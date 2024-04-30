Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's three bets for Punchestown Festival day two

Brendan returned good profit on day one

Answer To Kayf a 3pts bet

40/1 41.00 chance Champella can go well

Let's Go Champ fancied to go close

Punchestown Festival Day Two Tips

A star of NH racing shines over Punchestown on day 2 of the festival. Galopin Des Champs was turned over at this meeting last year. That has emboldened the layers to dangle a tempting price about the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero. I can see the reasoning.

Fastorslow is a proper horse who seems to have a real affinity with his local track. My hunch is that GDC will take care of business but I'm happy to leave the race alone from a betting point of view.

No. 19 Champella (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: T. P. Harney

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 115

A fiendish puzzle. It's hard to rule many out with any great confidence. I'll take a flyer on Champella at a juicy price.

She arrives here on the back of a 33 length beating in Leopardstown. Not ideal to be fair but she shaped better than the bare result that day. It was her first start in almost a year. The ground was bottomless. She was still travelling well turning for home. I feel she was entitled to get tired. Her jockey wasn't hard on her once any chance of winning had gone.

Champella defeated a very solid stick in My Design when winning a mares hurdle in Wexford. A mark off 115 would look generous based on that form. Admittedly, that was over 18 months ago and things haven't gone to plan since. She's still only a six-year-old year old mind you. I expect her to be primed for thus valuable prize. A price of 40/1 just proved too big to resist.

Back Champella 1pt E/W @ 40/141.00 Bet here

No. 1 Answer To Kayf SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Terence O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. P. Shinnick

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Answer To Kayf enjoys a significant class edge here. He has butted heads with the likes of Stellar Story, Waterford Whispers and Captain Cody this season. Those horses are in a different league to the opposition he faces here. He arrives on the back of a fourth placed finish in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was narrowly defeated in a Grade 2 novice hurdle in Limerick over Christmas. His inexperienced jockey wasn't entitled to use his claim there. He does claim a 7 pound allowance in this race.

Answer To Kayf is clearly thriving. A career best effort is entirely feasible. He seems a straightforward ride. I expect he'll take a prominent position, jump well and assert his obvious dominance on the run for home.

Back Answer To Kayf 3pts Win @ 9/43.25 Bet here

No. 14 Lets Go Champ (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 131

Lets Go Champ looks a touch overpriced. He clearly hasn't been easy to train. This nine-year-old will have just his eight career start here. He ran a big race when finishing second in a handicap hurdle at this meeting last year.

His novice chase campaign has gone reasonably well. He was no match for American Mike and Fact To File on seasonal debut in Navan. He then finished second behind Embassy Gardens in Punchestown.

All three of those horses are high class novice chasers. LGC looked to have a real chance on handicap debut last time out in Limerick. He didn't get it done but that was a funny race. They crawled around and the race developed into a sprint. Having travelled best of all, and jumped efficiently, LGC looked the likely winner coming to the second last.

Ultimately, he was probably done for a turn of foot. The three main protagonists in the finish ran around up the straight. The Champ's lack of experience may have told. It's also possible that he needed the run after over 3 months off the track.

Admittedly, the betting would suggest that wasn't the case. He should be primed here. This race promises to be run at a good gallop. I'd be hopeful my selection will jump well enough to cope with this big field test. If so, he should go close.