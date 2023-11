Rachael aims to raise £250K for IJF and IIJF charities

Each winner worth £5K until Grand National day

Rachael Blackmore's charity winners list

Current Total: £105K

The winners

28/11/23 - Banprionsa - Tramore

Betfair is challenging the brilliant Rachael Blackmore to raise up to £250,000 for two racing charities by doing what she does best - winning horse races.

On Saturday 25 November (Betfair Chase day) Betfair launched the Serial Winners Fund with an initial £100,000 donation.

We will add £5,000 to the pot for every winner Rachael gets over the finishing line up until the Grand National on April 13.

The cause is great and the chances of Rachael reaching her target are good. Over the last five years, Rachael has ridden an average of 30 winners during the same period.

Up to £250K will go to IJF and IIF

Proceeds will be shared evenly between the two charities that make a major difference to the lives of jockeys in both the UK and Ireland, the 'Injured Jockeys Fund' and 'Irish Injured Jockeys'.

The Injured Jockey's Fund has helped more than 1,000 jockeys and their families since 1964, distributing more than £20 million, and Betfair's donation will help fund continue their great work.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore said: "This is a very generous initiative from Betfair and one that I am excited to be a part of over the coming season.



"The work of IIJ and IJF is vital in providing support services for jockeys past and present. It's great to have Betfair supporting not only me, but two organisations that are so important to us as jockeys."

Rachael off the mark at Tramore

This is where you can keep track of every winner Rachael rides in her bid to raise £250K between now and 13 April. We will update list with each winner and new total.

The first win on her journey to £250K came on Tuesday 28 November at Tramore by riding 2/51.40 favourite Banprionsa to victory for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

