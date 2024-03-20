Cheltenham Festival: Rhys Williams has six eyecatchers from last week's action

Six horses to note from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Mistergif

Having been held up in both starts over hurdles in France and being able to make the running without pressure on his Irish debut, the rush to the first in the Supreme seemed to quickly take Mistergif out of his comfort zone. He had to be shaken along to get going and then made a mistake at the first hurdle.

Having been held up, he made headway to be in a challenging position turning the final bend and jumped the last in a very close third but he couldn't sustain the effort and weakened to finish fifth.

I think this experience will bring him on mentally and the removal of the hood again (not worn on Irish debut) could see him take a step forward from this.

Supersundae

Supersundae was making his debut for Willie Mullins in the Supreme having had two runs over hurdles in France. Held up in last from the off, he was still in that position when having an awkward landing at two out. He could never get into contention but stayed on well to finish seventh.

He looks an obvious type to improve for a longer trip and it will be interesting to see whether they switch him to fences next season or stay hurdling if he remains a novice in this sphere.

Black Bamboo

Black Bamboo wasn't competitive at the finish in the Coral Cup but he ran well considering his jumping let him down. He was held up and his jumping lacked fluency at three of the first four hurdles.

He was slicker over the next three hurdles and made headway coming down the hill to three out but he was a bit awkward at three out and made a bad mistake at two out. He lost his place after that before staying on well late on to finish sixth.

His jumping clearly needs work but the ability he showed suggests he's capable of taking a good handicap off this mark at some point.

Iroko

The finish of the Turners was dominated by horses that were always in a prominent position. Staying on back in fifth was Iroko who ran well on his return to action over a trip that I think is short of his optimum.

He was outpaced at the top of the track and dropped back to seventh at three out before running on again in the closing stages.

That was only his second run over fences following a comfortable victory on chasing debut in early November and I expect he'll benefit mentally from that. Given he looks very likely to be suited by a step back up in trip, the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree could be a suitable next step for him..

Demnat

A horse that I'm hoping will be going the other way in trip next time is Demnat who ran well for a long way in the Kim Muir when looking a blatant non stayer.

Racing handily from the off, he went to the front after the water jump on the final circuit and was still just in front at three out but he was headed before the final bend and faded quickly late on to eventually finish ninth.

I thought they had identified the right trip for Demnat on his first start in Britain when winning over 2m4f at Ludlow and the placement of him since has been a bit baffling so he could still be a force in handicaps back over a more suitable trip in the future.

Jungle Boogie

Much to the chagrin of those who backed him for the Ryanair, Jungle Boogie ran in the Gold Cup and ran exactly like a horse who would have been suited by the Ryanair.

He raced keenly under restraint for around a circuit and a half and he was still going well when nodding on landing at three out. Gathered up, he moved into a share of fourth early in the home straight but the keenness took its toll from that point and he faded to finish sixth.

The way he travelled suggests a drop back in trip is what this extremely lightly-raced ten-year-old needs and he clearly still retains a lot of talent.