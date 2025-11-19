Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's two to back at Warwick
Warwick, 13:25 - Back Sweet Magic @ 15/28.50
Sweet Magic (Ire)
- J: Tom Broughton
- T: Alastair Ralph
- F: F/7252-
Sweet Magic has no great record of going well fresh, but she crashed out at the last hurdle at this venue two years ago when in contention and was only beaten 11 lengths by four-time winner Carole's Pass in 2022 at Newbury.
She begins the new campaign on a competitive mark and the booking of the in-form Tom Broughton is an encouraging move by connections with the young conditional successful aboard Getaway King at Lingfield on Tuesday, while I thought he also got a great tune from Jack Hyde last week in a warm Cheltenham handicap.
But for tipping up at the final flight back in 2023, the selection has a good record at this venue, finishing runner-up twice in competitive events boasting more strength in depth than this Class 4 handicap.
Hopefully, she's ready to do herself justice following a nine-month absence and, with conditions to suit, she is worth chancing for a yard that oversaw a fine run from Welsh Charger at Cheltenham on Sunday.
Warwick, 15:40 - Dromlac Jury @ 15/44.75
Dromlac Jury (Ire)
- J: Ben Poste
- T: Tom Symonds
- F: 31/22733-3
According to RaceIQ data, Dromlac Jury boasts the best jump index of the eight runners (7.4) so the decision to run at a track where the accent on the chase course is very much on precise jumping looks a smart move.
This time last year, the six-year-old ran two very solid races over fences to chase home both Mutual Respect and the well-handicapped Ostrava Du Berlais (won her next start and went upto a mark of 113) when benefiting from forceful rides.
Unfortunately, those tactics didn't work out so well two-and-a-half weeks after the latter of those runs when she finished a well-beaten seventh of eight at Hereford and wasn't seen again till the spring.
That decision by trainer Tom Symonds was a smart move as she was clearly freshened up for her April comeback at Cheltenham where, after being ridden patiently, she reversed Ludlow form with Ostrava Du Berlais to take third behind Shakeyatailfeather and Something Special, who have three races between them since.
Her comeback at Worcester was a sound effort and she ought to go very well for a yard that have sent out the likes of Issam, Lud'or and Mister Barclay to win in the last fortnight.
