Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ascot, Newmarket & Redcar

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes the feature race of the day

Tips from Katie Midwinter, Sam Turner and more experts

Tips Summary

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

"A massive field for this valuable juvenile event but Karl Burke's upwardly-mobile filly Half Sovereign stands out at these weights and is hard to side against her in her bid to rack up a fifth success on the bounce.

"Marco Botti's promising debut Yarmouth scorer Colori Forever could emerge as the chief threat, although the likes of Blakefell, Starlight Time, True Test and What's The Plan all need factoring in too in the battle for minor honours."

Recommended Bet Back Half Sovereign to Win 14:05 Newmarket SBK 5/2

"With rain in the forecast over Friday and Saturday, conditions could well come right for the admirable veteran Hamish as he bids to win the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes for a second time having taken it in 2022.

"The William Haggas-trained nine-year-old relishes cut in the ground and is relatively lightly raced nowadays, with connections picking and choosing their spots carefully and going where conditions appear most suitable.

"He had to work a bit harder than ideal when getting the better of Mount Atlas at Chester last time, but the ground would have been lively enough for him there (Timeform called it good) and he'll take plenty of stopping if plenty of rain comes.

"There's probably little downside to backing Hamish at this stage as he'd be unlikely to take his chance anyway if the rain doesn't arrive in the quantities needed to show him to best effect."

Recommended Bet Back Hamish to Win 14:25 Ascot SBK 13/8

"Fallen Angel will have pace to run at and should be handy judged on her run in Ireland. Although the startling feature of that with how many of the field were under pressure and being rousted along on entering the straight.

"I think that's the key piece of form here and I liked the way Atsila stayed on too from the rear.

"It's hard to see beyond Fallen Angel as the ground will suit her far more than Cinderella's Dream and with form over 1m2f last term on soft in France, the ground should not be a hindrance if going to soft or even heavy."

Recommended Bet Back Fallen Angel to Win 14:40 Newmarket SBK 9/4

"Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Roger Varian-trained Jabaara holds solid each-way claims in this competitive Group Three.

"The four-year-old filly is seeking a fifth career success, a fourth at Stakes level, in the race, representing an in-form yard under in-form rider Silvestre De Sousa, who has partnered her to two victories in the past.

"Earlier this season, Jabaara was narrowly denied at this level, having finished first past the post in this company at Goodwood last year, before being demoted in favour of runner-up Raqiya, who subsequently won at the Breeders' Cup meeting.

"The daughter of Exceed And Excel was also able to finish second to Porta Fortuna in the Group One Falmouth Stakes, proving her credentials against tough opponents at a high level.

"Things haven't quite gone her way since her latest success when justifying odds of 5/61.84 in a Listed Musselburgh event in June, but the addition of headgear and drop to 6f could allow her to put threaten for the major honours once again, and a price of 16/117.00 represents value."

Recommended Bet Back Jabaara E/W in 15:00 Ascot SBK 16/1

"A gelded son of Galileo Gold, Golden Brown is an intriguing runner for Ed Walker in this competitive 6f juvenile contest, but could outrun his odds of 20/121.00 under Aidan Keeley.

"Following a gelding operation, the £68,000 yearling purchase finishing strongly having been short of room at a crucial stage in the race when contesting a nursery handicap at Goodwood, beaten only a length-and-a-half by now 92-rated Ardisia, who has boosted the form, with now 87-rated Shaman Champion in second and Old Is Gold, who has form with a number of talented juveniles, in third.

"That was a performance worth upgrading by Golden Brown, and, although he was unable to take a step forward at the Ebor Festival, despite performing with some credit in sixth behind Song Of The Clyde, he remains a horse to keep onside."

Recommended Bet Back Golden Brown E/W in 15:20 Redcar SBK 20/1

"The 7f Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap is as open as you'd expect for the big money that's on offer and I'm siding with one who hasn't been seen at all to best effect on his last two starts but could well bounce back at a venue he goes well at.

"David O'Meara's Akkadian Thunder has been placed twice in handicaps on the Ascot straight course, perhaps most notably when a fine second of 27 to subsequent Group 1 winner Never So Brave at the Royal meeting in June.

"That came on the back of a win at Doncaster and Akkadian Thunder is currently in miles better heart than his recent form figures suggest. The selection got no sort of run at Newbury two starts ago and also struggled to find room to work with on the all-weather at Newcastle last time.

"Neither of those efforts should be held against him with this in mind and he surely has more races in him from a mark of 95, the same perch that he ran off when putting up that fine Royal Ascot performance.

"With five places available on the Sportsbook, Akkadian Thunder looks a sound each-way play."

Recommended Bet Back Akkadian Thunder, each-way, in 15:35 Ascot SBK 10/1

"She may be winless in six starts this season, but Naina has still posted two of her best career efforts during the current campaign, including last time over course and distance when she secured a silver medal at tidy odds.

"That is the second time this term the selection has hit the podium at a big price as she was also narrowly beaten on the July Course at 33/134.00 on easy ground and it could be that she simply dislikes travelling too far these days to strut her stuff!

"John Ryan's filly has traditionally coped well with cut in the ground so if Storm Amy does reach Headquarters she shouldn't be unduly inconvenienced and her stable struck with a well-backed Southwell sprinter during the week.

"Naina boxed on gamely once she was headed a fortnight ago and ought to go well returned to a track which clearly suits now she tackles her own sex.

Recommended Bet Back Naina to Win 17:00 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.