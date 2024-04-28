Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Easy runs play on batting paradise

Warner could return for Hope

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals

Monday 29 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals team news

Kolkata's record-breaking defeat by Punjab will test their resolve. Do they hit the panic button and revert back to Mitchell Starc, who has been disappointing, instead of keeping faith with Dushmantha Chameera? Anukul Roy could be replaced by Suyash Sharma as impact player in the field.

Possible XI: Salt, Narine, Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh/Suyash (subs), Shreyas, Russell, Rinku, Ramandeep, Chakratharty, Harshit, Chameera

If David Warner is fit following a finger problem he will surely replace Shai Hope. But he may have lost his opening slot to the outstanding Jake Fraser-McGurk. Lizaad Williams has replaced Anrich Nortje with the ball.

Possible XI: Fraser-McGurk, Shaw, Warner, Pant, Stubbs, Porel, Axar, Kushagra, Kuldeep, WIlliams, Khaleel, Mukesh

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals pitch report

Eden Gardens is a bona fide road after KKR failed to defend 261. How high do the market makers now go? At the start of the tournament both teams for 220 was generally a 22/123.00 chance. Now Sportsbook go 9/110.00 about both teams scoring 230. In a fast-changing format the 11/102.11 for both for 190 may be easy money.

Back both teams to score 190 @ 11/102.11 Bet here

Kolkata are 1.768/11 for victory and few are going to be keen to take such a short price about a team which have been confirmed (again) as a one-trick pony. This mob can bat but they can't bowl.

Delhi are arguably the form team in the comp. They still make some strange calls (sending in Shai Hope after a raucous start against MI for example) but they have by and large sorted out their decision-making.

The strategy is pretty straightforward for Eden Gardens. We expect the team batting first to be be skinny odds-on after their dig.

Therefore if form holds Delhi, batting first, could go from 2.245/4 outsiders to about 1.402/5 by the break.

Fraser-McGurk is boosted to 10/34.33 for top DC bat. We are keen on Warner for runs when he returns but 3/14.00 isn't a great price considering we've been getting bigger. Similarly Andre Russell's price has taken a massive cut for no reason to 4/15.00. Instead back Russell in-play from 8/19.00.

Back Andre Russell top KKR bat in-play from 8/19.00 Bet here

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor's IPL Strategy Special...