Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wendil Tiger to roar clear

Hove - 15:07 - Back Punk Rock Zelda (Trap 4)

Having ended 2023 in very good form, Punk Rock Zelda (T4) missed the first part of this year but has highlighted she's steadily coming to the boil in recent starts, finishing to particularly good effect from mid-division when runner-up in this Grade of A8 six days ago. Capable of even better on the clock, being drawn outside slowly away/inexperienced sorts ought to count for plenty this afternoon and we're hopeful of a very big run.

Yarmouth - 19:44 - Back Bennys Chancer (Trap 3)

Having largely plied her trade in open/A1 company at Yarmouth, Bennys Chancer (T3) was unable to justify good support having been afforded a drop in grade four days ago. However, always on the backfoot following a first-bend bump, she's best not judged too harshly on that effort. Crucially fancied to lead up this field, that will see the daughter of Magical Bale in a much better light and she can enhance her already impressive strike rate at the track.

Yarmouth - 20:38 - Back Wendil Tiger (Trap 3)

Steadily progressive throughout last year at Henlow, Wendil Tiger (T3) has quickly made his mark at Yarmouth, landing back-to-back graded contests in March. Much better than his latest effort implies, the son of Roxholme Nidge remains one to be interested in tackling top-grade company and, with a swift exit, he can prove tough to contain.