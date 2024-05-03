Luton v Everton: Focus on fouls in 5/1 Bet Builder treble

Back a result at Kenilworth Road at 5/4 2.25

Luton v Everton

Friday 3 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Everton finally found some form just at the right time to reel off three straight wins and secure survival - now Luton will hope they've taken their foot off the gas as the Hatters look to do the same.

Rob Edwards' side could jump out of the bottom three with a win - and they've already beaten the Toffees twice this season, both times 2-1 at Goodison.

Luton fan Stuart Atwell's involvement in Everton's win over Forest has caused much hilarity among Hatters fans, but they have to improve on a run of one win in 13 to capitalise.

The bookies can't split them with both Luton and Everton 13/82.63 to win this Friday night game. It's 5/23.50 on the draw at Kenilworth Road.

Luton should have more intensity about them now Everton are safe and they do their best work at home - but they've also failed to beat any bottom-six side at home so far this season.

It's been 20 games since a Luton clean sheet, and although they've won those three home games without conceding - Everton's last away game saw them hammered 6-0 at Chelsea.

It's a tough one to call mainly because we don't know what Everton will turn up, but we do know they can score, we know Luton can score and can't really afford draws right now - so we'll back a result and a few goals.

Back both teams to score & no draw @ 5/42.25

Back 5/1 player props Bet Builder

Carlton Morris has given aay a foul in his last 12 games, three of those being multiple foul games.

With the heightened pressure on this game, then Morris at 6/52.20 for 2+ fouls is worth a bet in a player props Bet Builder for the game.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is a fouls machine for Everton, but he's also on the receiving end plenty - so adding him to be fouled 2+ times at 4/61.67 makes sense.

And we've got to back Ross Barkely against his former side right? Barkley's been largely excellent for Luton this season and is on a nice run for goal attempts that we can cash in on.

He's hit the target in seven of his last eight matches and we can back Barkley to have 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84

Back Barkley 1+ shot on target, Gueye fouled 2+ times, Morris 2+ fouls @ 5/16.00

