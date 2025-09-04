Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

Fine Interview has got his ground

High Degree should appreciate drop in trip

Al Khawssaa caught the eye last time

This looks a useful classified event with most of these used to competing in competitive handicaps, but Fine Interview has left the impression he's close to his best so far this season, and caught the eye at Goodwood last time.

That was his first run for seven weeks and he appreciated the return to seven furlongs, forced to switch around two furlongs out but staying on well in the final furlong to not be beaten far - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag to highlight his performance.

Given Fine Interview has a very good record on ground softer than good, he has likely been saved with an autumn campaign in mind, and this will be the first time this season he'll have his ground. The return to a straight track, which suits his run style, will also be a positive, and he has all the credentials to run a big race in these conditions.

Recommended Bet Back Fine Interview in the 16:05 Ascot SBK 3/1

High Degree finished runner-up on his first two starts, building on his debut promise when beaten only by King Charter, who has since reached a smart level of form in winning a Heritage Handicap at Newmarket from a mark of 92.

High Degree went one place better at Ffos Las in July and, though he only won by a head, he and the useful runner-up pulled eight and a half lengths clear of the remainder in an above average race for the track.

He was well found in the betting for his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Glorious Goodwood last time, but he was keener than ideal moving up in trip, and he duly paid for it in the closing stages. That performance suggests he's on a good mark, though, and he's well worth another chance back at a mile.

Recommended Bet Back High Degree in the 16:40 Ascot SBK 7/2

This looks a competitive enough handicap, but Timeform Flags point in the direction of the Roger Varian-trained Al Khawssaa.

She was strong in the betting when opening her account over seven furlongs at Southwell last year and that form didn't work out too badly.

Al Khawssaa wasn't at her best on her first two starts back this season, but she caught the eye when runner-up over this course and distance three weeks ago, a first-time hood enabling her to settle better than previously, and she is worth marking up for that effort given she was the only one to make any inroads from the rear.

She comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, has the Hot Trainer Flag, along with the Horse In Focus Flag and, while she may not be entirely straightforward, she has the ability to win races from this sort of mark.