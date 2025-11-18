Betfair Chase: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 prediction

Katie Midwinter provides a runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's feature race

Seven confirmations for the prestigious Grade 1

Last year's runner-up Grey Dawning heads the market

Grey Dawning

A likeable chaser, Grey Dawning beat Gaillard Du Mesnil in convincing fashion to land the Graduation Chase at this meeting two years ago. That season, he went on to land the Grade Two Hampton Novices' Chase by 14-lengths at Warwick, before claiming a first Grade One success in the Turners' Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The grey was no match for Il Etait Temps in the Manifesto at Aintree, but had more than announced himself as an exciting chaser for the future after an impressive novice campaign over the larger obstacles.

Following a 226-day break, Grey Dawning made his seasonal return in the Betfair Chase 12 months ago, sent off at odds of 15/82.88 in his first run in open company. The softer conditions were likely to suit the gelding, who had strong form in testing ground coming into the race, but he wasn't able to finish as strongly as the defending champion Royale Pagaille. Dan Skelton's representative jumped the last in front but couldn't repel the challenge of the eventual winner. Grey Dawning had to settle for second best, beaten two-lengths at the line by his elder rival.

Grey Dawning is coming into the race with the benefit of more experience this time around, and did return to winning ways subsequently beating Iroko in a Listed Kelso contest before finishing second to the talented Gaelic Warrior in the Aintree Bowl, but he lacks a recent run once again.

The likely less testing conditions should allow him to finish stronger, however, and the forecast is mostly dry ahead of Saturday's showpiece event. A sounder surface would be less preferable for the hat-trick seeking Royale Pagaille, too, which further enhances Grey Dawning's claims.

The yard has been in exceptional form of late and enjoyed a number of winners at Cheltenham's November Meeting last weekend.

Whilst Grey Dawning holds obvious leading claims on the back of last year's gutsy effort, and considering the fact he has the scope for further progression over fences, he does face interesting opposition and must reverse form with the reigning champion.

Haiti Couleurs

Haiti Couleurs has been a revelation for the Rebecca Curtis yard over the past year. He finished second on chasing debut to Destroytheevidence at Chepstow last autumn when rated 122, before recording a 15-length success over Uncle Bert at Aintree, subsequently given a 5lb rise.

That rise wasn't enough to deter his progress as he claimed handicap success at Cheltenham in his following outing with future champion jockey Sean Bowen guiding him to victory at odds of 4/15.00 from a mark of 130.

The eight-year-old was then sent off as joint-favourite for the National Hunt Cup at the Festival, prevailing by four-and-a-half-lengths over Rock My Way, before lining up in the Irish Grand National from a 6lb higher mark of 141.

At Fairyhouse in soft to heavy conditions last Easter, the gutsy performer dominated, winning by three-and-a-quarter-lengths over brave veteran Any Second Now in a magical win for the Welsh yard.

On his seasonal reappearance earlier this month, Haiti Couleurs took advantage of a mistake by Bill Baxter to make a winning return over hurdles, which should set him up perfectly for this Grade One assignment.

He's now rated 13lb higher than his National success, given a mark of 154 which gives him 12lb to find with Grey Dawning on ratings. However, he's a progressive type on an upward trajectory, and completely unexposed at this level.

The gutsy performer has proven stamina and is ground versatile. Whether or not he is up to Grade One level remains to be seen, but he warrants respect and is dangerous to oppose in current form.

Royale Pagaille

Reigning champion Royale Pagaille is bidding for a third successive victory in a race which has seen a number of multiple winners, most notably four-timer Kauto Star. The Venetia Williams-trained gelding would match Bristol De Mai and Cue Card if able to successfully defend his crown again, and would make history as the first horse to land three in a row.

The 11-year-old has been suited by this stiff stamina test in recent years, with the rain often having a significant effect on the ground conditions at the venue. He has always been seen to his best on a more testing surface and had won a Grade Two as well as a novice chase event prior to lining up in his first Betfair Chase.

Royale Pagaille finished second to a future Gold Cup winner in A Plus Tard in 2021 before beating Bravemansgame to the prize two years later. He won the Peter Marsh in 2022, too, and, although he hasn't been as effective in his latest runs, the return to this contest in which he is proven should suit.

The ground is likely to be drier than ideal, which will inconvenience Royale Pagaille whilst enhancing the claims of others, and this is a slight concern, however, the course form coupled with the recent race form makes him impossible to rule out.

Although he is vulnerable to a younger improver, and may not have conditions to perfectly suit this time around, Royale Pagaille is the one to beat as a dual winner of a specialist race and demands respect.

Handstands

A first runner for Ben Pauling in the Betfair Chase, Handstands is an intriguing contender in only his seventh start as a chaser.

The point winner enjoyed a fruitful novice chasing campaign last term following a fall when 7/42.75 favourite in the Rising Stars at Wincanton. He was able to put that disappointment behind him and win three successive races including the Grade One Scilly Isles when beating subsequent Arkle winner Jango Baie.

That top-class victory came over two-and-a-half-miles in heavy ground at Sandown where the son of Getaway was able to repel the challenge of the Seven Barrows contender, showing a great attitude late on to narrowly prevail. Third-placed Mark Of Gold subsequently franked the form as did fourth-placed Kalif Du Berlais, who claimed a Grade One success of his own at Aintree in his following start.

His final run of last season is worth forgiving considering he was badly hampered by the fall of Dancing City and was pulled up as a result having lost plenty of ground and momentum. He may not have been travelling as well as he can prior to that incident, the sounder surface and drier conditions perhaps not perfectly suited to him. It's difficult to say how well his finishing effort may have been. It is a run worth putting a line through.

In his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle recently, on the back of a 212-day break, Handstands travelled well into the race but was overtaken late on by eventual winner Resplendent Grey. He may come on for his first outing of the season and has the benefit of a recent run coming into the race.

Unexposed in open company at this level, Handstands is a promising prospect who has the scope for further improvement. His trainer seems to have plenty of faith in him and his abilities. With proven stamina over three miles, he could be capable of making a successful step up to this level.

Stellar Story

A potential rare runner for Gordon Elliott in the Betfair Chase, Stellar Story is another interesting contender for the staying contest who could make his seasonal reappearance following a 207-day break.

The eight-year-old beat his stablemate Search For Glory to land the Grade Two Florida Pearl at Punchestown on chasing debut12 months ago, but didn't run his race when upped to Grade One level in his subsequent start. He found Better Days Ahead and Lecky Watson too good, respectively, in his following two runs, including in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The previous year, Stellar Story provided a shock at Prestbury Park when narrowly denying The Jukebox Man a special success in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, outrunning his odds of 33/134.00 to prevail on that occasion.

That was over three miles in heavy ground at Cheltenham, and he was able to run a creditable race to make the frame once again there the following season over the larger obstacles.

In his latest start at the Punchestown Festival, Stellar Story could only manage a distant third to Champ Kiely, with Ballyburn in second. He will need to find significant improvement now in open company. He's a promising stayer, however, and has proven his credentials at the highest level in novice company previously.

The point winner, who was purchased for £310,000 and is a brother to The Storyteller, remains open to further improvement and holds each-way claims, particularly considering his notable record when fresh having won on reappearance in both of his previous two campaigns.

Hitman

The Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls-trained Hitman won on reappearance last month, beating Master Chewy to Old Roan success at Aintree by defying odds of 9/110.00 to land the prize. He had previously been pulled up in the Grand National before failing to make an impression in the Oaksey Chase a few weeks later, but had finished second in his previous three starts that season including to Djelo in the Grade Two Denman Chase at Newbury.

Whilst he's proven at Haydock, having won the Graduation Chase at this meeting a few years ago, his stamina over this longer trip isn't guaranteed. He hasn't won over further than an extended 2m5f, although he has placed over just shy of three miles, including when behind the talented Shishkin last year.

The sounder surface gives him more of a chance of being competitive over this distance and he has race fitness on his side, coming here on the back of a good win, but he'll need to improve further to lay a glove on the leading contenders should they be on song.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him run well for a long way but others hold stronger claims, particularly with proven stamina in their favour, and Hitman may be vulnerable in that regard.

Marsh Wren

Bidding to become the first mare to win the race, Marsh Wren is the outsider of the field for Stuart Edmunds ahead of this year's renewal. In receipt of weight from her male counterparts, the nine-year-old returns to action following an absence of just under a year having recorded a dominant 16-length victory over Apple Away when last seen at Market Rasen.

That was on the back of a 257-day absence and she had previously won following 265-day and 235-day breaks, respectively, which bodes well for her chances of putting in a good effort fresh in this contest.

This is her first run at Grade One level and she has plenty to find on ratings. She is lightly raced, however, making only her 16th career start, a seventh over fences. She is four from six over the larger obstacles currently, and finished third to Limerick Lace in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in her penultimate start.

Marsh Wren has shaped with plenty of potential as a promising chaser capable of posing a threat in tough races but this challenge will require significant improvement. Although she is another who remains open to further progression, she has plenty to prove at this level on form shown, despite being unexposed.

There could be more to come from Marsh Wren, who was a convincing winner when last seen and has shown plenty of promise since embarking on her chasing career, but this is a hot contest. She may be able to stay on well to pick up some pieces late on should others disappoint, but it's hard to envisage her finding the required improvement to beat a field which includes multiple proven Grade One performers.

Betfair Chase Prediction

Grey Dawning Royale Pagaille Handstands

