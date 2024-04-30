Find Me a 100 Winner: Pan one of three outside fancies in Texas and China

Read my CJ Cup Byron Nelson preview here

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship has been a decent tournament for outsiders of late, so I've got two picks there and one in the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour.

I had my doubts as to whether the 100/1101.00 on the Sportsbook about C.T Pan would last and sadly he's just been clipped in to 80/181.00 so instead of putting him up each-way with eight places, I'll put him up as the usually trade at 100.099/1.

I'm not in the least bit surprised to see that he's been supported given he was a fast finishing fourth here last year when out of form and that he contended alongside Kevin Yu last week in New Orleans.

The pair where right in the thick of it after a 62 on Moving Day but a sorry 75 on Sunday saw the pair slip form a tie for fifth to a tie for 28th.

Back CT Pan (2Us) @ 100.099/1



South Africa's Garrick Higgo was also in-the-mix in New Orleans last week, playing alongside Ryan Fox, and he looks vastly overpriced at 190.0189/1.

Higgo and Fox finished the event in style with a seven-under-par 65 in the much trickier foursomes format to finish tied for fourth so the prolific 24-year-old must be in decent nick.

Higgo finished only 30th here on debut last year but he wasn't in great form at the time (missed his two previous cuts) and his play improved throughout the week as he posted rounds of 69, 68, 68 and 65.

He's already a winner on the PGA Tour (the Palmetto Championship in 2021) and he's shown his aptitude for a low scoring event on the DP World Tour, winning the Portugal Open with a 19-under-par score and twice in the Canary Islands, having reached 025 and -27.

This should be just up his street and he looks nicely primed after last week.

Back Garrick Higgo (1.5Us) @ 190.0189/1



It's hard to believe that the impressive 2018 Scottish Open winner, Brandon Stone, is still in search of fourth DP World Tour title.

He was a missed biride putt on the 18th hole away from posting the DP World Tour's first sub-60 round on day four at Gullane almost six years ago and had to settle for merely lifting the prestigious trophy. His third on the DP World Tour.

He looked to have a huge future in the game and he did win again in his homeland in 2021 but the closest he's come to winning again on the DP World Tour is his playoff loss at the Oman Open back in 2020.

As highlighted in the preview, that's an event played at Al Mouj, a venue that correlates brilliantly with this one and Stone is one of the players to boost the link given he finished second here way back in 2016.

At only 31, Stone has plenty of time to get back to winning ways and given he finished fourth at Al Hamra at the end of January (another low scoring paspalum track that appears to correlate), I thought he was worth chancing this week.

He arrives in China on the back of an 18th place finish in Japan last week, where he broke 70 every day, and this longer track is far more suitable.

As he showed in no uncertain terms in Scotland, Stone can go very low when the conditions suit and he's a fair price at 100.099/1 given he's no bigger than 80/181.00 on the High Street.

Back Brandon Stone (2us) @ 100.099/1



