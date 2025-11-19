Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 25/1 Dundalk fancy

Katie Midwinter has four selections on the all-weather

Experienced Dundalk performer is on workable mark

Likeable gelding can finally strike at Kempton

Course-and-distance winner Storm Eric hasn't been seen to best effect in recent runs but is now back on his last winning mark which could allow him to improve on his recent form.

The Jamie Flynn-trained contender is an experienced performer at the track who was only narrowly denied here in January when rated 7lb higher under 7lb claimer Rory Mulligan. He has put in many competitive performances here in recent years and has the capabilities to bounce back from disappointing run of form.

No stranger to outrunning his odds, Storm Eric was once able to outrun a price of 80/181.00 to place in a maiden at track, before being narrowly denied at odds of 18/119.00 in his subsequent start. More recently, he has been narrowly denied at a price of 33/134.00 having previously won at 12/113.00 in his latest win here under Robbie Colgan, who takes the ride.

Having dropped 8lb since his effort here during the summer, Storm Eric may be able to return to form from a workable mark and it could prove worth keeping the faith in him.

Recommended Bet Back Storm Eric E/W in 14:20 Dundalk 25/1 SP

Likeable gelding Brian has 7lb claimer Toby Moore in the saddle from a mark of 97 in this mile handicap. He is bidding for a third win, a first of the season, and should be able to put in a competitive effort having run well at the track previously.

Last season as a juvenile, the son of Shaman shaped with plenty of promise, finishing fourth to Sergio Parisse at odds of 66/167.00 in an eye-catching debut, with subsequent three-time Listed winner Lady With The Lamp in third, before being narrowly denied by a future Gimcrack Stakes winner in Cool Hoof Luke at Chelmsford.

Brian went on to place in the Chesham Stakes at odds of 28/129.00, finishing third to Bedtime Story at Royal Ascot, before shedding his maiden tag at Newbury and winning a valuable auction race on the July Course.

In the Group Three Sirenia Stakes, Brian was an unfortunate third to Symbol Of Strength, finishing strongly from the rear of the field to be beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by the eventual winner.

He was unlucky not to end his debut campaign with a Stakes success and returned in good order as a three-year-old, finishing a two-length fourth to subsequent Betfair Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo, now rated 117, in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot.

Whilst Brian was unable to build on that promising reappearance effort in a few following starts, he put in an improved effort in second to Headmaster when last seen and can be competitive once again.

Considering some of the talent he has shown in the past, Brian is capable of holding his own in handicap company from his current rating. His weight is eased by a capable young rider, too, which puts him in with strong claims of returning to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back Brian in 17:40 Kempton SBK 10/1

Course specialist Local Hero is another worth considering in this handicap, making appeal at the weights under 7lb claiming Tyrese Cameron from a mark 5lb higher than his latest win.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain impressed over course-and-distance last month to justify market support and run out a length-and-a-half winner under Sean Levey, having been narrowly denied in the Series Final in his penultimate start.

Although he's now rated 9lb higher than that second-placed effort, the Richard Hannon-trained gelding had been competitive from a higher rating in the past, just denied over 7f here by Mount Athos last spring.

With form figures of 1114221 at this venue, Local Hero is impossible to ignore and, despite the further rise in the weights, can put in a bold bid in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero E/W in 17:40 Kempton 3/1 SP

Cayman Tai is another Richard Hannon-trained contender to consider on this card. The three-year-old is now 6lb lower than when making his handicap debut following a maiden success in novice company last year, when finishing second to Artagnan in a competitive Goodwood nursery handicap.

Although he is yet to strike in handicap company, he has put in a few creditable efforts from a much higher rating, including when second at Wolverhampton during the summer, in his first run following a gelding operation, when rated 82.

In his latest start at this venue, Cayman Tai was far from disgraced in fifth behind Dapper Valley, and, from a 2lb lower mark, could be able to put in a better effort. This is a drop in class which should allow him to make his presence felt from a lenient mark.