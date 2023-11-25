The full film of Rachael Blackmore: The Game Changer is now LIVE!

View our latest Serial Winners fim in this story, on Youtube or via our social channels

Racegoers at Haydock can watch in our unique stable cinema

AND IT'S LIVE!

Out now on a screen near you, Betfair exclusively presents our brand new Serial Winners film 'Rachael Blackmore: The Game Changer'.

How to watch our latest Serial Winners film

Telling the story of Rachael Blackmore's rise through the sport, this short but epic film premieres for the first time on Saturday.

For those lucky enough to be at Haydock we have exclusive screenings at the Betfair Stable Cinema, located just beside the parade ring at the racecourse on Betfair chase Day.

Alternatively, everyone can watch Serial Winners wherever they may be - on your phone, in this story, on YouTube and also on Betfair's social channels!

Rachael Blackmore - The definition of a Serial Winner

From the training yards to the buzz of Cheltenham on a race day, this film will transport you to the action with some special guest appearances along the way!

Featuring insight from leading experts in the racing industry, including Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle, and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin tell the story of her rise to the top of the sport.

Rachael was not born into racing royalty but has become one of the most well-known National Hunt jockeys in the world through a series of astonishing performances at the biggest festivals throughout her career to date.

It's a far cry from her early years in the sport where she struggled to pick up rides on a regular basis, but now she has transformed herself into one of the most in-demand jockeys in jumps racing. In 'Serial Winners Rachael Blackmore' we explore how to be a Serial Winner in racing, you must tackle being a Serial Loser too

The film is an exciting canter through Rachael Blackmore's rise to fame and you can watch it all now!

How much can brilliant Blackmore make for charity?

In a huge day for Betfair and Rachael we are also delighted to announce the launch of the Serial Winner Fund.

Starting with £100,000 in a pot to be shared between Injured Jockey's Fund and Irish Injured Jockeys, for every winner Rachael gets across the finishing line we will add £5,000 to a total that could swell to £250,000!

Read all about the fund in the link below.