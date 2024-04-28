Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Romeo Exocet can pass the test

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Sunday.

Sheffield - 13.59 - Back Lightfoot Odie (Trap 4)

A winner over the 280m trip at Sheffield, LIGHTFOOT ODIE (Trap 4, 13.59) has yet to taste success over the 500m trip but she dropped the hint she's ready to buck that trend seven days ago, producing a career-best display when chasing home a kennel-mate who has boosted the form subsequently. A June 22' whelp, she's open to further improvement yet, her latest effort on the clock reads particularly well in this field, and with a clear run, she can come home in front.

Towcester - 16.18 - Back Romeo Exocet (Trap 6)

Over at Towcester ROMEO EXOCET (Trap 6, 16.18) has been quick to make his mark at the track, again strong at the finish when scoring in A2 company latest. Operating as the sole wide seed this afternoon rates a plus now he's asked a sterner question and the July 22' whelp is fancied to pass this test.

Towcester - 17.37 - Back Bonjurno Boy (Trap 5)

A lightly-raced, progressive sort at Yarmouth, BONJURNO BOY (Trap 5, 17.37) impressed when making his first start at Towcester a winning one last weekend, breaking swiftly and ultimately clearing away off the final bend for a ready success. Impressive once more on the clock, there's more to come from the son of Droopys Sydney granted experience and he can make it two from two over the demanding 500m trip.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

