Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 66/1 Ascot pick

Classy performer can finally land Group 1 prize in Paris

Perfect filly can play her Part in Redcar race

At huge odds of 66/167.00, Pearl Of Windsor could be able to make the frame for Conrad Allen. Although she has plenty of improvement to find on ratings, the three-year-old filly has been able to perform with credit in Listed company previously.

Last autumn, she finished sixth to Star Of Mehmas in a Listed Ayr event, a performance that can be upgraded considering she was stuck out on a wing towards the back of the field following a slow start. She powered home, catching the eye in defeat, suggesting she was a filly to keep onside in future assignments.

Earlier this season, she proved she has trained on into her three-year-old campaign, bouncing back following a couple of below par efforts when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by Town And Country when sent off at odds of 33/134.00 in a Listed Sandown race.

She wasn't seen to best effect when a 50/151.00 chance at Pontefract in her latest start, but is capable of better and could return to some form in the hands of Cieren Fallon here.

Having shown promise as a juvenile, and proven she can still perform on a going day, Pearl Of Windsor shouldn't be completely discounted and makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Of Windsor E/W in 13:50 Ascot SBK 66/1

If you believe in miracles, You Sexy Thing could be worth considering each-way at huge odds of 66/167.00 in this competitive juvenile contest.

Representing Richard Spencer in the colours of owner Phil Cunningham, who have grown accustomed to big weekend winners, the son of Dark Angel makes his seventh career start, bidding for a second win having shed his maiden in soft conditions at Sandown in August.

Prior to that first career success, the 68,000gns purchase as a yearling had shaped with some promise having featured in races won by the likes of Godolphin pair Treanmor and Saba Desert, now rated 94 and 107 respectively.

When last seen at Doncaster, You Sexy Thing performed with some credit behind Wechaad, who has form with Mill Reef Stakes winner Words Of Truth, and Gold Dawn, previously a length-and-a-quarter second to Morris Dancer on Haydock debut.

There's some substance to the form and there could be plenty of further improvement to come from You Sexy Thing, who could be capable of outrunning his odds under William Buick.

Recommended Bet Back You Sexy Thing E/W in 14:05 Newmarket SBK 66/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Roger Varian-trained Jabaara holds solid each-way claims in this competitive Group Three.

The four-year-old filly is seeking a fifth career success, a fourth at Stakes level, in the race, representing an in-form yard under in-form rider Silvestre De Sousa, who has partnered her to two victories in the past.

Earlier this season, Jabaara was narrowly denied at this level, having finished first past the post in this company at Goodwood last year, before being demoted in favour of runner-up Raqiya, who subsequently won at the Breeders' Cup meeting.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel was also able to finish second to Porta Fortuna in the Group One Falmouth Stakes, proving her credentials against tough opponents at a high level.

Things haven't quite gone her way since her latest success when justifying odds of 5/61.84 in a Listed Musselburgh event in June, but the addition of headgear and drop to 6f could allow her to put threaten for the major honours once again, and a price of 16/117.00 represents value.

Recommended Bet Back Jabaara E/W in 15:00 Ascot SBK 16/1

A gelded son of Galileo Gold, Golden Brown is an intriguing runner for Ed Walker in this competitive 6f juvenile contest, but could outrun his odds of 20/121.00 under Aidan Keeley.

On debut at Haydock, he featured in a race won by Maximized before finishing fifth to Italica, but was able to improve to be denied only a neck by Sands Of Spain, who went on to finish third to Anthelia and Havana Hurricane in a competitive Newbury event, before finishing fourth in a valuable auction race on the July Course, in a novice event at Newcastle.

Following a gelding operation, the £68,000 yearling purchase finishing strongly having been short of room at a crucial stage in the race when contesting a nursery handicap at Goodwood, beaten only a length-and-a-half by now 92-rated Ardisia, who has boosted the form, with now 87-rated Shaman Champion in second and Old Is Gold, who has form with a number of talented juveniles, in third.

That was a performance worth upgrading by Golden Brown, and, although he was unable to take a step forward at the Ebor Festival, despite performing with some credit in sixth behind Song Of The Clyde, he remains a horse to keep onside.

His latest effort at Doncaster is worth forgiving considering he lost all momentum having bumped into a rival when struggling to find a clear run, and he can fare better with a more favourable trip here.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Brown E/W in 15:20 Redcar SBK 20/1

Likeable five-year-old Marhaba Ya Sanafi warrants a second glance for trainer Andreas Schütz in this mile contest, with enough talent to outrun his odds of 25/126.00.

The son of Muhaarar has improvement to find to reverse form with favourite Quddwah, but is a Group Three winner who has been narrowly denied at that level by Alcantor and Zabiari, respectively, this term.

Whilst his latest two efforts have been less impressive, including in a Group One here when last seen, Marhaba Ya Sanafi can bounce back and return to form under Tom Marquand. He won the Poule d'Essai des Poulains earlier in his career, whilst also finishing third to subsequent Arc winner Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club, and has put in numerous creditable efforts against tough opposition since then.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi shouldn't be overlooked and has enough talent to make the frame in the Group Two contest.

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba Ya Sanafi E/W in 15:25 Longchamp SBK 25/1

Kevin Ryan-trained Apiarist didn't run his race at Ayr when last seen, despite being subject to plenty of market support, sent off at odds of 6/17.00 in the competitive 14 runner race.

The four-year-old gelding had previously caught the eye when a staying on fourth from a difficult position at the Galway Festival. He's now 2lb lower than on that occasion, only 2lb above his last winning mark, and can make the frame should he be able to bounce back.

At Royal Ascot in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, Apiarist performed with some credit to finish eighth to Never So Brave. On his return to the track, he can put in a bold bid under Billy Garritty in his 24th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Apiarist E/W in 15:35 Ascot SBK 16/1

Mehmas filly Perfect Part is winless since a shock 125/1126.00 victory on debut at Beverley last year. Despite this, the Brian Ellison-trained filly has performed with credit on a number of occasions, including during her juvenile campaign behind the likes of Celandine, in Group Two company, and subsequent winner King Of Light.

This term, she returned to action with a respectable fourth-place finish in a Listed Doncaster race to talented and experienced performer Spycatcher, beaten only two-and-three-quarter-lengths in her first run in open company. She was unfortunate on handicap debut at York, short of room when in the process of running a big race at odds of 25/126.00 on that occasion, before finishing fourth to Jabaara, sticking to the task well late on in her return to Stakes company.

Recent runs haven't seen her to best effect, but she is a talented filly on her day, capable of making her presence felt in a race of this nature. Perfect Part makes each-way appeal in the hands of Aidan Keeley, possessing the ability required to perform better than her price suggests if returning to her best.

Recommended Bet Back Perfect Part E/W in 15:56 Redcar SBK SP

Aidan O'Brien-trained filly Bedtime Story shaped with tremendous promise as a juvenile, winning her first five contests which included a Chesham Stakes victory plus a Group Two success. She was sent off as the 4/51.80 favourite for the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes won by her stablemate Lake Victoria, but was unable to justify short odds when found to be lame post race.

In her following start at Longchamp, she was in a tricky position at the rear of the field from a wide draw, racing too keenly early on and too far back to have a major impact on the race. It was a similar story on her reappearance too, when sixth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at the same venue, but she improved plenty for her return to action and was only denied a length in a performance that can be upgraded in the Group One Prix de Diane.

Unfortunate not to land a top prize as of yet, the stunning daughter of Frankel is deserving of a Group One trophy. She has found no luck in running in both of her latest efforts in France, but has plenty of class and can return to Ireland with a victory should she enjoy a more favourable trip.

Partnered by Christophe Soumillon, who landed last year's renewal for the yard with Grateful, Bedtime Story is stepping further up in trip. Ballydoyle are also represented by Island Hopping, who could be able to control the pace of the race from the front and set it up nicely for Bedtime Story to put her speed to good use in the straight.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story in 16:00 Longchamp SBK 3/1

Dual Group Three winner Twilight Jet may be beyond the peak of his powers but remains capable of putting in a competitive effort in handicap company for Jim and Suzi Best, as shown when a close second at Epsom on Derby Day, outrunning odds of 33/134.00 on that occasion.

Formerly trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the son of Twilight Son was able to go close in Listed company last season when beaten a neck by Aesop's Fables, who had previously placed in both the Prix de l'Abbaye and Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint. He has plenty of class, having been able to run well at Stakes level in recent years, and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

In his latest outings, the six-year-old gelding has struggled to land a blow, but he shouldn't be overlooked from a lower mark here, and can fare better under Kieran Shoemark, who has ridden one winner from two runners for the yard.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Jet E/W in 16:10 Ascot SBK SP

Six-year-old grey He's A Gentleman has dropped to a lenient mark of 71 following a few runs in which he hasn't been seen to best effect. He has had some excuses for recent disappointing efforts, and he can fare better than shown since returning from a break at Kempton in August, capable of returning to winning ways by recording a sixth career success here.

The Hugo Palmer-trained gelding makes his 49th start in this 7f handicap under 5lb claiming Liam Wright, rated 3lb below his last success which came over this course-and-distance in January. Last year, he was able to win from a mark of 77 and had previously been able to record form figures of 12122 in five successive runs at this venue.

With proven course form and well treated at the weights, He's A Gentleman is the pick of the runners on a busy Saturday of racing, holding leading claims as he makes his return to a familiar course.