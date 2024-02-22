Cheltenham Festival 2024: Watch the Rachael Blackmore preview with Betfair on 8 March
Watch Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham Festival 2024 runners on this Betfair podcast exclusive on 8 March...
Watch podcast from 11am on 8 March
Blackmore talks Cheltenham 2024 runners
Live across X/Twitter, YouTube, Facebook
Non-runner money back for every Cheltenham race
Read about Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund
Watch Rachael Blackmore's Cheltenham Festival 2024 rides preview live with Betfair at 11am on 8 March.
The Betfair ambassador made history by becoming the first woman to be the leading jockey at the Festival in 2021, won the Gold Cup the following year and enjoyed more success at Prestbury Park in 2023.
She is aiming for more winners in 2024 and the four day Festival (12-15 March) is the perfect opportunity for her to add to her Serial Winners Fund.
Rachael will be joined by Racing...Only Bettor host Vanessa Ryle and Flutter UK and Ireland Trading Director Karen McMahon for an unforgettable event on International Women's Day.
You can watch the show right here in this story as well as live across X/Twitter, YouTube, Facebook.
Essential viewing for Cheltenham bettors
Rachael knows what it takes to win at Cheltenham and her insight into her 2024 rides will be essential viewing for punters.
With just days to go before the National Hunt racing world heads to Prestbury Park this is the perfect way to prepare for the greatest show on turf.
This is part of a series of Betfair Cheltenham Festival 2024 preview podcasts that will be broadcasting live the week before the greatest show on turf begins.
You can also read Cheltenham previews in the build-up, get daily tips from our experts and insight from our ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore during the four day Festival on Betting.Betfair.com.
