough incentive to get the juices flowing. I think not, and last week's drubbing at Crystal Palace suggests they may already have downed tools.

Match Odds: Fulham 11/102.11, Draw 13/53.60, Crystal Palace 12/53.40

It's hard to predict how these matches with absolutely nothing to play for will go but at least we know that Fulham can be very good at Craven Cottage, while Palace arrive on the back of three straight wins. Hopefully we're set for a very entertaining clash.

Match Odds: Man United 40/851.47, Draw 15/4, Burnley 5/16.00

It's been a strange week for Manchester United. They let slip a 3-0 lead against Coventry in the cup, and in midweek they twice had to come from behind to beat the worst team in the Premier League. Yet they won both games eventually, which, ultimately is the main thing that matters.

Burnley's survival hopes are slim but they're the one team at the bottom of the table that are showing some fight. They've lost just one of their last seven league games and away from home they've recorded 2-2 draws at West Ham and Chelsea before comfortably beating Sheff United last week.

These sort of predictions usually come back to haunt me but once again I'm going to take on United. I just think Burnley will be the team that wants it more. Whether that's good enough on the day we'll have to wait and see.

Match Odds: Newcastle 2/91.22, Draw 13/27.50, Sheff United 10/111.00

Newcastle were very disappointing in losing to Crystal Palace in midweek but they're a good team at St James' Park and can usually be relied upon to produce their best. If they do on Saturday then I can see beating the Blades with a lot of room to spare.

Match Odds: Wolves 19/201.95, Draw 14/53.80, Luton 13/53.60

Wolves have gone off the boil in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last seven games in all competitions. They've had a magnificent season but with absolutely nothing left to play for you just wonder if they're another team who are already looking forward to their summer holiday.

Luton are still very much in with a chance of avoiding the drop and they have a relatively kind run-in too, and I won't be surprised at all if they go to Molineux and take all three points.

Match Odds: Everton 7/52.40, Draw 12/53.40, Brentford 2/13.00

Everton were excellent in beating Liverpool in midweek, a result that almost certainly will keep them in the Premier League. Brentford were also excellent in thrashing Luton last week, and they're now five games without defeat. So both teams should be quite relaxed, and I think both will be happy to share the spoils.

Match Odds: Aston Villa 6/52.20, Draw 29/10, Chelsea 2/13.00

With absolutely nothing to play for Chelsea appeared to down tools in their 5-0 drubbing at Arsenal on Tuesday night, they were unrecognisable from the team that pushed Man City all the way in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

I say 'nothing to play' for because I really don't think Chelsea care about being in the Europa League next season, but if I'm wrong about that then surely they have to show more desire and a better attitude at Villa.

The problem is Villa will be on top of their game. They are gunning for a top four finish and they look fully focussed. It's hard to envisage anything other than a home win to be honest.

Match Odds: Bournemouth 5/42.25, Draw 14/53.80, Brighton 19/10

Here's another mid-table clash with both teams having nothing to play for. Bournemouth are unbeaten in five at home and they are on course to record their highest ever Premier League points tally, so maybe that will give them the edge.

Brighton weren't great against Manchester City in midweek. There's no shame in losing heavily to Man City when they're at their best but it was a performance that hinted, as I've said a few times now, that Brighton are another team looking forward to the season ending.

Match Odds: Tottenham 31/10, Draw 31/10, Arsenal 4/51.80

Incredibly Tottenham could be nine points behind Aston Villa when they kick off in the North London Derby. They will have three games in hand of course but knowing that you have to win all three just to draw level surely comes with a lot of pressure.

That shouldn't matter in this game mind you, every player on the pitch will be giving their all for the three points and it's hard to remember a NLD with more riding on it. Spurs going for a top four finish and Arsenal gunning for the title.

I think we're set for an absolute cracker. Both teams know that a win will massively help them to achieve their own targets, but at the same time destroy the chances of their rivals achieving their targets.

Who wins it? I really can't call it. I just think we're set for goals, cards, tackles flying in, tempers boiling over. It could have everything, so let's have a wild score bet.

Match Odds: Nottm Forest 17/29.50, Draw 5/16.00, Man City 3/101.30

You're desperate for a win to help you avoid relegation and next up is a Man City team chasing down the title. Sorry Forest fans, it' going to be a tough afternoon.

It won't happen, but with two teams below Forest in the table (Sheff Utd and Burnley) still to play is there an argument to say rotate your squad here? Rest your best players, keep them fully fit for those massive six-pointers?

It wouldn't be the daftest thing in the world to do, but as I say, it won't happen (I don't think). But even with their strongest starting XI it's impossible to make a case for Forest taking anything from this game. So I won't.

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.