How to win Betfair's unique Smell-tenham Candle

We all know punters won't be able to attend this year's Cheltenham Festival but besides hitting winners on the Exchange or Sportsbook, Betfair is doing its best to make our customers feel like they're there.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Smell-tenham scented candle.

The five-layered candle burns for more then 40 hours - perfect for a four-day sofa session - and brings you all the authentic aromas of a day at the races.

For a chance to win one of the candles you'll need to keep a close eye on the Betfair Twitter feed this Sunday (March 14) and retweet our candle tweet to stand a chance of winning.

The candle kicks-off your day 'at the races' in the best way possible - starting with the racing breakfast of champions - the bacon sarnie. The notes from the candle then run through to a signature pint of creamy stout, before taking you to the main event: a layer with an aroma of saddle leather, before revealing the scent of freshly cut grass as the runners head out on to the tracks.

We know a day at the races has its highs and lows, so Betfair has allocated the final layer to an unforgettable aroma of the races: horse manure!

The layers in full within the candle consist of a bacon sandwich (pink), stout (white), saddle leather (black), grass (green) and horse manure (brown). The candles are made from vegan soy wax and burn for 40-50 hours, lots of time for racing fans to enjoy the Cheltenham Festival at home.

Eleven-time Champion National Hunt Trainer and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, said today:

"This is brilliant. Obviously, I will be able to attend the Festival this year but for so many racing enthusiasts the annual pilgrimage to the Cotswolds will be sorely missed. This candle is a really fun way of reminding fans of the greatest show on turf and what we can all look forward to next year when punters can return."