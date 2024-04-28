Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Easy runs play on batting paradise
Ed Hawkins is counting on runs again at Eden Gardens on Monday and finds a cheap 11/10 chance to cop...
-
KKR too skinny at 1.768/11
-
Both teams for 190 is value
-
Warner could return for Hope
-
Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals
Monday 29 April, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals team news
Kolkata's record-breaking defeat by Punjab will test their resolve. Do they hit the panic button and revert back to Mitchell Starc, who has been disappointing, instead of keeping faith with Dushmantha Chameera? Anukul Roy could be replaced by Suyash Sharma as impact player in the field.
Possible XI: Salt, Narine, Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh/Suyash (subs), Shreyas, Russell, Rinku, Ramandeep, Chakratharty, Harshit, Chameera
If David Warner is fit following a finger problem he will surely replace Shai Hope. But he may have lost his opening slot to the outstanding Jake Fraser-McGurk. Lizaad Williams has replaced Anrich Nortje with the ball.
Possible XI: Fraser-McGurk, Shaw, Warner, Pant, Stubbs, Porel, Axar, Kushagra, Kuldeep, WIlliams, Khaleel, Mukesh
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals pitch report
Eden Gardens is a bona fide road after KKR failed to defend 261. How high do the market makers now go? At the start of the tournament both teams for 220 was generally a 22/123.00 chance. Now Sportsbook go 9/110.00 about both teams scoring 230. In a fast-changing format the 11/102.11 for both for 190 may be easy money.
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals match odds
Kolkata are 1.768/11 for victory and few are going to be keen to take such a short price about a team which have been confirmed (again) as a one-trick pony. This mob can bat but they can't bowl.
Delhi are arguably the form team in the comp. They still make some strange calls (sending in Shai Hope after a raucous start against MI for example) but they have by and large sorted out their decision-making.
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals Exchange strategy
The strategy is pretty straightforward for Eden Gardens. We expect the team batting first to be be skinny odds-on after their dig.
Therefore if form holds Delhi, batting first, could go from 2.245/4 outsiders to about 1.402/5 by the break.
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals player bets
Fraser-McGurk is boosted to 10/34.33 for top DC bat. We are keen on Warner for runs when he returns but 3/14.00 isn't a great price considering we've been getting bigger. Similarly Andre Russell's price has taken a massive cut for no reason to 4/15.00. Instead back Russell in-play from 8/19.00.
Now read more of the the best IPL Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor's IPL Strategy Special...
Ed Hawkins P-L
2024: +27.2
2022:+16.792023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
New customers can get £20 in free bets!
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.