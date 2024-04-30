Rachael Blackmore Day Two Punchestown Festival: Champ in good form

Hoping Tag Man and Tobar can improve

No. 12 Tag Man (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Tag Man again in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday. He hasn't run since October, when he finished third behind Encanto Bruno in a novices' hurdle at Cheltenham, so whatever he does here, I'm sure he'll build on it.

But he can go well fresh and he won a bumper at the Punchestown Festival in 2022, so we know that he can go well at the track. Hopefully he can go well here, and hopefully he will have a good campaign ahead.

No. 1 An Tobar SBK 20/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

An Tobar is stepping up in trip here to almost three miles for the first time, so hopefully that will be a help to him. I thought when he won his maiden hurdle in Fairyhouse in November that he was going to have a big season ahead, but he hasn't got to where I thought he would get to.

He's going to have to improve on what we have seen so far if he is going to be competitive here. But he is a horse who I know has ability, so hopefully the step up in trip will be a help to him and hopefully we can see him run a much better race here.

No. 7 Gentlemansgame SBK 66/1 EXC 46 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It's great to be getting back on Gentlemansgame in the Punchestown Gold Cup. I last rode him two years ago when he finished third behind Klassical Dream and Ashdale Bob in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at the 2022 Punchestown Festival, so it is nice to be getting back on him now.

He was good early in the season when he beat Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase in Wetherby. He was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but that was his first run since the Charlie Hall, and he ran better in the Bowl at Aintree.

It's obviously going to be tough, Galopin Des Champs obviously sets a very high standard, but he is lightly raced and, if he puts his best foot forward, he could be in the shake-up.

No. 14 Lets Go Champ (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 131

Lets Go Champ finished second in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle at last year's Punchestown Festival, so hopefully he can go one better here in the HSS Hire Handicap Chase.

He hasn't won yet over fences, but he ran well to finish second behind Embassy Gardens in a beginners' chase at Punchestown in December, and he ran well again last time to finish a close-up third in a handicap chase at Limerick.

We're hoping that there's more to come from him, he has a nice light weight on his back and he seems to be in good form going into the race.

