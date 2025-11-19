Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/1 top-rated Horse In Focus

Betterforeveryone a proven stayer

Thankyourluckystar still relatively unexposed over three miles

Dividend weighted to turn tables on Southwell conqueror

Four miles at Hexham in testing conditions is one of the stiffest tests of stamina there is, but Betterforeveryone has already shown that he is equipped for that kind of slog when winning over course and distance in March, earning the 'Horses For Courses' flag as a result.

On that occasion, Betterforeveryone was produced to lead on the run-in for a half-length win over Shighness with Don Brocco back in third, both those rivals taking him on again here.

Since then, Betterforeveryone has won again with the cheekpieces retained, showing that he doesn't necessarily need an extreme test of stamina after making a successful reappearance over three miles at Bangor last month when looking better than ever for 'Hot Trainer' Alan King. Back up in trip, he should make a bold bid for the hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Betterforeveryone in the 14:26 at Hexham SBK 7/4

The vast majority of Harry Skelton's rides are, of course, for his brother Dan, but he has a very good record this season on the rare occasions when he has ridden for other yards. His only outside rides this term have come for Paul Nicholls and Alastair Ralph and he has been successful for both trainers.

Skelton has three rides for his brother on the card at their local track, Warwick, but also renews the successful partnership with the Ralph yard's Thankyourluckystar in the staying handicap hurdle. Thankyourluckystar is still relatively unexposed as a stayer and he bolted up under Skelton on his last start at Worcester in May, drawing clear before the last to win easing down by 15 lengths.

Thankyourluckystar is 11 lb higher in the weights now, but that may not be enough to stop him going in again, especially given the stable's form with Ralph having the 'Hot Trainer' flag.

Recommended Bet Back Thankyourluckystar in the 15:10 at Warwick SBK 5/2

Kempton's evening card features a 0-105 mile handicap where several of the field meet again after being involved in the finish of another useful handicap at Southwell just under three weeks ago. On that occasion it was First Principle who came out on top by three quarters of a length from Two Tempting after the pair had always been to the fore in a race run at just an ordinary gallop.

However, Dividend finished just a head behind the runner-up in third but shaped well after ten weeks off and looked a bit better than the bare result. Racing in mid-division, he was a little outpaced under two furlongs out but kept on well in the final furlong, coming from further back than the others who made the frame and earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Dividend had run a fine fourth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer and was previously unbeaten in three starts on the all-weather, one of those wins coming over this course and distance. A 3 lb swing in the weights from Southwell could be enough for Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole's three-year-old, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, to turn the tables on First Principle this time.