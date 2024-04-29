Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: The season review
For the last time this season Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to Betfair's Barry Orr and reflects on Team Ditcheat's 2023/24 campaign...
Fantastic Cobden wins Champion Jockey
Team Ditcheat wins £3M in prize money
Season stars and the ones to watch next season
It has been a fantastic season for Team Ditcheat with 132 winners and just under a 25% strike-rate and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls was particularly delighted for Harry Cobden who clinched the Jockey's Championship on Friday.
The 25-year-old has been superb for Team Ditcheat this season and Paul said:
"A big well done to Harry for a fantastic effort. I always thought he could it. He deserves it, he has worked hard and probably round tracks he didn't know he would be riding at this year to get his winners.
"His prize money for this season is pheonmenal. I am really proud of him and it is great to have a champion in the yard."
Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries
Paul's Ditcheat Diary-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 29, 2024
Paul reflects on some of his season's highlights, Harry Cobden being crowned Champion jockey, looks to the future and missing departed friends and colleagues. @PFNicholls | @BetfairBarry pic.twitter.com/uQPXnjT7ge
Pic D'Orhy, Captain Teague and Ginny's Destiny were stars this season
Paul said: "I've been very lucky with some lovely youngsters this season. I think we had 15 individual bumper winners who will be novice hurdlers next season.
"Pic D'Orhy is a marvellous horse. He is tough and genuine won his Grade 1 at Ascot this season. I wouldn't mind a few more like him. He will be back next season.
"Ginny's Destiny was an improver. Stay Away Fay and Captain Teague are proper horses.
"We know what the problem is with Stay Away Fay and we will sort his breathing out and he will be back.
"We are already buying nice young horses and building up a strong team again."
"It's feels odds, not having an entries to prepare this week, but the new season in October will be here before you know it."
