Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Maljoom fancied to strike at Ascot

Maljoom can get back on the up at Ascot

Walk Away Harry must be well handicapped at Punchestown

All aboard the Henderson Express

No. 4 (1) Maljoom (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Maljoom - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has had his issues and ran as well as can be expected after 472 days off the track at Newmarket in September when one place behind Epictetus having run keen and been poorly positioned. He was conceding race fitness to a useful Group 2 field, and he didn't look in love with the undulating track. Furthermore, he didn't have a clear run-up to that contest with a setback just one month earlier, and all things considered, it was a solid effort.

With that run aside, he was arguably the best three-year-old over 1m in the 2022 season, finishing his time with a very unlucky fourth in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes when continuously denied a clear passage and steaming home from off-the-pace. In the hope that he has had a clear run at his seasonal return this time around, he is undoubtedly the horse to beat.

This may be a run just to get him back on track, but this is also a significant ease in grade. This stiff mile and small field should suit him, and connections' perseverance can be rewarded. Back him at 2/13.00 or bigger.

13:40 Ascot - Back Maljoom @ 11/43.75 Bet here

No. 25 Walk Away Harry (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: P. Byrnes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 113

It would be astonishing if Walk Away Harry - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - didn't have a stack in hand off this opening rating of 113 on handicap debut, even on the sole evidence of his bumper win at this meeting last year.

The Charles Byrnes runner warmed up for this with an eye-catching effort in a Cork Maiden last month when not knocked about, finishing strongly under minimal urgings from three out. He scored here last term, beating Irish Panther, who had chased home Fact To File and Ballyburn in previous bumpers before finishing second to Farren Glory at Clonmel - a subsequent Grade 1 winner. Also behind that day was Dr Eggman (123), Quantum Storm, who had been second to Ballyburn before and a point-to-point second to Giovinco, and Lecky Watson, who runs in the Grade 1 on the card.

He was an eye-catcher at Cork in November behind Reading Tommy Wrong, Lisnagar Fortune and Staffordshire Knot when a seven-length fourth, and they are all rated 140 plus. He finished lame on his hurdling debut and was just a 3/14.00 chance behind winner Answer To Kayf (137) and What's Up Darling (134).

There's a very high chance we have yet to see the best of him, and now, handicapping, he is taken to land this valuable pot in the first time tongue-tie returned to good ground, the scene of his excellent bumper victory.

3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

14:30 Punchestown - Back Walk Away Harry @ 10/34.33 Bet here

No. 6 East India Express (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

It's not often you see a Nicky Henderson runner at Punchestown, but that's the case with East India Express - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who must be bouncing at home to get on the boat. He makes up a potential team of four for Seven Barrows over the coming days, and while his figures say he has it all to do, I give him a better chance than that.

The five-year-old was unsuited by the way the race developed at Newbury, turning into a dash over the final two flights, but he finished with a powerful effort on unfavoured ground to leave the impression we have yet to see the best of him.

He effortlessly dispatched a now 119-rated rival when last seen at Kempton in good ground, and the angle to an improved performance is this trip coupled with a sounder surface. It's worth noting that he beat the likes of Email Andy (134) and Classic Anthem effortlessly in a bumper on debut, and it's no stretch to get him to a rating of 130.

After just four outings, there's a good chance there is more to come from him, and I wonder if the handful of these Irish runners are worthy of their ratings, and it may only take a mid-130's performance to win this.

Mistergif looked out on his feet at Aintree and only ran as well as Lump Sum (134). At the same time, he was well held at Cheltenham and didn't beat much in his Maiden, so expecting a 140-point performance today might be a little hopeful. Cleatus Poolaw down in trip could go well but lacks a gear. Hence, they tried him over 3m. No Flies On Him back on a sounder surface could go well, but his form is a little suspect.

Back the selection at 6/17.00 or bigger.