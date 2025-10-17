Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 50/1 British Champions Day pick at Ascot

Katie Midwinter has selections on British Champions Day at Ascot

Irish-raider is one to note in competitive sprint

Luckless filly can finally land top prize

Don't discount top weight in the finale

Words Of Truth is the one to beat in the inaugural running of this juvenile conditions race on British Champions Day. However, there appears to be plenty of value among the two-year-old contenders with the likes of Ardisia and Siren Suit both of interest.

Karl Burke-trained Super Soldier makes the most appeal having beaten the latter when the pair chased home subsequent Mill Reef Stakes winner Wise Approach, now rated 114, over 5f here in April.

Super Soldier had previously justified 11/102.11 favouritism on debut at Leicester, beating a couple of subsequent winners, before going on to place in a Listed Chantilly contest behind Graft, who has performed with credit in Stakes races since.

Purchased for £390,000 ahead of his Coventry Stakes assignment, the son of Dark Angel couldn't make an impression in the competitive Royal Ascot contest, sent off at odds of 80/181.00, but can be forgiven for a disappointing effort in deep waters that day, although he didn't have an obvious excuse.

He bounced back to form with a neck second to Green Sense in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin, beaten only by a filly who had previous form with the talented Lady Iman and has finished third in the Group One Phoenix Stakes since.

In two subsequent runs, Super Soldier has struggled for form, breaking awkwardly from the stalls when appearing in the Richmond Stakes, before finishing down the field in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes. In his latest start at Kempton, the grey colt didn't enjoy the best of starts once again and was wide throughout before being left behind in the straight, failing to give his true running. He's better than he has shown recently, and could return to some form here.

At generous odds of 33/134.00, particularly considering the yard's success with juveniles, Super Soldier could make the frame and fare better than his price suggests under Clifford Lee, who has a 27 per cent strike-rate aboard the stable's two-year-olds this year.

Recommended Bet Back Super Soldier E/W in 13:30 Ascot SBK 33/1

Course-and-distance winner Inisherin landed the Commonwealth Cup in impressive fashion here last year, beating the subsequent winner of this race, Kind Of Blue, as well as the likes of Lake Forest, now rated 115 following a narrow defeat in the City Of York Stakes, and Starlust, who went on to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

A fifth in the July Cup followed in his first appearance in open company, from which he emerged with some credit but lacked his usual speed, unable to really challenge for the major honours. He couldn't make an impression in the Sprint Cup in his subsequent start, despite being sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite, absent for 249 days since.

This term, the son of Shamardal returned to action with a Group Two success over Flora Of Bermuda, who has placed twice at Group One level since and had finished third in the 2024 renewal of this race, before heading back to Royal Ascot, sent off at 3/14.00 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Beaten six-lengths by Lazzat that day, lacking zest, he has plenty to find to reverse the form and was again disappointing when appearing in a Deauville Group One. But he did have excuses, having run a solo race on that occasion.

In the Betfair Sprint Cup when last seen, Inisherin put in a respectable effort towards the centre of the track, finishing sixth to Big Mojo. The action unfolded on the near-side, which appeared to be the quickest part of the track, with Lazzat doing the best of those drawn towards the middle, finishing a length ahead of Inisherin having emerged from stall 10. Inisherin was drawn in stall six, and his performance can be upgraded.

It could prove worth keeping the faith in this talented colt, for whom things haven't been straightforward since his win here last year. The Kevin Ryan-trained contender has plenty of talent and can pose a threat if on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Inisherin E/W in 14:05 Ascot SBK 14/1

Four-year-old gelding King Cuan shouldn't be overlooked in his first appearance at Group One level, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Billy Lee as he bids for a first Stakes success.

The son of Tasleet impressed as a juvenile, winning three on the bounce following a fourth-placed effort on debut. He missed his three-year-old campaign, absent for 539 days and gelded prior to his return in a Listed Cork contest in April, in which he finished fifth behind Lady With The Lamp.

He returned to winning ways with a Fairyhouse success in June, before placing third in a Listed Curragh contest to Vespertilio. That run could be upgraded considering he ran a solo race for much of the 6f sprint, and he was again unfortunate at Tipperary following a sluggish start.

When last seen in a Curragh Group Three, King Cuan was beaten a neck by Art Power, a former winner of this race, cantering into contention but left with too much to do when just denied.

It was a promising effort, particularly given the manner of his run, and there could be further progression to come in his 10th start. King Cuan appears to be a horse still on an upward trajectory and can put in a bold bid for Paddy Twomey.

Recommended Bet Back King Cuan E/W in 14:05 Ascot SBK 14/1

Bedtime Story enjoyed a brilliant juvenile campaign last term with four wins in her first four starts which included a nine-and-a-half-length Chesham Stakes success.

The daughter of Frankel also claimed Group Two and Group Three honours before being sent off as the 4/51.80 favourite in her first Group One outing in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

With the mount of Ryan Moore on that occasion, her unbeaten run came to an end as she was beaten by stablemate Lake Victoria when failing to give her true running over the 7f trip. She was found to be lame post-race and had reasonable excuses, perhaps needing the outing when keen at Longchamp in her subsequent start.

This season, she returned to action in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, a creditable beginning to her campaign but a race from which she was likely to take a step forward. She was beaten only a length in her following run, upped to the extended mile-and-a-quarter in the Prix de Diane, staying on well late in the day when a tad unfortunate to be beaten.

The softer conditions were unlikely to suit in the Nassau Stakes, and she was again unlucky on her return to France, eventually finishing fifth when stuck on the rail at a crucial stage, beaten two-and-a-half-lengths having failed to find a clear run.

In her penultimate start, Bedtime Story emerged with credit when outrunning odds of 16/117.00 in the Prix Vermeille, before failing to stay on strongly enough from the rear over a mile-and-three-quarters in the Prix de Royallieu when last seen at the Arc meeting.

For a hugely classy filly who appeared to have the world at her feet last year, it's a surprise that she has been unable to add to her four wins as of yet.

Things haven't panned out favourably for her in any of her six appearances this term, with numerous excuses to be made. She is more than capable of posing a dangerous threat at this level, with the drop back to a mile-and-a-half in her favour.

Should she enjoy her return to Ascot, Bedtime Story holds leading claims under Christophe Soumillon, and can take this prize back to Ballydoyle for the first time since Magical's success in 2018.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story E/W in 14:45 Ascot SBK 17/2

One Look is another filly for whom things haven't panned out favourably for her on occasion this season. She has, however, enjoyed two wins at Group Three level, adding to her previous three successes.

The Paddy Twomey-trained filly, who was purchased by Wathnan Racing during the summer, also finished second to Porta Fortuna in a Curragh Group Two during the spring before failing to feature in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, the quick conditions going against her on that occasion.

In her two latest efforts, One Look has been beaten twice by Barnavara. In the Blandford Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival, she was left with too much ground to make up from far back, with the eventual winner making all from the front and proving too difficult to peg back, showing determination to continue her run gamely.

She struggled for luck at Longchamp when last seen, in her first run at Group One level, denied by only half-a-length when running on strongly late in the day.

Having proven her credentials at the highest level when last seen, One Look warrants each-way consideration at generous odds of 12/113.00. The ground shouldn't be any issue for her and the step up to a mile-and-a-half should suit.

Recommended Bet Back One Look E/W in 14:45 Ascot SBK 12/1

A hugely exciting race is in prospect as 16 runners head to post in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. There's plenty of depth to the mile Group One, but Field Of Gold and Rosallion are likely to dominate in the market and the latter makes the most appeal at the prices having shown great consistency at the highest level this term.

The four-year-old colt has failed to get his head in front since returning to action with a Lockinge Stakes third in May, beaten a nose by Docklands in the Queen Anne Stakes, before being denied a neck by shock winner Qirat in the Sussex Stakes. He was beaten a length by Never So Brave when dropped back to 7f for the first time since his Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere win as a juvenile, having some excuses in the City Of York Stakes from a wide draw without a desirable trip, before being narrowly denied once again in a Longchamp Group One last month.

Many may believe he has become unreliable but it is plausible he has lost a shade of his ability, following a setback last year, Rosallion hasn't enjoyed much luck during this current season but has been putting in solid efforts consistently. Being narrowly denied in multiple Group One races is unlucky, but shows he is still performing to the highest level possible.

This is another tough test and Field Of Gold may have had his own excuses at Goodwood. A rematch between the pair will be fascinating, and Rosallion may just have the edge at this stage in his career.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in 15:25 Ascot SBK 7/2

It's Delacroix versus Ombudsman round three with Calandagan thrown in for good measure in this thrilling renewal of the Champion Stakes.

The race has thrown up a surprise result or two in recent years, with Anmaat winning at 40/141.00 last season and Bay Bridge lowering the colours of the previously unbeaten Baaeed a couple of seasons prior.

Whilst a shock isn't out of the question with a number of talented horses available at generous odds, the three main contenders will prove tough to beat, with the returning Economics in there, too, capable of beating his rivals if at his best following a 364-day absence.

Delacroix makes the most appeal on the back of a tremendous run in the Irish equivalent in which he showed an electric turn of foot. He had put in a similar performance, perhaps even more impressively, when beating Ombudsman in the Eclipse at Sandown.

On that occasion, the son of Dubawi looked beaten but accelerated to devastating effect, sprinting home to claim his first Group One.

In the International at York, Delacroix was sent off at odds of 9/43.25 but couldn't confirm form with Ombudsman in a strangely run race which saw 150/1151.00 chance Birr Castle storm clear. The atmosphere was strange on track as the horses turned for home, the quietness of the crowd unusual in the feature of the week.

It looked set to be a repeat of the Sussex Stakes until Ombudsman got going, eventually prevailing by three-and-a-half-lengths over Delacroix, reversing the Sandown form.

A rematch is unpredictable, the pace perhaps one of the most likely factors which could determine the winner. Should the supplemented Devil's Advocate be able to dictate matters and set things up perfectly for his fellow Godolphin-owned stablemate, Delacroix may be found wanting, but Ballydoyle have their own back-up in Mount Kilimanjaro, who is drawn to the inside of both Clarehaven representatives, and he could have his part to play.

With those previous front-running tactics already played, it's likely Delacroix will have a back-up plan should things turn into a stiffer test, and he could have further improvement to come too as the three-year-old with the most potential from the leading trio.

Aidan O'Brien could hold the strongest hand and his dual Group One winner is a force to be reckoned with, capable of putting his speed to good use late on with another winning performance.

Recommended Bet Back Delacroix in 16:05 Ascot SBK 3/1

The extremely likeable Holloway Boy recorded a long-awaited success in the Superior Mile last autumn, his first success since a debut win in the Chesham Stakes over two years prior in which he provided a Royal Ascot shock at odds of 40/141.00.

Prior to his latest victory, the Karl Burke-trained gelding had been running consistently well in tough, competitive handicaps, finishing fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup before making the frame on three occasions subsequently, including in the Golden Mile and at the Ebor Festival.

Over the winter, the son of Ulysses was seen to good effect in Meydan, narrowly denied by the sadly ill-fated Poker Face in a Group Two in his first start there, before achieving a third-placed finish to Romantic Warrior at Group One level and filling the runner-up spot in a Group Two won by Nations Pride.

A classy horse on his day, Holloway Boy returns to handicap company from the same mark as when 10th in this race 12 months ago. He is better than shown on that occasion and coming into the contest fresh could see him put in a more competitive effort.

Recommended Bet Back Holloway Boy E/W in 16:40 Ascot SBK 20/1

David Menuisier-trained Tribal Chief is a huge price at odds of 50/151.00 considering excuses can be made for his Cambridgeshire effort, and he remains on a workable enough mark from a rating of 94, 4lb above his last success. He beat now 105-rated Treble Tee by half-a-length on that occasion, returning to the winners' enclosure having not had much luck previously during the season.

Last year, the son of Sioux Nation was hugely progressive, winning from a mark of 61 on handicap debut before ending his season rated 90 following three additional wins.

In his final start as a three-year-old and first start this year, Tribal Chief has finished second twice to Bullet Point, who's now rated 22lb higher than in the first of those two wins.

Tribal Chief's performance can be upgraded in both runs, having been slowly away, particularly on his reappearance, but finishing extremely well. He remains capable of being competitive from his current mark, and has the potential to win a big pot such as this.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief E/W in 16:40 Ascot SBK 50/1

One more to consider in the finale is Richard Fahey-trained Golden Mind, who is too big a price to ignore at odds of 50/151.00. He has good form at the course having finished a close third to Snellen in the Chesham Stakes here a couple of years ago, and put in a good effort in fourth behind Two Tribes in the International Handicap in July.

From a mark of 100, he is only 2lb above his last success and has capable 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the plate once again. The partnership won a Racing League contest during the summer and, despite failing to be quite as competitive in two runs since, cannot be discounted on their return to Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in 16:40 Ascot SBK 50/1

