Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wendil Tiger can roar home

Doncaster - 18.09 - Back Clongeen Star (Trap 5)

The penultimate race on Doncaster's card features at 18.09 and CLONGEEN STAR (Trap 5) looks a solid option. Having recently been dropped in class, she never got the rub of the green on her latest outing, meeting with early crowding before closing up late on. Boasting a 25% strike rate in this grade of B5, this is a race lacking depth and she can turn handy in the orange vest and come home best from the three-quarter point.

Yarmouth - 18.32 - Back Rapido Piper (Trap 2)

RAPIDO PIPER (Trap 2, 18.32) has developed into a useful grader despite seeming to find Yarmouth's 462m trip challenging his stamina reserves so it was no surprise to see the early-paced son of Rising Brandy make an immediate impact switched to sprinting on his penultimate start. A subsequent success over four bends very much highlighted he remains at the very top of his game and Craig Morris's charge looks worthy of siding with again in his bid to complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

Yarmouth - 19.09 - Back Wendil Tiger (Trap 4)

One hound who has taken particularly well to the demands of Yarmouth following the closure of Henlow is WENDIL TIGER (Trap 4, 19.09) taking his record to four from nine at the track with mis most comfortable effort yet in A1 class five days ago. Boasting speed and stamina for the trip, he looks to have another excellent opportunity of continuing the good work this evening and a swift break once more should see him tough to peg back.