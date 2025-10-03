Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Back Bibbi to land the bounty and cause a Longchamp shock

Barberot filly could surprise at a price

Track lover Naina can strike for in-form team

Rubellite a jewel of a bet at Newcastle

One of the most talented French jockeys of his generation, Yann Barberot's career in the saddle was cruelly cut short when he suffered a heart attack at the races and was left with no option but to quit the saddle.

Thankfully, Barberot's second career as a trainer has reaped rich reward and he might enjoy further success courtesy of Bibbiena in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu.

Make no mistake, victory in this staying Group 1 event would represent something of a mini shock, given the selection was comfortably outpointed by the more fancied Latakia when they met at Deauville last time.

However, Barberot's late developing daughter of Doctor Dino was having her first run for more than 100 days that day and the stop-start gallop was never going to play to the strengths of a filly that stays and gallops.

She returns to her favourite track today, evidenced by two wins at Longchamp in the spring on soft turf, and the return to 14 furlongs will also suit a thorough stayer.

At the prices, she is worth a tilt each-way with those at the top of the market having questions to answer stamina wise if the rain materialises.

Recommended Bet Back Bibbiena, E/W, in 16:00 Longchamp SBK 16/1

She may be winless in six starts this season, but Naina has still posted two of her best career efforts during the current campaign, including last time over course and distance when she secured a silver medal at tidy odds.

That is the second time this term the selection has hit the podium at a big price as she was also narrowly beaten on the July Course at 33/134.00 on easy ground and it could be that she simply dislikes travelling too far these days to strut her stuff!

John Ryan's filly has traditionally coped well with cut in the ground so if Storm Amy does reach Headquarters she shouldn't be unduly inconvenienced and her stable struck with a well-backed Southwell sprinter during the week.

Naina boxed on gamely once she was headed a fortnight ago and ought to go well returned to a track which clearly suits now she tackles her own sex.

Recommended Bet Back Naina to Win 17:00 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Given the opportunity, I'm sure Oisin Orr would like to have his ride aboard Rubellite at Newcastle last time again.

As can sometimes be the case in the Colwick Park straight, especially when the runners migrate to the stands' side rail, Richard Fahey's mare was locked up with nowhere to go as the tempo picked up at the two pole.

The gaps eventually came but it was too little too late for the selection who was catching the front two hand over first until the real estate ran out at the line.

Backing a horse of this nature next time out can be a fruitless exercise as they are invariably over bet, but in the hope that isn't the case with Rubellite then she can gain a measure of compensation in this winnable Class 6 event.

Recommended Bet Back Rubellite to Win 17:45 Newcastle SBK SP

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here