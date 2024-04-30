Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elderberry Puma can pounce

Romford - 15:07 - Back Heavenly Scent (Trap 6)

Heavenly Scent (T6) has been a little up and down in form terms since adding to her tally during early March yet, having received some mercy from the grader, found herself getting more competitive when second in A7 company last time. An early-paced sort, she has all the tools to be a big player in this field and can trap smartly out wide and make a bold bid from the front.

Monmore - 15:13 - Back Jaguar Dettori (Trap 3)

Jaguar Dettori (T3) has made a bright start to his career in the lower grades at Monmore in recent weeks, winning twice and taking his form up a notch in defeat subsequently. Particularly strong at the finish on his most recent outing, that effort suggests success in this class of A8 is well within his grasp and, open to further progress, he looks a serious player once more.

Monmore - 16:29 - Back Elderberry Puma (Trap 2)



Following a short spell on the sidelines, Elderberry Puma (T2) has returned in good form, again running on strongly when second on the downgrade last time. A multiple A1 winner, he boasts a good record when operating in the blue jacket and he can stamp his class on proceedings this afternoon.